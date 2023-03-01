The good news entering March for the Illinois men’s basketball team: They’re still a projected NCAA tournament team.
The bad news: If the losses keep piling up before Selection Sunday arrives on March 12, the Illini’s projected seed could keep taking a hit.
Illinois (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten) has lost three of its last five games heading into Thursday’s 6 p.m. game against Michigan (17-12, 11-7), the final home game this season for the Illini at State Farm Center.
Even if Illinois continues its late-season struggles — the regular-season finale is at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at No. 5 Purdue (24-5, 13-5) and the Big Ten tournament at the United Center in Chicago starts next week — bubble talk around the Illini is premature.
Mainly because it’s a super soft bubble and the Illini have done enough to stay on the right side of it.
By the Bart Torvik T-Ranketology numbers, Illinois is the final No. 9 seed in the field, which would yield a potential first-round NCAA tournament game against former News-Gazette All-State First Team selection Bryce Hopkins and Providence. Or maybe West Virginia (a Brad Underwood-Bob Huggins reunion between the two longtime coaches and friends) or Duke.
Some interesting matchups indeed.
Per Torvik’s TourneyCast, the Illini have a 96.8 percent chance to make the NCAA tournament field, with a seeding anywhere from likely a No. 7 seed to a No. 11 seed. Here’s the percentages on getting into the first round all the way to winning a title:
➜ Round of 64: 90.6 percent
➜ Round of 32: 40.4 percent
➜ Sweet 16: 12.2 percent
➜ Elite Eight: 4.6 percent
➜ Final Four: 1.5 percent
➜ National championship game: 0.4 percent
➜ Win national title: 0.2 percent
Bracketologists Joe Lunardi from ESPN and Jerry Palm from CBS Sports have Illinois as a No. 9 seed and No. 8 seed, respectively.
Lunardi has the Illini in the Midwest Regional facing Texas A&M in the first round, with Houston looming as the No. 1 seed. Palm has Illinois placed in the East Regional with a first-round matchup against Nevada and Kansas looming as the No. 1 seed if Illinois is able to win its first-round game.
Texas A&M opened the 2022-23 season with a 6-5 record that featured not one, but two, Quad IV losses to Murray State on a neutral court in Conway, S.C., and to Wofford at home. The Aggies have recovered nicely, though, from their early season struggles and have posted a 15-3 record since late December. They’ve beaten the likes of Auburn (twice), Arkansas, Missouri (twice) and Tennessee.
Texas A&M is one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country and also gets to the free-throw line an incredible number of times per game. Leading the way is the backcourt duo of Wade Taylor and Tyrece Radford, both of whom are combining to average 29.1 points, eight rebounds and 6.4 assists.
Nevada has already topped 20 wins for the first time in the Steve Alford era.
The Wolf Pack are on track to potentially finish second in the Mountain West Conference and currently have more Quad I wins than Illinois after beating Boise State, Utah State, San Diego State and New Mexico in MWC play.
Oregon State transfer guard Jarod Lucas, who was on the Illini’s radar last offseason, leads Nevada in scoring. Former Texas transfer Will Baker continues to make a scoring and rebounding impact in his second season in Reno, Nev.