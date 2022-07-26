CHAMPAIGN — The 2022-23 Illinois basketball schedule is slowly coming into focus. The latest date to mark on the calendar? A Dec. 22 Braggin' Rights showdown in St. Louis against Missouri.
Illinois' 88-63 blowout victory last December snapped a three-game losing streak to Missouri. Kofi Cockburn led the way with 25 points and 14 rebounds, and Alfonso Plummer and Trent Frazier knocked down three three-pointers apiece to chip in 22 and 15 points, respectively.
The latest Braggin' Rights game is one of four games on the 2022-23 Illini schedule with set dates. Illinois will play UCLA on Nov. 18 in the first round of the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas and then either Baylor or Virginia on Nov. 20 at T-Mobile Arena. The nonconference schedule also includes a Nov. 29 Big Ten/ACC Challenge game against Syracuse in Champaign and a Dec. 6 game against Texas at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic in New York.