RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. St. Thomas More 10-0 2 Sabers held off Oakwood/Salt Fork and now face their biggest test so far, meeting Champaign Central on Wednesday.

2. Champaign Central 10-1-1 1 Maroons followed a loss to Urbana by taking down Bloomington. St. Thomas More, Monticello await on back-to-back days.

3. Urbana 8-2-1 4 Tigers gained some meaningful momentum by shutting out Central, added a little more with Tuesday’s win over Danville.

4. Mahomet-Seymour 9-2-1 3 Bulldogs continue to dominate in the Apollo Conference, trumping Mattoon, Lincoln and Effingham in the last week.

5. Monticello 11-2 5 Sages were stifled by Bloomington Central Catholic for the second time this season, can bounce back at Champaign Central.

6. Oakwood/Salt Fork 14-3-2 6 Comets held St. Thomas More to a single goal, turned around the very next day to topple Watseka in Vermilion Valley play.

7. Uni High 5-5-4 8 Illineks duked it out with Normal U-High and Centennial on consecutive days, and each match ended in a 4-all draw.

8. Fisher/GCMS 11-3-1 7 Bunnies eclipsed Mt. Pulaski to run their win streak to seven matches. Bloomington Central Catholic will challenge that next.

9. St. Joseph-Ogden 8-2-1 9 Spartans downed rival Unity for their fourth consecutive victory and hope to push that mark to five at St. Thomas More.

10. Centennial 3-5-2 — Chargers make an appearance in these rankings after tying with Uni High. They’ll visit Big 12 rival Danville on Thursday.

