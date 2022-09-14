RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Champaign Central 9-0-1 1 Maroons held off crosstown rival Centennial on Tuesday, but things don’t get any easier with a trip to Urbana on Thursday.
2. St. Thomas More 7-0 2 Still-unbeaten Sabers seek their second Illini Prairie Conference victory of the season Thursday, when they visit Rantoul.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 7-2-1 5 Bulldogs took Champaign Central to penalty kicks, earned a tie with Geneseo, handled Apollo foes Charleston and Mattoon.
4. Urbana 6-2-1 3 Tigers followed a tie with Centennial by outlasting Glenbard North in penalty kicks, then lost 1-0 to Normal Community.
5. Monticello 10-1 4 Sages were runners-up of the Hoopeston Area Cornjerker Classic, added to their resume Tuesday with a win over Rantoul.
6. Oakwood/Salt Fork 11-2-1 6 Comets netted third place in the Cornjerker Classic and bounced Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in a Tuesday VVC match.
7. Fisher/GCMS 8-3-1 8 Bunnies picked up their fourth win in a row by romping past BHRA, and they outscored that quartet of opponents 25-2.
8. Uni High 4-5-1 7 Illineks’ tough schedule continues to lead to mixed results, most recently a one-goal loss at the hands of St. Thomas More.
9. St. Joseph-Ogden 5-2-1 9 Spartans open Illini Prairie Conference action Thursday by hosting Olympia, most recently defeated Blue Ridge on Monday.
10. Argenta-Oreana 7-5 — Bombers collected their fifth win in a row Tuesday by overpowering Meridian. They’ve outscored those opponents 33-6.