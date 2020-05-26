CHAMPAIGN — The bulk of the House of ‘Paign roster for The Basketball Tournament has been built with former Illinois men’s basketball standouts from the middle and end of the last decade. Guys like Malcolm Hill and Rayvonte Rice and Nnanna Egwu.
The Illini alumni team got a serious infusion of experience Tuesday with the announcement of the addition of Cory Bradford to the roster. The 41-year-old Bradford is still playing professionally, with his 18-year career that has taken him around the world longer than the combined professional careers of his new teammates.
Bradford starred at Illinois in the late ‘90s and early 2000s. After redshirting in 1997-98, the 6-foot-3 guard earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors the next season. Bradford earned honorable mention All-American honors during Illinois’ Elite Eight run in the 2000-01 season, and he finished his Illini career averaging 12.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and two assists.
Bradford is the most prolific three-point shooter in Illinois basketball history. The Memphis, Tenn., native holds the career record for most made three-pointers (327), most career three-point attempts (843) and shot 38.8 percent for his career. Bradford went 88 straight games with a made three-pointer between 1998 and 2001.
Bradford started his professional career with the Dakota Wizards in what was then the NBA Development League in 2002-03. Basketball then took Bradford worldwide with stops in Hungary (twice), France (twice), Cyprus, Venezuela (twice), Colombia (six times), Mexico (twice), Qatar (twice), United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Jordan, Bosnia and Herzegovina and China.
Bradford was still playing this year for Pioneros de Los Mochis in Circuito de Baloncesto de la Costa del Pacífico (The Basketball Circuit of the Pacific Coast) in Mexico. That league’s season runs from March to June, and Bradford played just once on March 13 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. He started, played 34 minutes and finished with 11 points, two assists and one rebound in a 88-72 loss.
The Basketball Tournament is currently scheduled to begin July 23 at eight different regional sites. House of ‘Paign will play in Columbus, Ohio. The other players on the roster in addition to Bradford, Hill, Rice and Egwu are Andres Feliz, Leron Black and Michael Finke.