CHAMPAIGN — Chester Frazier walked through Ubben Basketball Complex on Tuesday afternoon holding a photo, picturing one of his Illinois teams after a Braggin’ Rights victory.
It’s one of four photos the Illini assistant coach could show the team. Frazier was undefeated in Braggin’ Rights as a player, with his four wins capping a dominant nine-game streak for Illinois in the 2000s.
And Frazier might have mentioned those wins a time or two.
“Every single day,” Illinois sophomore guard RJ Melendez said. “He says, ‘I’ve never lost this, so make sure it stays like that.’”
“He lets us know he’s undefeated, never lost to these guys,” Illinois junior forward Coleman Hawkins added. “I can’t say that myself, but maybe these younger guys can hopefully say the same thing.”
Illinois and Missouri have met annually since 1983, with all but the 2020 game held in St. Louis.
This year’s game — an 8 p.m. Thursday tip at the Enterprise Center — is one part the latest in a long line of rivalry games, and one part brand new to almost everyone involved.
Because No. 16 Illinois (8-3) and Missouri (10-1) can only just put together enough healthy players with Braggin’ Rights experience to fill out a starting lineup.
“There’s not a lot on either side that have experienced it,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “I think that’s the new world we’re in with the portal. We’re making our guys aware of what it’s all about and how long it’s lasted. It’s really kind of a unique deal it’s lasted that long. We’ve seen so much change over the course of time, and particularly in the last 10 years. For this game to continue has been a really good thing.”
Underwood has relied on the idea of nameless and faceless opponents in his tenure as Illinois’ coach. That no one team or one game is any more important than the other. That proves to be a bit more difficult to pull off when it comes to Braggin’ Rights.
“We don’t like these guys,” Hawkins said, even if he’s only played against a couple current Missouri players in the last two seasons. “We’re not supposed to like these guys. It’s not just your next opponent. It’s Mizzou. Braggin’ Rights. It means a lot when you hold a trophy taller than this guy here.
“When you’ve got that trophy in your hands, it’s a great feeling. This game means a lot to our fans. The rivalry means a lot.”
The fans are what make Braggin’ Rights unique. That’s where the rivalry is now stoked, given such little history with the game for the players that will step on the court Thursday night in St. Louis.
“The rivalry comes from outside so much,” Underwood said. “It’s the talk, the buzz from the fans and the alumni. That’s great. We can only talk about it. They truly have to live that.
“It’s half our fans, half their fans. You don’t see that. We’re trying to make it a point of emphasis and try to make it a point we’ve got to play a good basketball team and go win.”
Illinois has played three neutral-site games already this season where fans turned out in droves. It was an orange-and-blue takeover in Las Vegas for the Continental Tire Main Event, and the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden was just as well-attended. The Illini split their games in Las Vegas, beating UCLA and falling just short against Virginia, before beating Texas in New York.
But Braggin’ Rights is still different.
“I feel like it is, because it’s a huge rivalry,” Melendez said. “I feel like it’s a lot bigger for us keeping the trophy home and all that. It’s going to be a great game — great intensity, and a great challenge for our new guys.
“This isn’t a joke. We’ve been practicing pretty hard and the intensity has been up. Everybody is fired up.”