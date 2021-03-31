Who better to sum up one of the best seasons in Illinois basketball history than the coach that pieced together the puzzle to create a top five team? So we asked Brad Underwood for an open letter.
Dear Illini Nation,
On behalf of everyone in our program — our coaches, players, managers and support staff — I wanted to thank you for your amazing support and loyalty of our basketball team during an unprecedented season.
With some time to reflect on what all has transpired, it’s difficult to put into words how proud I am of the young men in our locker room. The commitment they made to following health and safety protocols, and the sacrifices they made in their personal lives was extraordinary. They truly only had each other to rely on, but they made the most of those circumstances by growing together and forming a bond that was as tight-knit as any group I’ve had the pleasure of coaching.
The unity of our team and way they cared for each other showed on the court, and I hope you were able to see that teamwork in action while you watched us play. As proud as I am of all that they accomplished, there is one tremendous disappointment from the season: that you were not able to experience it firsthand.
I have said it since I accepted the job in 2017 — and watched it for many years prior while I was in the state — Illinois has the most passionate fanbase you’ll find in college basketball. We feed off that enthusiasm, and we missed that personal connection this season. I think back to March 8 of last year and the environment inside State Farm Center when we beat Iowa. There were 15,544 fans packed into the stands cheering us on in an absolutely electric atmosphere. Little did we know at the time it would be the last time we’d play in front of fans on our home court.
There were so many moments this year that you deserved to see in person, from an Ayo triple-double, to Kofi’s continued assault on the rims, to a no-look pass from Belo, to a corner three from Ace, to the endless energy of Giorgi running the floor, to the lockdown defense of Trent, to the hustle plays of Da’Monte. I know I speak for everyone when I say WE CANNOT WAIT to have those State Farm Center seats filled once again.
The fan-player relationship is a two-way street. One of the lasting memories I’ll carry from this season was seeing the reactions of our players during the Big Ten tournament. Illini pride was in full effect that weekend; fans took over Lucas Oil Stadium and were as loud as you can possibly be while masked and socially distanced.
On our very first possession of the tournament, Jake Grandison scored on a breakaway plus the foul, and the explosion of sound from the crowd’s reaction was stunning. I believe that’s the first time in my coaching career I’ve seen players turn to the crowd and call for more noise after the opening play of a game. And that was only the beginning as the fans continued to lift us up, which elevated our play, bringing on more cheers, resulting in more joy from our players.
The chorus of “MVP” during Ayo’s free throws and the chants of “GIORGI” during his title-game takeover were special moments showing how much you love this team.
The Big Ten was as difficult a conference top-to-bottom as it has ever been. Our players responded to the daily grind over the three-month journey by going 19-4 against league competition, culminating in cutting down nets and holding up the trophy as Big Ten tournament champions.
We had greater goals for March Madness, but unfortunately did not play to the same level we had during our second-half season surge. And so we felt the harsh lesson of what happens in the NCAA tournament against a great opponent when you’re not at your best. The disappointment will motivate our returning players, and we will grow from that experience in the years to come.
We are excited about the future of Illinois basketball and have championship aspirations on our horizon. I again thank you for your loyalty to our team throughout my time here, and I hope you enjoyed watching this group as much as I enjoyed coaching them. We feel your passion and know you are just as energized about where our program is headed as we are. The culture is established, and backed by your incredible support, the best is yet to come!
I hope to see you soon, INSIDE State Farm Center.
I – L – L …
Head Coach Brad Underwood