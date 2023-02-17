CHAMPAIGN — Nick Nosler is a cool customer in the overwhelming majority of situations that fill his life.
The Unity senior also knows how to turn up his intensity when it’s most required. Such as in the IHSA boys’ wrestling individual state tournament.
But Nosler didn’t even get to break a sweat when he first competed Thursday afternoon inside State Farm Center.
The reigning Class 1A 195-pound state runner-up pinned Clifton Central junior Joseph Maxwell in 24 seconds to garner a first-round victory in this year’s opening round at 195.
The bracket’s No. 1 seed, Nosler (50-2) kept his state championship hopes alive later in the day by taking just a bit longer to pin Taylorville senior William Blue than he did Maxwell, with Nosler securing a pin against Blue in 1:17 in the quarterfinals.
“You’ve got to set the pace. You’ve got to set the tone,” said Nosler, who will wrestle Coal City senior Joey Breneman (41-5) in Friday night’s semifinals. “End the story at the championship.”
Nosler’s rapid first-round pin capped a string of Rockets victories on the orange-and-blue mats covering Lou Henson Court. It followed senior Kyus Root recording a fall at at 170 and sophomore Hunter Eastin prevailing via 8-5 decision at 182.
Root (47-6) followed up his first-round win by defeating Fulton senior Zane Pannell in an 8-4 decision in Thursday night’s quarterfinals, while Eastin (47-6) lost a 7-3 decision to Byron junior Kyle Jones in the quarterfinals. Root will face Yorkville Christian senior Jackson Gillen (41-6) in the semifinals.
“It feels pretty great because, at the heavier weights, I feel like we’re more dominant,” Nosler said. “Pretty excited, because I’ve been working ... just to prepare for this one.”
Nosler also is sporting a tattoo he didn’t have this time last year. It’s a large black-and-green dragon running from his shoulder down to his elbow on his right arm.
“I got it last summer,” Nosler said. “There’s no real story. I just kind of wanted to look cool out on the mat.”
* * *
Jack Barnhart had the chance to sneak up on a few people at last season’s state tournament.
Even though he entered the 220-pound draw in Class 2A with a solid 36-3 record, the Centennial standout held the No. 14 seed out of 16 competitors.
Barnhart comfortably defied that projection, soaring to fourth place and finding a spot on the state podium.
Now in his junior season, Barnhart won’t surprise anyone this year.
Barnhart possesses the No. 1 seed at 220, and he successfully defended it Thursday by winning his first-round and quarterfinal matches to qualify for Friday night’s semifinals.
“Honestly, being the underdog is a little bit more fun. But I can’t complain being at the top,” Barnhart said. “I look at it like someone’s trying to take it from me, so I feel like it gives me more motivation.”
Barnhart (37-2) beat Rockford East junior Lee Smith Jr. by a 5-2 decision to start his state tournament. Then Barnhart defeated Hinsdale South senior Griffin Carr by pin in 1:08, earning himself a semifinal date with Washington senior Justin Hoffer (41-1) on Friday night.
Barnhart said there were some nerves he needed to expel early in his bout with Smith. But the 2022 News-Gazette All-Area football first-team defensive lineman appeared firmly in control of everything happening on the mat Thursday.
“Always room to improve,” Barnhart said. “Everyone deals with pressure.”
Barnhart is one of four Centennial wrestlers competing this week inside the home of Illinois basketball.
His three Chargers teammates didn’t fare quite as well Thursday. Senior Declan Pate (120), junior Trevor Schoonover (132) and senior TJ Easter (160) each was handed a first-round loss.
That didn’t stop the trio from sitting at close as possible to where Barnhart was grappling, showing support for a friend with state championship aspirations.
“It’s fun just going out there and seeing your guys and supporting them,” Barnhart said. “They were right up there, supporting me. I see them right now.”
* * *
Philip Shaw IV doesn’t have time for over-the-top theatrics.
Plenty of wrestlers who showed up at State Farm Center on Thursday were sure to wear their emotions on their sleeves.
Jumping around. Saluting the crowd. Aggressively shaking an opponent’s hand postmatch. Executing a move with a bit of extra flair saved for the state stage.
Not Shaw.
The Danville junior was stoic throughout his first-round match with Hinsdale South junior Jovani Piazza in the 2A 182 bracket. Shaw secured an 8-1 decision, and that was that.
“Just winning, getting through it,” Shaw said. “Not wasting no energy. ... Felt real good. Felt like I was in control the whole time.”
Shaw, however, couldn’t keep the winning going in Thursday night’s quarterfinals when Rock Island senior Steven Marquez pinned Shaw in 4:42.
Despite the Thursday night setback, Shaw will still continue on wrestling Friday and representing the Vikings. He is Danville’s only wrestler at state and is making his first trip to this stage after not making it out of the sectional meet last year.
“It feels good to represent,” Shaw said. “Last year, when I lost in the sectional, I knew I was going to come back stronger for state.”
Shaw is being coached by Marcus Forrest, in his first season overseeing Danville wrestling. Forrest is the Vikings’ football coach, as well.
