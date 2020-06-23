CHAMPAIGN — Cory Bradford managed to squeeze in one game in Mexico in early March after his season in China was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic knowing he had come to the end of his career.
The former Illinois guard, on the verge of retirement, was trying to do so again by agreeing to represent his alma mater with House of ‘Paign in The Basketball Tournament.
Now? Consider Bradford officially retired. The 18-year pro withdrew from The Basketball Tournament on Monday, citing his wife Rina’s pregnancy and desire to be with her in her final trimester at their home in Orlando, Fla.
“I regret to inform everyone that I will not be able to join the House of ‘Paign in the TBT 2020,” Bradford tweeted Monday. “As most of you know, my wife and I are expecting our first child. We are in our third trimester. I feel that it is more important to be with my wife during this time to experience this moment and ensure our safety during this unprecedented time.”
Baby Bradford is due in August. The Basketball Tournament — in its condensed 24-team format — is scheduled for July 4-14 in Columbus, Ohio, with all teams set to be quarantined once they arrive. House of ‘Paign drew the No. 16 seed and will play No. 17-seed War Tampa on July 4 for a shot at defending champion Carmen’s Crew on July 8.
“I want to thank my man (House of ‘Paign general manager and coach Mike LaTulip) for wanting me to be a part of this tough group of men,” Bradford tweeted. “I can’t wait to watch you guys compete next month. I love you Illini nation. I’m forever grateful for your support. My heart bleeds orange and blue. Go Illini.”
Bradford’s decision to withdraw from The Basketball Tournament opens up a roster spot on House of ‘Paign. The team currently includes former Illini Malcolm Hill, Nnanna Egwu, Leron Black, Michael Finke and Andres Feliz in addition to TBT “grad transfers” Mike Daum, Matt Mooney and Kyle Vinales.