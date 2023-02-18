CHAMPAIGN — Colton Crowley doesn’t look like a significantly injured athlete.
Though his IHSA boys’ wrestling individual state tournament got off to a rocky start — with a 6-0 decision loss to Washington’s Justin Hoffer in the Class 2A 220-pound first round — the Mahomet-Seymour senior bounced back nicely on Friday.
Crowley (42-13) needed just 1 minute, 11 seconds to score a pinfall overagainster in the first round of wrestlebacks. Crowley then held off Joliet Catholic senior Hunter Powell with a 6-0 decision in the wrestlebacks’ second round.
“Feels pretty good,” Crowley said. “I’m coming off a rough week.”
That’s a tame way of describing a ruptured knee ligament.
Crowley suffered a torn MCL in his left knee during last week’s sectional.
It wasn’t stopping him from coming to State Farm Center for the individual tournament. Crowley said he also plans to participate in Tuesday’s Class 2A dual-team regional between the Bulldogs and Chatham Glenwood, as well as the ensuing dual-team state tournament if M-S qualifies.
“It’s my senior year. I don’t really have anything to lose,” Crowley said. “Just going to leave it all on the mat.”
★ ★ ★
Crowley’s first of two matches Friday happened at the same time as senior teammate Camden Harms was contesting his first-round wrestleback at 285. The Bulldogs were placed on two mats right next to each other.
“Trying to get off the mat so I can watch him wrestle is always good,” said Crowley, the younger brother of two-time IHSA state wrestling medalist and former Bulldog Hunter Crowley.
Harms (45-9) defeated De La Salle sophomore David McCarthy by fall in that bout before dropping his second-round wrestleback to Bremen senior Eric Perez-Nava in an 8-1 decision.
Crowley draws another Bremen athlete, senior Alex Jackson (33-1), on Saturday in a wrestleback quarterfinal.
Continuing on with Crowley in the 2A wrestlebacks is M-S junior Donovan Lewis (33-20), who garnered two consolation victories on Friday at 138.
He bested Riverside-Brookfield junior Josh Gonzalez by an 11-0 major decision and trumped Wauconda junior Logan Andrews in a 7-2 decision.
“My (first-round) match, I did very poor in it. So it feels pretty good to do good and not get the nerves,” Lewis said. “Just clearing my head and just realizing it’s another match ... (it) shouldn’t be anything I should get worried about.”
Lewis will sport a healthy gash at the base of his left eye as he attempts to overcome Mattoon sophomore Ben Capitosti (42-8) in Saturday’s wrestleback quarterfinals. The minor wound is a war trophy he received at sectionals.
“I think it looked pretty cool, honestly,” Lewis said with a smile.
★ ★ ★
Pedro Rangel wasn’t getting too high or too low in the midst of his two consolation matches Friday at State Farm Center.
The approach paid off for the Oakwood/Salt Fork sophomore in Friday’s Class 1A 126 action, after being dealt a first-round loss Thursday.
Rangel took care of business with a 6-2 decision against Coal City freshman Brock Finch in the first round of wrestlebacks and a 12-4 major decision versus Farmington freshman Bradlee Ellis in his second-round wrestleback.
Before hitting the orange-and-blue mat with an IHSA logo in the center to take on Finch, Rangel received a bunch of hype from Comets assistant coach Vince Chambliss. Well known in the Vermilion County youth wrestling circle, Chambliss got in Rangel’s face and encouraged the young man that this was his match to win.
“I’ve grown up in the wrestling room with him. Vince taught me everything I know,” Rangel said. “Just nothing to it. He’s a great coach, and I’ve got great teammates to learn from.”
Rangel (32-8) resides toward the lighter side of the O/SF boys’ state-qualifying quintet, as far as weight class goes. The Comets advanced entries at 113, 126, 132, 145 and 152, three of which will be active Saturday.
