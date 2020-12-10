CHAMPAIGN — Illinois-Duke had the primetime slot Tuesday night on ESPN, and the Illini’s 83-68 win in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge led the ensuing episode of SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.
Sixth-ranked Illinois (4-1) will be back in action against unbeaten Missouri (4-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday. Fans won’t be allowed at Mizzou Arena. And, right now, they’re also not sure how they’re going to watch the game from home.
Clarity on the TV information for Saturday night’s Braggin’ Rights game is expected later Thursday, per an Illinois spokesman.
Right now? Braggin’ Rights between the Illini and Tigers is currently listed as being broadcast on an SEC Network alternate channel. Because Missouri won the coin toss to host the game after it was moved from St. Louis to a campus site because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the TV rights were also the Tigers’ to claim.
That meant the SEC Network instead of the Big Ten Network. The SEC Network is an ESPN property.
Saturday’s TV schedule for 7 p.m. already includes USC at UCLA football on ABC, LSU at Florida football on ESPN, UFC 256 on ESPN2, Oklahoma State at Baylor football on ESPNU, Auburn at Mississippi State football on SEC Network and, to really cap off the night’s programming, the Johnsonville ACL Cornhole Championships on ESPNews.
The ongoing pandemic has meant plenty of cancellations in both college football and college basketball. Slotting programming, then, has become a bit of a nightmare and something that can — and has — changed on short notice.
Should Illinois-Missouri remain on the SEC Network alternate channel, availability will depend on location and cable/satellite/streaming provider. Because it is an ESPN property, though, it should be available on the ESPN App and streamed on WatchESPN if ESPN is available through your provider.