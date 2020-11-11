CHAMPAIGN — Not even a global pandemic could stop the annual Braggin’ Rights game between Illinois and Missouri.
The 38th straight meeting between the rival programs will still happen this year. Just a bit differently.
The game has been moved up from its annual pre-Christmas slot to a Dec. 12 matchup. And it won’t be played in St. Louis, which has hosted every year from 1980 through 2019 except for 1982 when the game wasn’t played.
The campus site for this year’s game will also be determined in the most 2020 of ways. Andy Katz will host a “Braggin’ Rights on Campus: Coin Flip Special” live production on Facebook, YouTube and both schools’ athletic websites at 6 p.m. Thursday.
That’s right. Hosting duties will be decided by coin flip. Neutrality will be maintained, however, with no fans allowed regardless of which school wins the coin flip. The Enterprise Center has hosted the game every year since 1994.
“The Braggin’ Rights game is special,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “It is important to our teams, our universities and our fans. It also means a great deal to the city of St. Louis. We enjoy a nearly 40-year partnership with our many friends in St. Louis and the Enterprise Center. Unfortunately, complications in the current climate are too many to hold this year’s game there.
“We look forward to returning the Braggin’ Rights game to Enterprise Center in the coming years, but are excited to bring the 2020 edition of this series on campus. In a time when so many difficult scheduling decisions are being made, we worked diligently with our friends at the University of Missouri to ensure this great rivalry game will continue.”
Whitman will be part of the live coin flip streaming special. He’ll be part of an Illinois contingent that also includes coach Brad Underwood, preseason All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu and Chancellor Robert Jones. Missouri will be represented by athletic director Jim Sterk, coach Cuonzo Martin, senior center Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. and President & Chancellor Dr. Mun. Y. Choi.
“The annual Braggin’ Rights game is one of St. Louis’ great sporting traditions, and I’m grateful that we have been able to work with Josh Whitman and his staff at Illinois to ensure that this meaningful game continues this season despite the challenges we are all facing due to COVID-19,” Sterk said. “St. Louis has been the site of many memorable games in this storied rivalry over the last 40 years, and we look forward to returning to the Enterprise Center for future games.
“The passion and intensity of this rivalry is what makes college athletics special, and despite playing on campus this season, I am confident those elements will be there for both teams. Given the financial realities facing many schools today, I believe intercollegiate athletics needs more regional rivalries like this to be played in all sports, and we look forward to working with Illinois to play in as many different sports as possible in future years.”
Illinois leads the all-time Braggin’ Rights series 32-18. Missouri, however, has won the last two games. The teams have met in Champaign five times previous and in Columbia, Mo., five times with a single game in Kansas City, Mo., in 1946.