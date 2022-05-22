DANVILLE — Ezra Bernhard, Max Braun and James Braun all had something to celebrate on Saturday.
As did three other area singles players and three more local doubles teams.
Bernhard, a Champaign Central sophomore, prevailed 6-1, 6-2 against Uni High’s Aryan Sachdev to win the Class 1A Danville Sectional singles title.
Bernhard, Sachdev, Danville’s Jayden Brown — who finished third in singles play — and Centennial’s Lino Jo — who placed fourth — all advance to the three-day state tournament next week in Arlington Heights.
The Centennial pairing of Max Braun and James Braun, meanwhile, defeated Champaign Central’s Elliot Gulley and Avi Rhodes 6-0, 6-0 to earn a doubles sectional title.
The pairings of Max Braun and James Braun and Gulley and Rhodes qualify for the doubles state tournament. Tyler Luchinski and Ben Kirby will make it two Centennial doubles teams at the state showcase, with Urbana’s twosome of Deep Patel and Jackson Solava also qualifying based on Saturday’s sectional results.
Centennial earned the team sectional championship by just two points over rival Central, 24-22.