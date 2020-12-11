braggin34
Buy Now

Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) and Missouri's guard Mark Smith (13) in the Braggin´ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Baylor and Oklahoma State football were supposed to play in October, but the Bears' COVID-19 issues two months ago pushed the game to Saturday. 

The rescheduled game was slated for a 6 p.m. start on ESPNU. Until it was moved Friday by the Big 12 to a 2:30 p.m. kickoff now on ESPN. 

What that did, however, was create an opportunity for Illinois-Missouri. Braggin' Rights and its 7 p.m. tipoff in Columbia, Mo., had been cast off to the SEC Network Alternate channel because of a full slate of college football and basketball. 

Now the sixth-ranked Illini (4-1) and unbeaten Tigers (4-0) will square off in a nationally-televised game on ESPNU. So don't worry, Illinois fans, about finding that alternate channel or figuring out how to stream the game. The chaos that is college sports in a pandemic came through.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Trending Videos