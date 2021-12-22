ST. LOUIS — Bouncing basketballs and animated chatter reverberated around the court at the Enterprise Center late Tuesday afternoon.
The arena was empty except for the Illinois basketball team wrapping up its final Braggin’ Rights practice before Missouri took the court about 5 p.m.
Wednesday night will be different.
Much different.
Braggin’ Rights is back in St. Louis — where it belongs — after a one-off stop in Columbia, Mo., last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and an Andy Katz coin flip that gave the Tigers home-court advantage.
The Enterprise Center seats will be split. Just maybe not 50-50. Illinois sold out nearly its full allotment of approximately 10,000 tickets, but Missouri released a significant portion of its seats to the general public.
Orange and blue just might outnumber black and gold.
Either way, the Illinois-Missouri rivalry will be renewed in St. Louis for the 40th time.
“I keep saying it all the time — college basketball is about rivalries like that,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Throw out the score, the records, the year before. It’s always going to be a battle and will always be hard fought.”
But even with Braggin’ Rights history so deeply rooted in St. Louis, both Underwood and Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin aren’t necessarily opposed to the idea of playing the game in either Champaign or Columbia.
“I like it here — I think it’s a tremendous atmosphere — but I thought it was fun having it at our place,” Martin said. “I’d like to see our place and their place with a packed house.”
“I’m not saying you would never want to go home-and-home, but I think we’re in such a unique situation to have a major city and a great venue halfway,” Underwood added. “Both of our campuses thrive because of alumni in St. Louis. I think it just makes it a unique scenario and makes it fun for the fans and easy for both of us.”
A focus for Illinois heading into Wednesday’s game — an 8 p.m. tip on BTN — is putting a stop to Missouri’s three-game winning streak. The only Illini to experience a Braggin’ Rights win are Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams, with Frazier putting up 22 points in his rivalry debut during Illinois’ 2017 win.
“This is probably my favorite game of the year,” Frazier said. “The intensity of both teams. The fans are into it. … These are the type of games you go to college to play in. Half Illinois. Half Mizzou. The fans get into it — a lot of trash talking. It’s always special to be a part of these games, and I’m excited to go out there one more time and play.
“The past few years, they punched us in the mouth, and we really didn’t punch back. This is a game that’s a street fight. It’s going to be a street fight for 40 minutes. The better team is not always going to win. It’s going to be a blood bath, and we’ve just got to come out here and bring the fight early.”
That fight has been missing the past three seasons for Illinois. Underwood has stressed the idea of “every day guys” for his program since he arrived. That means keeping every game in the proper perspective — a 40-minute affair and one of at least 31 for a season.
Except … Braggin’ Rights is just different.
“This one’s got a little different edge,” Underwood said. “We’ve got to address that. … We’ve got to rise to the challenge and the intensity of which they have played. That’s on me. Maybe we have not done that.”
Coleman Hawkins’ only Braggin’ Rights experience came in a mostly empty Mizzou Arena last December. But the Illinois sophomore forward has heard what Braggin’ Rights is really all about and is relishing the opportunity to experience it firsthand. Hawkins understands the passion — at times the vitriol — that exists as the framework for the rivalry.
“I know it’s going to be war, always has been war, and I’m super excited to get the crazy atmosphere I’ve heard about and seen in past games,” Hawkins said. “It’s going to be a super exciting moment when we’re at halfcourt with that big ol’ trophy and bring it back to Illinois.”
That would make for a more Merry Christmas for Underwood and Co. The Illinois coach joked Tuesday that his wife, Susan, could give pretty good insight into what he has been like during Christmas the past few years. While those Braggin’ Rights losses in 2019 and 2020 gave way to better basketball, Underwood acknowledged he’d rather have a different experience.
“We’ve been able to find something in not playing very well in that game,” Underwood said. “It’s been kind of a springboard for us. That’s something we can’t have happen. I think we’re in a different place. We’ve had a very trying fall, yet I think we’re in a place where we’re starting to do some things and identify roles and feel comfortable.”