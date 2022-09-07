RK., TEAM    REC.    PREV.    COMMENT

1. Champaign Central    7-0    2    Maroons skated past Urbana to win the Tigers’ tournament last weekend, then defeated Peoria Manual in Big 12 action.

2. St. Thomas More    5-0    3    Sabers bested Cornerstone after taking previous week off, host Chillicothe IVC and Uni High before this week concludes.

3. Urbana    5-1    1    Tigers bounced back nicely from first loss of season, to Champaign Central, by trumping Uni High in crosstown matchup.

4. Monticello    6-0    4    Sages remained unbeaten with victory over Meridian on Labor Day, are gearing up for Hoopeston Area’s Cornjerker Classic.

5. Mahomet-Seymour    5-2-1    5    Bulldogs nearly bested Champaign Central and tied Geneseo at Urbana’s tournament. They visit Charleston on Thursday.

6. Oakwood/Salt Fork    5-1-1    7    Comets have won each of their last three matches — all as visitors — ahead of home bout with Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville.

7. Uni High    3-4-1    6    Illineks couldn’t overcome Urbana on Tuesday but finished 2-0-1 in their own shootout last weekend, tying Fisher/GCMS.

8. Fisher/GCMS    5-3-1    10    Bunnies picked up a win over St. Joseph-Ogden after tying with Uni High. Only losses are to Normal Calvary, Monticello.

9. St. Joseph-Ogden    4-2-1    9    Spartans were held down by Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Tuesday, ending the squad’s win streak at three matches.

10. Hoopeston Area    5-2    8    Cornjerkers own back-to-back triumphs over St. Anne and Schlarman, meet rival Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin next.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos