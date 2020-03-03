Illinois beat writer SCOTT RICHEY is taking regular stock of where the Illini might end up once Selection Sunday arrives on March 15. Here are the latest updates as of Monday:
Jerry Palm
What is it about Palm’s projections for CBS that consistently send Illinois to Albany, N.Y., for the first two rounds? In his latest update, Palm has the Illini headed to the New York capital city as a No. 6 seed to face No. 11 Northern Iowa.
Joe Lunardi
An effective, stingy defense has been Illinois’ calling card this season. It’s been Virginia’s the last nine seasons under Tony Bennett. A first-round showdown with the reigning NCAA champs is Lunardi’s projection for the No. 8 seed Illini.
Mike DeCourcy
Two months ago, UCLA was 8-9 and had lost six of seven games, including one to Cal State Fullerton. The Bruins have won 11 of 13 since and present a somewhat unexpected first-round game for No. 6 seed Illinois in Decourcy’s update for FOX.
Bart Torvik
Illinois stayed on the No. 7 seed line in the latest round of T-Ranketology. Waiting in the first round, per Torvik, will be No. 10 seed LSU. The Tigers won their first eight SEC games before falling back to earth in the last month.
Sheldon Jacobson
The UI professor has bumped Illinois to a No. 6 seed with a first-round game against No. 11 Florida. Feeding the ball to Kofi Cockburn against the Gators wouldn’t be a bad idea given his physical advantage on Kerry Blackshear Jr.