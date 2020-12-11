CHAMPAIGN — Baylor and Oklahoma State football were supposed to play in October, but the Bears' COVID-19 issues two months ago pushed the game to Saturday.
The rescheduled game was slated for a 6 p.m. start on ESPNU. Until it was moved Friday by the Big 12 to a 2:30 p.m. kickoff now on ESPN.
What that did, however, was create an opportunity for Illinois-Missouri. Braggin' Rights and its 7 p.m. tipoff in Columbia, Mo., had been cast off to the SEC Network Alternate channel because of a full slate of college football and basketball.
Now the sixth-ranked Illini (4-1) and unbeaten Tigers (4-0) will square off in a nationally-televised game on ESPNU. So don't worry, Illinois fans, about finding that alternate channel or figuring out how to stream the game. The chaos that is college sports in a pandemic came through.