CHAMPAIGN — A wealth of reasons exist why the Champaign Central girls’ swimming and diving team has found itself among the top programs in the area this season.
In the water, the Maroons boast a rich roster that features several versatile racers. Outside of the pool, Central coach Katie VanHootegem has created a tight-knit culture that seemingly overflows with leadership.
At the intersection of both is freshman phenom Babette Bradley, who has taken the area by storm in her first high school season.
“My favorite thing about Babette is how when she dives in, she is going to do whatever she can to win that race,” VanHootegem said. “She has the heart and the soul. No matter how tired she is, she goes out to pull out a win for her team. That just speaks volumes about her character.”
Bradley — who swims the same lanes once occupied by her mother, former Maroons swimmer Betsy Holder — has made a splash in high school pools across the area this fall.
But she’s no stranger to success at the competitive level. A staple of the area swimming scene for several years, Bradley started swimming year-round when she joined a summer team at 8 years old. She still swims at the club level for Champaign Country Club and the Champaign County YMCA’s Heat team.
“Over quarantine, I began to like (swimming) a lot more and wanted to start seriously thinking about it,” Bradley said. “Going into the high school season, I just set some goals for myself and wanted to have an overall goal for what I wanted to do in my four years of swimming in high school.”
Her hard work has paid off through the first five meets of the season. The 100-meter breaststroke and the 200 individual medley are her favorite events, though VanHootegem feels Bradley’s strengths are the 200 and 500 freestyle races.
It’s rare for any swimmer to decrease their personal-best time by 6 seconds in one race, but Bradley did just that at the Charger Invite last weekend in Unit 4 Pool.
There she swam the 200 IM in 2 minutes, 13.99 seconds, winning the race and helping the Maroons to a second-place finish in the 11-team event.
It follows the trend for Bradley, who has made the transition to high school competition look easy.
“The biggest adjustment was the different types of practices and strategies we use in meets,” Bradley said. “When I swam on my other team, it was like (an individual thing) — I had teammates and I had relays, but it was more for my best time. I realized (in high school) I really like doing it as one team.”
Maroons junior Samantha Cook’s history with Bradley dates far beyond the start of this season. The two established a rapport during their time as teammates at the club level, forging a bond that is now as strong as ever.
“We’ve been close for a while before coming into the season,” said Cook, a two-time News-Gazette All-Area girls’ swimming and diving first-teamer. “She’s super encouraging in and out of the water. I think it’s really important to have people that you can talk to about anything, and she’s definitely one of those people.”
VanHootegem has taken notice of Bradley’s positive attitude as well.
“She’s definitely a goof, in a good way,” VanHootegem said. “She likes to joke around. She’s always smiling, always there for teammates, cheering loud. Everything about that.”
While Bradley has established herself as one of Central’s strongest assets, the Maroons’ roster is stacked with versatile pieces that excel in multiple events.
Senior team captains Emily Hettinger and Anneliese Schideman registered sub-37-second times in the 100 backstroke during a dual victory over rival Centennial this past Tuesday. Sophomore Olivia Terry has enjoyed success as well, scoring a sub-6-minute win in the 500 freestyle during that same meet. Freshman Olivia Dempsey is experiencing a strong start to the season, and the Maroons have received steady leadership from juniors Caroline Hartmann and Meesha Patel.
Cook’s leadership abilities are clear too, though that isn’t news to Bradley.
“Even when I was younger, she was always telling me how she couldn’t wait for me to be on the (Central) team and how it would be really fun,” Bradley said. “She was always super encouraging. And during practices, she’s very encouraging of everybody.”
The Maroons hope they can convert their chemistry and early-season results into postseason success.
“We’re getting in the water and working hard every day at practice,” Cook said. “We’re super excited to see where that leads us. Whether or not that ends up being winning sectionals and prevailing there and possibly winning relays and individual events and making our mark at state, as a team, that’s kind of our big goal is to make it to state.”