CHAMPAIGN — Holden Brazelton experienced two different reactions to a single emotional high on Saturday afternoon.
First, the St. Joseph-Ogden sophomore smiled.
Hopped around in place.
Clapped his hands.
Then, tears started to flow.
Both the result of pure joy for the Spartans’ standout wrestler.
Brazelton secured third place in the Class 1A 132-pound bracket at the IHSA boys’ wrestling individual state tournament when he recorded an 8-3 decision victory against Polo senior Wyatt Doty inside State Farm Center.
“Oh, my God. It’s awesome,” Brazelton said. “Sixth place last year (at 1A 120), third place (this year). The only thing we can hope for next year is to put in some more work and try to get that title. But I’m grateful.”
Brazelton (49-3) went through a different emotional experience Friday night, when he dropped his semifinal bout by 7-0 decision against Marian Central sophomore Vance Williams.
Brazelton opened his consolation bracket run on Saturday by besting Coal City senior Jake Piatak in a 6-2 decision and then set his sights on Doty.
“Third place is a hard position to go for,” Brazelton said. “Dreams are crushed, but you’ve still got to come here (Saturday) morning, make weight and battle back.”
The third-place tilt was Brazelton’s second match versus Doty (44-6) in this IHSA state tournament. Brazelton defeated him by 4-3 decision in the quarterfinals on Thursday night as well.
“It was a close match in the beginning of the tournament,” Brazelton said. “I just left it all out there for my last match. I couldn’t ask for a better outcome.”
Philip Shaw IV appeared to be in a dire situation Saturday morning.
Not only had the Danville junior been taken down by Brother Rice senior Chuck Connolly 40 seconds into the pair’s Class 2A 182 wrestleback quarterfinal, but Connolly piled on with three near-fall points a short time later.
Shaw crucially didn’t allow both of his shoulders to hit the mat.
He struggled back to his feet, garnering an escape point. And then he went to work.
“My bread and butter,” Shaw said with a chuckle. “I was looking for it.”
Shaw abruptly sent Connolly to the mat a mere three seconds after escaping. Ten more seconds later, Shaw had scored a stunning pinfall victory to make sure he would earn a state medal in his first trip to the state tournament.
“Once he got hooks locked in on me, I was like, ‘I’m (going to) throw (him),’” Shaw said. “Just kept fighting. ... I knew I was going to get up. I was thinking about what I was going to do once I got up.”
Shaw (33-7) performed the best possible response to surrendering a quick five points, recording his second consolation-bracket win of the tournament in the process.
He followed that by avenging regional and sectional losses to Mahomet-Seymour senior Brennan Houser, posting a pinfall in 3 minutes, 3 seconds versus Houser during Saturday’s wrestleback semifinals. Shaw ultimately placed fourth in his bracket, dropping the third-place match by a 7-5 decision versus Rock Island senior Steven Marquez.
Although Danville boasts a storied athletic history as a school, the Vikings haven’t captured many state wrestling medals recently.
Shaw is just the fourth Danville athlete to do so this century, as well as the most recent since Anthony Turner placed second at 145 during the 2A state tournament in 2019.
“Feels real good. I was thinking about it (Friday) night,” Shaw said. “It feels good to know that we put in work.”
Aiden Sancken‘s stay in the Class 1A 195 bracket began with a difficult outcome.
The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher junior was pinned by Coal City senior Joey Breneman in 1 minute, 36 seconds on Thursday in a first-round match at State Farm Center.
That sent the GCMS student to the consolation field. Yet it didn’t dampen Sancken’s desire to succeed at the state tournament.
Two wrestleback victories by pinfall on Friday, in 1:36 and 3:57, set him up to face Genoa-Kingston senior Julian Torres in Saturday’s wrestleback quarterfinals.
A state medal was on the line.
The duo wrestled as such.
Sancken led 14-5 when he planted both of Torres’ shoulders to the mat for yet another pinfall triumph, this one in 5:25.
“I feel like that first match kind of gave me a little bit of boost,” Sancken said. “Kind of put a fire in my heart.”
Sancken (35-6) went into the bout with Torres trying not to worry about what its result would mean for his chances of climbing and finding a spot on the 1A 195 state podium.
“It’s a little bit of pressure, but my coaches have told me, ‘It doesn’t really matter. We’re proud of you no matter what,’” Sancken said. “I feel like I have a great atmosphere, great city behind me.”
Sancken faced Breneman in a rematch in the consolation semifinals, losing a 7-5 decision. But Sancken again recovered nicely, notching a pinfall in 5:26 against Macomb senior Max Ryner to win the fifth-place match.
With his bounceback performance, Sancken is GCMS/Fisher’s first state medalist since Cale Horsch placed runner-up in 2018’s 1A 106 draw.
Rounding out local state medalists through wrestlebacks on Saturday were M-S’s Houser, Unity senior Kyus Root, Centennial junior Jack Barnhart and Le Roy/Tri-Valley junior Jacob Bischoff.
Houser (50-4) established a new state tournament time record at 2A 182 by completing a 19-3 technical fall in 1 minute, 45 seconds versus Triad senior Koen Rodebush and winning the bracket’s fifth-place match.
Root (48-8) defeated Port Byron Riverdale senior Alex Watson by a 7-2 decision in the consolation semifinals before suffering a pinfall loss to Fulton senior Zane Pannell in the 1A 170 field, giving Root fourth place.
Barnhart (38-5) finished sixth at 2A 220, taking a 7-6 decision loss to Bremen senior Alex Jackson before medically forfeiting his fifth-place match.
This is Barnhart’s second state medal, after he placed fourth at 2A 220 last year.
Bischoff (42-11) collected sixth place at 1A 220 after accepting decision losses to Beardstown senior Owen O’Hara (5-1) in the consolation semifinals and Reed-Custer senior Kody Marschner (3-2) in the fifth-place match.
COLIN LIKAS