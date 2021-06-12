ARLINGTON HEIGHTS — Max Braun considers his ability to read his opponent a strength. Figuring out where the player on the other side of the net will be, the shots he’ll hit, is an advantage.
An advantage the Centennial freshman put to good use in a pair of wins Friday at the Class 1A state tournament, knocking off two of the top four seeded players in the process.
Braun beat Rockford Christian’s No. 2-seeded Finley Buelte 6-3, 6-1, and he followed it up with a 6-4, 6-0 sweep of No. 4 seeded Jackson Schuetzle out of Crystal Lake South.
Those wins send Braun into Saturday’s state championship match in a showdown with Evanston Beacon Academy’s Peter Adams-Agresti at Buffalo Grove High School.
“I’m excited, obviously,” Braun said about playing for a state title as a freshman. “I don’t try to think too much about it. I just try to do my routines (Friday night) and (Saturday) morning. Then, I’ll just play, I guess.”
Braun did more than “just play” against Buelte and Schuetzle. The Chargers’ top singles player and No. 6 seed in the tournament said he felt like he was able to wear Buelte down to notch what was his fourth straight sweep in tournament play.
Schuetzle challenged Braun a bit more. The four games Braun lost to the Gators’ junior were the most in a single set in either day of the tournament. But that tight set allowed Braun to get a good read on his opponent, and the result was the same — another sweep.
“He was playing well in the first set, and I wasn’t too sure what to do against him,” Braun said. “I had to take notes of his habits and make small adjustments throughout the match. The second set, I got the break right off the bat, and I kind of figured him out.”
Braun was able to adjust his positioning and the shots he attempted in the second set in response to how Schuetzle played in the first. It was the difference maker in the 6-0 set victory to finish off the win — especially since Braun didn’t have to scramble as much in the afternoon semifinal on a 90-degree day.
“I didn’t have to run as much because I knew where he was going sometimes,” Braun said. “I could predict it, so that was nice. … I think I do a pretty good job of taking notes of my opponents’ habits throughout the match. Sometimes, I just know where they’re going, and that can be really helpful and doesn’t make those situations as stressful.”
Braun’s ability to adjust on the fly is somewhat atypical for a freshman. That he’s played outside of high school tennis in USTA events, though, has certainly helped.
“A lot of freshmen don’t have that maturity level,” Centennial coach Teri Scaggs said. “With USTA, when you’re out there by yourself, you have to build that mental toughness and figure it out for yourself. That’s why he’s doing so well.
“He’s mentally tough. He’s a freshman, but he’s really mentally tough. He can try different things and mix things up. I was really proud of him (Friday) because I’ve seen two opponents crumble with him. He just keeps pushing the right buttons and is able to get the breaks that he needs.”
Braun will have to keep pushing the right buttons in Saturday’s state championship match against Adams-Agresti, the No. 3 seeded player, in the tournament.
The routine will be the same. Braun will wake up early to make sure he gets in a quick warmup to work up a light sweat. Then the headphones go on for some pre-match music before first serve and his chance to be Centennial’s first state tennis champion.
“I’ve known Max for a long time, and I think it’s awesome for him with what he’s done and brought into the program,” Scaggs said. “He’s put in so much work and effort in the offseason.”