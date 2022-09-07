RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Champaign Central 7-0 2 Maroons skated past Urbana to win the Tigers’ tournament last weekend, then defeated Peoria Manual in Big 12 action.
2. St. Thomas More 5-0 3 Sabers bested Cornerstone after taking previous week off, host Chillicothe IVC and Uni High before this week concludes.
3. Urbana 5-1 1 Tigers bounced back nicely from first loss of season, to Champaign Central, by trumping Uni High in crosstown matchup.
4. Monticello 6-0 4 Sages remained unbeaten with victory over Meridian on Labor Day, are gearing up for Hoopeston Area’s Cornjerker Classic.
5. Mahomet-Seymour 5-2-1 5 Bulldogs nearly bested Champaign Central and tied Geneseo at Urbana’s tournament. They visit Charleston on Thursday.
6. Oakwood/Salt Fork 5-1-1 7 Comets have won each of their last three matches — all as visitors — ahead of home bout with Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville.
7. Uni High 3-4-1 6 Illineks couldn’t overcome Urbana on Tuesday but finished 2-0-1 in their own shootout last weekend, tying Fisher/GCMS.
8. Fisher/GCMS 5-3-1 10 Bunnies picked up a win over St. Joseph-Ogden after tying with Uni High. Only losses are to Normal Calvary, Monticello.
9. St. Joseph-Ogden 4-2-1 9 Spartans were held down by Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Tuesday, ending the squad’s win streak at three matches.
10. Hoopeston Area 5-2 8 Cornjerkers own back-to-back triumphs over St. Anne and Schlarman, meet rival Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin next.