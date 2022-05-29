James and Max Braun had their sights set on bringing home an IHSA tennis state championship this weekend.
While the Centennial brothers were unable to do that on Saturday, the brothers still left the Chicago suburbs satisfied with how they played.
The Chargers’ doubles pairing split a pair of matches against teams from Benet Academy on Saturday to secure a third-place finish at the Class 1A boys’ state tournament.
The Centennial teammates began the day by dropping their semifinal match against Benet’s pairing of Noah Bobofchak and Andrew Donovan, 6-3, 7-5.
“They went out and they played strong,” Chargers coach Teri Scaggs said. “They had a few hiccups, but they stayed positive. They kept trying to fight for that second set, but they just couldn’t get it.”
The duo recovered in the ensuing third-place match and mounted a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 comeback win against John Yahiro and Patrick Burke.
It was the second year in a row that Max had played on the tournament’s final day following a 1A singles state title in 2021.
“It’s a big tournament, so to finish third is really awesome,” said Max, a sophomore. “I think we worked for it, so that’s always a good feeling.”
While Max’s tennis journey at Centennial is yet to be complete, Saturday’s honors represented the end of the road for James.
“It’s really special to do it my senior year and with my brother,” he said. “It just makes it extra special.”