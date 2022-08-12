The recruiting calendar reset at the beginning of the month. Some Big Ten men’s basketball teams have already reaped the rewards in the Class of 2023. Others are still hunting down the best fit(s). N-G college basketball writer Scott Richey looked at how the 14 Big Ten teams stack up, per the 247Sports Composite, with the early signing period just three months away:
T-1. Michigan State
Turns out the reports of Tom Izzo perhaps losing a step were greatly exaggerated. The Spartans’ top-ranked class in the Big Ten was just Joliet native Jeremy Fears Jr. for some time. Then came commitments from Xavier Booker, Gehrig Normand and Coen Carr. Booker is the real get — a top-three, five-star recruit. Notably, the trio of Fears, Booker and Normand all had Illinois offers.
T-1. Ohio State
Chris Holtmann just keeps adding four-star recruit after four-star recruit to his resume. He’s got four committed in the Class of 2023, which brings his total to 15 since taking the Ohio State job in June 2017. The Buckeyes, whose class is tied for first with Michigan State, are locking down their border in the Class of 2023, with three in-state commits, including one-time Illinois targets Devin Royal and Austin Park.
3. Indiana
No five-star commits yet for Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers after landing two in the Class of 2022. But Indiana still has two four-star prospects on the way for the 2023-24 season, led by Newton (Ga.) combo guard Jakai Newton.
4. Maryland
That first-year Maryland coach Kevin Willard’s first commits in the Class of 2023 are from the DMV is a big deal. If the Terrapins can lock down that area, they might be able to return to the level they reached as a program in the early 2000s. Lots of talent, and that includes newly committed Jahnathan Lamothe and Jamie Kaiser Jr., both of whom also had Illini offers.
5. Iowa
The Hawkeyes must have a thing for brothers. First came the McCafferys (duh), then the Murrays and now the Sandforts. Four-star wing Pryce Sandfort, younger brother of current Iowa wing Payton, is the latest addition to Iowa’s class. They got into Illinois first with commitments from now Moline teammates Owen Freeman and Brock Harding.
6. Wisconsin
There’s a real chance Gus Yalden will become the next “most hated in the Big Ten unless you root for the Badgers” player, much like Brad Davison was during his lengthy career in Madison. The “Gus Bus” was ranked as high as No. 18 overall in the Class of 2023 in February 2021, but has slipped to No. 127 (but still a four-star).
7. Penn State
The Nittany Lions’ 2023 recruiting was always going to include Braeden Shrewsberry. It would have been more interesting if it didn’t, though, considering the guard is the son of second-year Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry. There’s not a top-150 player in the class, but a successful pursuit of Amani Hansberry would change that.
8. Rutgers
Wondering if Steve Pikiell has Rutgers at a level that the program has hardly ever seen? Just know that the Scarlet Knights have a commitment from four-star guard Gavin Griffiths, who passed current Rutgers big man Clifford Omoruyi as the second-highest ranked prospect for the program in the modern recruiting era. Griffiths, a 6-foot-7 wing, is currently ranked No. 37 overall in the 2023 class.
9. Purdue
The Boilermakers slipped from third in the team recruiting rankings after Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn decommitted on Aug. 3. Gibbs-Lawhorn might currently play at Montverde Academy (Fla.), but he’s a Lafayette, Ind., native, so that stings. Still-committed Myles Colvin is also an Indiana native. No real surprise since Purdue coach Matt Painter has placed a significant recruiting emphasis on the Hoosier state.
10. Minnesota
The Gophers poached Illinois for their lone commit, landing Rolling Meadows’ Cameron Christie. The guard might not have as high a profile as his older brother Max, but the younger Christie, who had an Illinois offer, put up big numbers as a junior and could easily top them as a senior.
11. Nebraska
The lone commit for the Cornhuskers so far is three-star Legacy Early College (S.C.) guard Chase Clemmons. The tie to Nebraska? Clemmons is cousins with former ‘Huskers Trey and Bryce McGowens.
T-12. Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern
None of these teams have a Class of 2023 commit just yet. Illinois is basically all-in on Hansberry. Italian point guard Niccolò Moretti is also on the Illini radar.
Michigan is seen as a serious contender for five-star Wheeler (Ga.) guard Isaiah Collier and an option for five-star Camden (N.J.) center Ahmad Bradshaw. A potential top recruiting option for Northwestern is reportedly Bradford Christian Academy (Mass.) point guard Jordan Clayton.