The final rounds of the IHSA boys’ tennis state tournament will feature a strong presence of local standouts.
Owing to deep runs from freshman singles player Max Braun and the doubles team of juniors James Braun and Lino Jo, Centennial leads five area teams on the board after Thursday’s opening three rounds in the Chicago suburbs. The Chargers are tied for sixth out of 60 teams with 10 total points.
James Braun and Jo cruised through the tournament’s first three rounds, easily dispatching teams from Mount Zion (6-2, 6-1), St. Viator (6-0, 6-4) and Hinsdale South (6-1, 6-0) to reach Friday’s quarterfinals.
“From what I hear, they played against an incredible team,” Centennial head coach Teri Skaggs said of the duo’s match against Hinsdale South. “They had an incredible showing and, (assistant coach Alex Amatyleon) was incredibly proud of them. Just this last match proved everything they’ve done this year.”
Skaggs was at the younger Braun’s site, where his tear through the tournament’s opening rounds elicited a similar review. Braun downed Grayslake North’s Dylan Clauson and Carmel’s C.J. Axente in consecutive (6-0, 6-0) victories to advance to the third round.
“He doesn’t look to the future with any of the matches,” Skaggs said. “His first round was a little tougher than his second but neither of them got any games from him. He worked on a couple of things that he knew he was going to need for later, took care of business and was very focused.”
Thanks to similar doubles success, Uni High is tied for 11th place with four other teams, and Champaign Central finds itself tied for 16th with six other schools.
Central’s doubles team of senior Brayden Helfer and freshman Ezra Bernhard also has reason for optimism on Friday. The pair easily defeated Richland County (6-3, 6-3), Geneseo (6-2, 6-3) and Dunlap (6-1, 6-1) to reach the quarterfinals.
“The match that was really impressive (was the Dunlap match),” Central coach Scott Davis said. “They’re a good team … Ezra and Brayden were really playing well.”
Uni’s combination of seniors Zachary Donnini and Arav Jagroop sliced through the opening three rounds of the tournament, defeating opponents from Benet Academy (7-5, 6-0), Grayslake North (6-1, 6-1) and Mt. Zion (6-4, 6-4) to also find a spot in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Fellow Uni High senior Lucas Wood fell in the opening round of singles play, but bounced back with a win over Prairie Ridge’s Saif Karim in consolation play before he saw his run end with a loss to Schlarman freshman Charles Ludwig.
“I think Donnini and Jagroop started out slow (Thursday) morning but kinda got their legs under them after kind of being off with coming into town and things like that,” Uni coach Luke Bronowski said.
Ludwig wound up 2-2 in singles play in his first state tournament, while Urbana senior Bill Layton capped his career with 1-2 finish in singles.