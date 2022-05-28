CHICAGO — There hasn’t been much resistance for James and Max Braun at the IHSA 1A state tennis tournament so far.
The brothers are two wins away bringing a state title back to Centennial High School.
The duo has cruised through the tournament thus far, including winning three matches on Friday, starting with a 6-1, 6-0 second-round win against Mendota’s Logan Brandner and Andrew Stamberger.
The Braun brothers followed that up with a 6-1, 7-5 victory against Chicago Latin’s doubles team of Preston Rutledge and Zuhair Alsikafi .
In Friday’s last match, the Brauns knocked off Anthony Pomeranets and Daniel Shchebalev from Vernon Hills 6-4, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
Chargers head coach Teri Scaggs highlighted the pair’s aggressiveness at the net as a key factor in the brothers’ run to the state semifinal. That was needed when the pair matched up with Chicago Latin and were pushed in the second set.
“It was actually a good challenge for them because they really haven’t been challenged much this year," Scaggs said. "That kind of helped them progress for the next match (against Vernon Hills), again, very close through the first set and then they just kind of ran away with it.”
The Braun brothers’ semifinal match pits them against Benet Academy’s team of Andrew Bobofchak and Andrew Donovan at 8 a.m. on Saturday at Palatine High School.
Doubles play is anything but easy, but the siblings know how to navigate the ups and downs.
“They might get frustrated with each other, but we all do,” Scaggs said. “It’s actually been fun to watch, because they just kind of talk through everything. And if it’s not during the point or between points, it’s what they do during the changeovers … to have two brilliant-minded tennis players talking to each other, what could go wrong with that?”
No other area players advanced to the semifinal round. In 1A singles play, Uni High’s Aryan Sachdev bowed out in the second round while Champaign Central’s Ezra Bernhard lost out in the third round of the 1A singles tournament.
The Maroons also made a dent in 1A doubles play, where Elliot Gulley and Avi Rhodes advanced to the third round.
In the 1A doubles consolation bracket, Urbana’s team of Deep Patel and Jackson Solava lost in the third round, while Centennial’s tandem of Ben Kirby and Tyler Luchinski lost in the consolation second round.