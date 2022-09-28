RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Champaign Central 13-1-2 2 Maroons saw a four-match win streak conclude via a draw with Peoria Notre Dame. They’ll visit Normal Community next.
2. Urbana 10-2-2 3 Tigers won on both Monday and Tuesday, dispatching non-league foe Mahomet-Seymour and Big 12 foe Bloomington.
3. Monticello 13-3 5 Sages controlled St. Thomas More on Tuesday for a meaningful Illini Prairie victory. Olympia comes to town on Thursday.
4. Mahomet-Seymour 11-3-2 4 Bulldogs have won six of their last eight matches overall ahead of Thursday’s Apollo Conference showdown with Charleston.
5. St. Thomas More 12-3 1 Sabers will need to recover from a setback versus Monticello in time for Thursday’s bout with Bloomington Central Catholic.
6. Oakwood/Salt Fork 15-3-2 6 Comets rumbled past Watseka and Hoopeston Area in Vermilion Valley action, visit Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville this week.
7. Uni High 6-5-4 7 Illineks shut out East Central Illinois opponent Judah Christian last time out, return to the pitch Thursday versus St. Teresa.
8. Fisher/GCMS 14-4-1 8 Bunnies have won three consecutive road matches, most recently at Hoopeston Area, and they visit Clifton Central soon.
9. St. Joseph-Ogden 10-4-1 9 Spartans were slowed by Bloomington CC but will stay busy through this week, facing Iroquois West, Rantoul and St. Anne.
10. Centennial 6-6-2 10 Chargers bounced back from a loss to Normal West by staving off Peoria Richwoods. They’re off until the month of October.