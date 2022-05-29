The talent turnover in the Big Ten won’t just come from the transfer portal. Incoming freshmen will have their own effect next season, too. College basketball writer Scott Richey breaks down the best 10 as ranked in the 247Sports Composite:
1. Jalen Hood-Schifino
Indiana
Turns out Brad Underwood isn’t the only Big Ten coach willing to make a Jason Kidd comparison to one of his players. Indiana coach Mike Woodson did the same with Hood-Schifino. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard could ultimately be the Hoosiers’ answer at the point, which is where the similarities with Kidd lie.
2. Malik Reneau
Indiana
Reneau was only available after Mike White left Florida for Georgia. The five-star forward backed off his commitment to the Gators in the coaching change aftermath. The fact he played with Hood-Schifino for back-to-back GEICO Nationals champion Montverde Academy (Fla.) certainly didn’t hurt Indiana in the re-recruitment.
3. Skyy Clark
Illinois
Injuries to his knee and hand made Clark’s senior season — also at Montverde Academy — a wash. The 6-3, 200-pound point guard also experienced a dip in his national ranking, too. Clark was ranked as high as No. 10 in the class before his injury and slid to No. 30 in the final composite ranking for the 2022 class.
4. Tarris Reed
Michigan
Reed put up big numbers at St. Louis powerhouse Chaminade (21.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game as a junior) before transferring to Link Academy in Branson, Mo., for the 2021-22 season. The 6-10, 260-pound Reed averaged 9.3 points and 9.2 rebounds for a loaded Link Academy team last season.
5. Jett Howard
Michigan
Howard, who will suit up for his dad at Michigan, played in both the Jordan Brand Classic and the Iverson Classic this spring. The 6-7, 220-pound wing was the MVP of the latter and was described as the “most pro-ready guy” in the event by two-time NBA champion J.R. Smith during the CBS Sports Network broadcast.
6. Roddy Gayle Jr.
Ohio State
The Lewiston, N.Y., native played his final two years of high school ball at Wasatch Academy (Utah) after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled what would have been his junior year at Porter (N.Y.). The 6-4, 195-pound guard averaged approximately 18 points in his senior season with the Tigers playing a national schedule.
7. Bruce Thornton
Ohio State
Thornton will beef up the Ohio State backcourt after the Buckeyes lost essentially all of their returning guards to either graduation, the NBA draft or the transfer portal. The 6-1, 205-pound point guard was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Georgia this past season and put up 17.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.
8. Ty Rodgers
Illinois
Rodgers vaulted into the top-50 rankings based off what he did in his senior season at Thornton and what he showed during the Jordan Brand Classic. What the 6-6, 200-pound wing did at Thornton was ... everything. Rodgers finished the year averaging 17.3 points, 15.4 rebounds, eight assists, 3.3 steals and three blocks.
9. Jaxon Kohler
Michigan State
Tom Izzo still has three open scholarships, but the Michigan State coach said this week he sees his 2022-23 roster as set. Meaning Kohler should start at center for the Spartans as a true freshman. The 6-10, 250-pound big man has the reputation as a multi-level scorer that can work in the post and stretch the floor.
10. Felix Okpara
Ohio State
Okpara backed up Reed at Link Academy last season and averaged eight points, six rebounds and two assists after spending his first three seasons at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Tenn.). The 6-11, 210-pound center will probably find himself in a backup role again at Ohio State behind Zed Key.