“Carter Chambliss (at 132) has been my main practice partner. Got to go along with Reef Pacot (at 145), Bryson Capansky (t 152) and Tyler Huchel (at 113). I’m working with them a lot, too,” Rangel said. “Just to make me better, stronger and quicker.”
Huchel, a freshman, prevailed in his lone consolation match Friday when he upended Murphysboro freshman Kaiden Richards by 7-4 decision in a 113 second-round wrestleback. Huchel finished 1-1 in Thursday’s competition.
Huchel (36-10) found himself trailing Richards 4-3 entering the third period before recording a two-point takedown with 52 seconds remaining. He added a two-point near-fall in the bout’s waning seconds.
“I knew third period I could pick up the pace, and I just ended up finishing it,” Huchel said. “I’m a third-period person most of the time, and I always keep it calm.”
Huchel will face Litchfield senior Alex Powell (43-6) in Saturday’s wrestleback quarterfinals, while Rangel draws Shelbyville senior Calvin Miller (45-5).
★ ★ ★
Kaden Inman is bound to set his eyes upon a familiar face nearly every time he wrestles under the Unity High banner.
The sophomore’s father is Josh Inman, a Rockets assistant coach alongside head coach Logan Patton.
“He’s really kept me going and in this sport. I really love him for that,” the younger Inman said. “It’s good to have my dad as a coach. He’s always going to love me. He’s always going to be there for me.”
Dad got to watch his son pick up a win Friday in the 1A 138 consolation draw at State Farm Center. Kaden Inman (37-16) outlasted Cumberland freshman Owen McGinnis by a 6-5 decision in the first round of wrestlebacks, generating a reversal with 52 seconds remaining in the third period to earn a decisive two points.
“I just knew that if I wrestled hard and for six minutes, no one out here can really beat me,” Inman said.
Inman suffered a heartbreaking setback later Friday. Illini Bluffs sophomore Jackson Carroll stunned him with a 5-4 decision in the ultimate tiebreaker.
★ ★ ★
Fellow Unity sophomore Ryan Rink also put together a snug victory in Friday’s first round of wrestlebacks, overcoming Vandalia senior Logan Nance by 7-5 decision at 152. A takedown-nearfall combination midway through the second period gave Rink (37-18) a lead he never fully gave up.
“Winning changes your mentality,” Rink said. “Soon as you walk out there, you have the ‘U’ on your chest, everyone knows you’re going to wrestle hard and you’re going to be good.”
Rink’s state tournament stay ended in the second round of wrestlebacks later Friday, via a pinfall loss to Stillman Valley senior Jack Seacrist.
One Unity athlete did survive through the 1A wrestlebacks on Friday. Sophomore Hunter Eastin (48-6) followed a 1-1 showing on Thursday with a pinfall win against Northridge Academy junior Steven Kopecky during the 182 wrestlebacks’ second round. Eastin will meet IC Catholic freshman Foley Calcagno (14-4) in Saturday’s wrestleback quarterfinals.
★ ★ ★
Four more locals advanced through Friday’s wrestleback competition.
Le Roy/Tri-Valley sophomore Brady Mouser (44-4) defeated Coal City sophomore Culan Lindemuth by fall in the second round of 1A 106 consolation, qualifying for a quarterfinal tilt with Peoria Notre Dame sophomore Ian Akers (41-5).
Clinton sophomore Cayden Poole (43-9) delivered a pinfall in 1:35 against Peotone junior Santino Izzi during the 1A 132 consolation second round. Poole will face Polo senior Wyatt Doty (42-5) in the wrestleback quarterfinals.
Danville junior Philip Shaw IV (31-6) topped Mt. Vernon senior Ethan Rivera by 7-2 decision in a 2A 182 second-round wrestleback to earn a quarterfinal match with Brother Rice senior Chuck Connolly (29-6).
And Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher junior Aiden Sancken (33-5) knocked off Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin senior Cory West with a fall in 3:57 during the 1A 195 consolation second round, snagging a quarterfinal date with Genoa-Kingston senior Julian Torres (31-14).
COLIN LIKAS