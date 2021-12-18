CHAMPAIGN — Cory Bradford, Sean Harrington and Joe Cross were the early arrivals Friday morning ahead of the reunion for Illinois’ back-to-back Big Ten championship teams in 2000-01 and 2001-02.
That meant they got a chance to watch the Illini’s final practice at State Farm Center ahead of Saturday’s noon game against St. Francis (Pa.) that will double as a ceremony for their title-winning teams.
And, yeah, that opportunity did serve to highlight just how long ago Bradford and Co. won those Big Ten championships.
“Man, don’t remind me,” Bradford said. “Seeing Da’Monte (Williams) already makes me old. The last time I saw him he was 3-4 years old running around at our apartments. Like Sean mentioned, it’s like that 20 years is like a blur once we came back together. It seems like it was yesterday.”
Most of the rest of the title-winning contingent was set to arrive Friday afternoon. Scheduled to be back for Saturday’s game are the Peoria Manual trio of Frank Williams, Sergio McClain and Marcus Griffin, Brian Cook, Lucas Johnson, Damir Krupalija, Nate Mast, Brett Melton and Walter Young.
Bradford and Harrington used their chance to watch practice to verbally spar with the current Illinois players. Illini coach Brad Underwood said he heard a little smack talk coming from the sidelines.
“I kind of liked that,” Underwood said. “I could have coached those guys. ... We watched those guys all the time, of course, being on TV. Just had so much respect for how they played the game, how hard they played and how competitive they were. You don’t win championships in this league without having those traits.”
The 2000-01 Illini posted a 13-3 mark in Big Ten play to share the regular season championship with Michigan State before making an NCAA tournament run to the Elite Eight. The 2001-02 Illini won their final seven conference games to go 11-5 in the league and split the title with Indiana, Ohio State and Wisconsin. That marked the first time in 50 years Illinois repeated as Big Ten champs.
“The first Big Ten title was special because it was the first one,” Harrington said. “That was just such a special season with that group. The next year felt so good because we had that target on our back. It’s hard to go on the road when it’s completely sold out every time you play and everybody wants to knock you off the pedestal because you’re the team they’re gunning for. Both of them are great, but the second one almost felt like it was harder because we were taking everybody’s shot that year.”
Winning consecutive Big Ten championships continues to resonate with Bradford. The magnitude of that accomplishment hasn’t wanted in the past 20 years.
Those Illini were thinking legacy when they made those consecutive regular-season runs because of what they saw the 1997-98 team accomplish with Kevin Turner, Jerry Hester and Matt Heldman leading the way.
“We wanted to leave something for that next group — for Deron (Williams) and Dee (Brown) and those guys to continue the tradition,” Bradford said. “We wanted to leave a winning legacy because that was what was left for us through Jerry and that ’98 team, which I think is one of the most underrated teams that played here. We learned from those guys. That was the year I sat out, of course, and that’s why I got Big Ten Freshman of the Year (in 1999-2000) because I was playing against these studs for the whole year.”
The current Illinois team has similar goals. Last year was a Big Ten tournament championship after some inequity in games played gave Michigan the regular season title.
A follow-up championship is at the top of these Illini’s to-do list, and Bradford, Harrington and Cross got an opportunity after Friday’s practice to share some wisdom about how to accomplish that goal.
“You’re obviously not going to win them all, but you can’t have a bad game,” Harrington said. “It sounds simple, but you can’t have a slip up in a game that you’re supposed to take care of. It’s so important to win all of them at home. I think that’s the biggest thing. You look back on the teams that have won the regular-season Big Ten championship, you can’t lose at home. You have to either go undefeated or maybe drop one, but then you’ve got to go steal another on the road. Win at home, win the road games you’re supposed to win and then try to steal some of those big-time opponents on the road.
“It’s a grind. To stay focused in the moment is big and just to trust each other and have fun doing it. I think you have to have fun because it does become a grind when you’re doing it for a 20-game season.”