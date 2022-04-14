Kevin Warren’s favorite league has three of this year’s top-10 recruiting classes in the country per the 247Sports
Composite and two more in the top 25. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down where all 14 programs stand:
1. Ohio State
Turns out the Buckeyes have plenty of roster spots to fill this offseason, and the No. 5 recruiting class in the country will certainly help. Guard help is probably most vital for 2022-23, and four-star prospects Bruce Thornton and Roddy Gayle Jr. could provide it.
2. Michigan
Wolverines coach Juwan Howard has now signed two top-10 recruiting classes in three years (his first was in the top 15). Michigan’s 2022 class boasts a quartet of four-star recruits including his youngest son, Jett, who ranks No. 37 overall in the class.
3. Illinois
Brad Underwood’s rebuilt backcourt, at least for the moment, is going to have to lean heavily on the incoming freshmen. There are three in play with five-star guard Skyy Clark and four-star guards Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris. (Not to mention four-star wing Ty Rodgers).
4. Indiana
The only other five-star recruit headed to the Big Ten will join the Hoosiers. Jalen Hood-Schifino is fresh off helping Montverde Academy (Fla.) win a GEICO Nationals championship and is the headliner of Mike Woodson’s class.
5. Penn State
The Nittany Lions’ top-five ranking is based more on quantity as the biggest 2022 class in the Big Ten. Still, first-year coach Micah Shrewsberry was able to land four-star center Kebba Njie, who is Penn State’s second-highest ranked recruit of the last 20 years.
6. Purdue
This looks like a typical Purdue recruiting class from a pair of Indiana natives — including 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball Braden Smith — to 7-2 Swedish center William Berg. Four-star guard Fletcher Loyer is the lone top-100 recruit of the bunch, though.
7. Nebraska
It’s an interesting four-player class for the Cornhuskers. Four-star guard Ramel Lloyd Jr. is the program’s third-highest ranked recruit in the past two decades, and 6-11, 230-pound center Blaise Keita is ranked as the No. 1 JUCO player in the country out of Coffeyville C.C. (Kan.).
8. Michigan State
The Spartans added the top player from the state of Minnesota (and solidified the point guard position) by signing four-star prospect Tre Holloman. The addition of four-star forward Jaxon Kohler is insurance in case Joey Hauser really is done playing college basketball.
9. Minnesota
Gophers coach Ben Johnson seems to be returning to what worked well on the recruiting front when he was an assistant for Richard Pitino. Three of Minnesota’s four incoming 2022 prospects grew up within half an hour of Williams Arena.
10. Iowa
The Hawkeyes might not have both of their incoming freshmen available when summer workouts start. Three-star guard Josh Dix — the “local” recruit out of Council Bluffs, Iowa — broke his tibia and fibula during a game in January but is on pace for an August return.
11. Rutgers
A pair of three-star recruits make up the Scarlet Knights’ 2022 class, with New Jersey native Derek Simpson ranked the highest. The 6-2, 170-pound point guard averaged 17.5 points, 5.9 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 steals for Lenape (N.J.)as a senior.
12. Northwestern
Northwestern coach Chris Collins is in on the reopened recruitment of Nick Martinelli following the Glenbrook South standout’s decommitment from Elon. For the moment, however, the Wildcats are only set to add three-star Canadian forward Luke Hunger in the 2022 class.
13. Wisconsin
Three-star guard Connor Essegian is the only 2022 prospect headed to Madison, Wis., for the 2022-23 season. The 6-4, 180-pounder out of Central Noble (Ind.), finished his high school career with 2,526 points. In basketball-crazed Indiana? That’s good for 10th all-time.
14. Maryland
The Terrapins don’t have any incoming Class of 2022 recruits signed — or even committed. The only incoming player so far is JUCO guard Cashius McNeilly, but he committed to interim coach Danny Manning, who has since been replaced by Kevin Willard.