“It’s been fun,” Shaw said. “Putting work in behind closed doors. I got a bunch of supporters here watching me (and) teammates helping.”
* * *
Reef Pacot gave himself a front-row seat to Bryson Capansky’s first-round match on Thursday.
After logging a 10-4 decision win in his 145 1A opener, the Oakwood/Salt Fork senior watched Capansky step onto the very same mat for a 1A 152 bout.
And Pacot plopped himself down on the State Farm Center floor, right next to that mat, and observed Capansky intently.
Which match was Pacot more nervous about?
“Probably Bryson wrestling, especially toward the end there,” Pacot said with a smile. “I try to keep my nerves down, but it’s still good to be nervous for your match. It means you’re ready.”
Capansky hung on for an 8-7 decision triumph versus Coal City sophomore Landin Benson, giving O/SF three state quarterfinalists. Freshman Tyler Huchel bagged a 42-second pinfall win at 113 earlier Thursday.
“It feels amazing. Last year, I didn’t really have that chance first round,” Capansky said. “Wrestled not the best, but still, a win’s a win.”
Pacot (46-2) was the only one of the three Comets to win his quarterfinal match on Thursday night, though, defeating Peotone junior Ian Kreske by technical fall.
Pacot is a two-time IHSA state medalist, placing fifth at 132 last season’s and sixth at 106 as a freshman. He’ll square off against Stillman Valley senior Aiden Livingston (30-6) on Friday night for a spot in Saturday night’s state title match.
“It’s my last year. It’s my last thing,” said Pacot, a Salt Fork student. “I’ve just got to go out there and wrestle. I’m excited.”
* * *
Holden Brazelton made a noteworthy jump in weight class this wrestling season.
As a St. Joseph-Ogden freshman, he advanced to the 1A state tournament at 120. And wound up placing sixth to boot.
Now, the Spartans sophomore resides in the 132 bracket. And he’s continuing to experience success.
Brazelton (47-2) took down Reed-Custer junior Sam Begler in a 15-1 major decision to start his state wrestling stay on Thursday, and he knocked off Polo senior Wyatt Doty by a narrow 4-3 in the quarterfinal round on Thursday night.
“These kids are a lot bigger. (Begler) looked pretty stocky,” Brazelton said. “I’m not the biggest kid, but my technique is there. That’s all that matters.”
Brazelton is the only SJ-O athlete participating in this tournament. But he doesn’t view himself as operating solo entering Friday night’s semifinal match against Marian Central sophomore Vance Williams (40-7).
“It’s not by myself,” Brazelton said. “All my teammates helped me prepare for this moment. All those kids in the practice room, getting prepared, this moment goes to them.”
* * *
Brody Cuppernell’s 1A 195 quarterfinal match on Thursday night presented a major challenge to the St. Thomas More junior. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin senior Cory West entered the state tournament as the bracket’s No. 3 seed. Cuppernell is no slouch with the No. 6 seed, but West had lost just one match all season entering Thursday.
Make that two now.
Cuppernell led West 7-6 in the third period when West injury-defaulted the match, advancing Cuppernell to Friday night’s semifinal round. Cuppernell (41-5) will now set his sights on Seneca junior Chris Peura (46-7) in the semifinals.
“It’s exciting. It’s so awesome,” Cuppernell said. “I came here last year. I didn’t place, but it’s a different year, different me.”
Cuppernell credited the work he and the small-but-mighty, nine-member Sabers roster puts in for giving him an edge against West.
“It’s the practice that my coaches put me through, gives me extra cardio,” Cuppernell said. “(West) just got tired and didn’t want to wrestle anymore.”
* * *
Brady Mouser was the first athlete from an area team to compete Thursday at State Farm Center.
It was a fruitful venture for the Le Roy/Tri-Valley sophomore, as he pinned DePaul College Prep junior Oliver Chapman in 2 minutes, 59 seconds during a 106 first-round match in 1A.
Mouser finished 0-2 as a freshman in last year’s 106 bracket.
“I’m certainly blessed to be out here,” said Mouser, a Tri-Valley student. “I was here last year. Didn’t go the way I wanted it to go. But I’m back, and I’m looking to do better this year.”
Mouser (43-4) later lost to Port Byron Riverdale freshman Dean Wainwright by a 4-1 decision in the quarterfinals.
Mouser was joined in the quarterfinal round by Panthers junior Jacob Bischoff (42-8), who won his opening match by fall against Harvard junior Riley Vest before advancing to Friday’s semifinals in the 1A 220 field after Bischoff pinned Roxana junior James Herring in 4:55 on Thursday night.
Bischoff will wrestle Nazareth Academy sophomore Gabriel Kaminski (29-0) in the semifinals on Friday night.
Mouser claims an ideal practice partner in Le Roy/Tri-Valley sophomore Kobe Brent, a state qualifier at 1A 113. Brent dropped his opening match Thursday.
“Me and Kobe, man, we’re best friends. I love that kid to death,” Mouser said. “He’s cut a lot of weight. He’s put in a ton of work, and I’m just so proud of him. ... Man, it’s just exciting for him.”