What does it mean to you to be an IHSA state qualifier in three events — the 200-yard medley relay, 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke?
“Going into sectionals, I was mainly focused on our relays and overall I’m really happy with how we all performed. As for my individual events, my main goal was to just feel good in the water and I definitely did, so I’m feeling pretty confident for state.”
You’re listed as the top sectional performer in the 100 butterfly. Does that hold any meaning to you entering the state meet?
“Obviously, it’s a great honor to hold this top spot coming in to state, but to me, seeding is just a number. A lot of people kind of save their full potential for state, so seedings don’t really tell the full story by themselves. I know other people are looking to improve upon their sectional times and I’m no different, so I guess we’ll see where that takes us.”
Considering the team has been small in recent years, how important was it to be part of a relay that made it to state?
“I’ve always wanted to bring a relay to state ever since my freshman year, and I knew that this year would be our best shot. Since we’ve all been practicing together with (YMCA’s Champaign) Heat for a while now, I was able to get everybody excited about sectionals even before the high school season began. So that definitely played a part in motivating them to continue practicing hard all the way leading up to sectionals. I’m just happy that everybody got to show off their hard work.”
What impact does the return of the IHSA state meet have on you after its absence last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic?
“It’s definitely really nice to be able to participate at state one last time, especially since I’ve never been to finals at this meet. So I’m looking forward to experiencing that this year (fingers crossed). Plus, it’s always fun to race all the fast people from the Chicago area since I don’t get that chance too often.”
What are your goals and expectations for the state meet?
“My main goal for this state meet is just to improve upon my sectionals and personal-best times. Of course, it would be great to qualify for finals, but my focus is just on improving my times and hopefully the rest will follow.”