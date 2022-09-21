RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Thomas More 10-0 2 Sabers held off Oakwood/Salt Fork and now face their biggest test so far, meeting Champaign Central on Wednesday.
2. Champaign Central 10-1-1 1 Maroons followed a loss to Urbana by taking down Bloomington. St. Thomas More, Monticello await on back-to-back days.
3. Urbana 8-2-1 4 Tigers gained some meaningful momentum by shutting out Central, added a little more with Tuesday’s win over Danville.
4. Mahomet-Seymour 9-2-1 3 Bulldogs continue to dominate in the Apollo Conference, trumping Mattoon, Lincoln and Effingham in the last week.
5. Monticello 11-2 5 Sages were stifled by Bloomington Central Catholic for the second time this season, can bounce back at Champaign Central.
6. Oakwood/Salt Fork 14-3-2 6 Comets held St. Thomas More to a single goal, turned around the very next day to topple Watseka in Vermilion Valley play.
7. Uni High 5-5-4 8 Illineks duked it out with Normal U-High and Centennial on consecutive days, and each match ended in a 4-all draw.
8. Fisher/GCMS 11-3-1 7 Bunnies eclipsed Mt. Pulaski to run their win streak to seven matches. Bloomington Central Catholic will challenge that next.
9. St. Joseph-Ogden 8-2-1 9 Spartans downed rival Unity for their fourth consecutive victory and hope to push that mark to five at St. Thomas More.
10. Centennial 3-5-2 — Chargers make an appearance in these rankings after tying with Uni High. They’ll visit Big 12 rival Danville on Thursday.