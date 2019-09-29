Meet the Illini
Alan Griffin
6-5, 195, So., G
Hustle got Griffin on the court last season and will do so again this year, but he’s got to do more with his playing time. Better three-point shooting and taking care of the ball should be at the top of his list.
Trent Frazier
6-2, 175, Jr., G
The lefty guard had a bit of a crisis of confidence at the midway point of the 2018-19 season. It was ultimately short lived, but the Illini are better when Frazier is playing with his typical swagger.
Kipper Nichols
6-6, 220, R-Sr., F
Nichols was fairly candid when discussing his struggles last season. He simply wasn’t good — or consistent — enough. Avoiding a repeat has provided some motivation, and Illinois could need good minutes out of its versatile forward this year.
Jacob Grandison
6-6, 200, Jr., G/F
Grandison will provide a physical presence on the wing ... eventually. The Holy Cross transfer is sitting out this season with two years of eligibility remaining, so his main goal should be to push every other wing on the roster as much as possible in practice.
Zach Griffith
6-6, 210, Jr., F
Griffith earned his spot as a walk-on last season, and the Fisher native will certainly keep earning it this year. Life as a backup “big” for this particular Illinois team means having to go toe-to-toe with 7-footer Kofi Cockburn every day in practice.
Tevian Jones
6-7, 205, So., G
An argument could be made that no other Illini has a higher ceiling than Jones. The combination of his size, athleticism and skill set is the prototype for next-level wings. Taking advantage of his, well, advantages is vital to Jones taking the next step.
Andres Feliz
6-2, 195, Sr., G
Finding a comfort level on the court in the heart of Big Ten play last season revealed the type of player Feliz could be. One of the best finishers at the rim on the team, Feliz spent his offseason fine tuning his three-point shot to round out his game.
Ayo Dosunmu
6-5, 185, So., G
Enjoy Dosunmu while you can, Illinois fans. After popping up on some NBA mock drafts during his freshman season, Dosunmu is essentially seen as a first-round lock heading into his second year. Playing like one could dictate how much success the Illini have.
Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk
6-8, 235, Fr., F
Athletic power forwards that could stretch the floor and also physically dominate have basically been Illinois’ Kryptonite. So Brad Underwood went out and got one of his own. The Belgian freshman looks the part, but getting healthy to act on it is the goal now.
Giorgi Bezhanishvili
6-9, 235, So., F
Count the gregarious Georgian big man as one of the biggest surprises of the 2018-19 season. Now Bezhanishvili has to keep adding to his game by rebounding more and showing off a more consistent jump shot out to the three-point line.
Da’Monte Williams
6-3, 210, Jr., G
Underwood will hammer home the idea that scoring isn’t everything when it comes to the value Williams has on the court. The Peoria native literally does everything else, but a little more from him on the offensive end wouldn’t necessarily hurt.
Kofi Cockburn
7-0, 290, Fr., C
Program building means stacking talented recruiting classes, and Underwood followed up a borderline five-star guard (Dosunmu) with a borderline five-star center (Cockburn). Expectations are high for the physically dominant big man heading into the year.
Austin Hutcherson
6-6, 175, Jr., G
Like Grandison, Hutcherson’s first season at Illinois will be defined by everything he does off the game court. The Division III Wesleyan (Conn.) transfer gives the Illini coaching staff another talented guard to throw at Dosunmu, Feliz and Frazier in practice.
Tyler Underwood
6-2, 180, Gr., G
A lifetime immersed in basketball, including the last four playing for his dad at Stephen F. Austin, Oklahoma State and now Illinois, makes Underwood a resource for his teammates. Who knows the Illini’s offensive and defensive systems better?
Jermaine Hamlin
6-10, 235, Fr., C
Consider this: Not much more than a month ago the Lincoln product thought he’d be spending this season at Link Prep (Mo.). Now he’s a backup center in the Big Ten with the potential to at least help Illinois on the defensive end.
Samson Oladimeji
6-4, 210, Sr., F
Walk-on. Guy that knows everything happening in practice and communicates it. Darkhorse slam dunk champion contender. Oladimeji wears many hats for this Illinois team, and his contributions happen almost exclusively behind closed doors at Ubben.
Five most important nonconference games
Nov. 8 at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Calling GCU Arena a hostile environment might be downplaying the type of home-court advantage the Antelopes have considering the Grand Canyon students basically turn gameday into a rave. Good practice for trips to Michigan State and Purdue later in the year.
Nov. 10 at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Beating a likely Top 25 team on the road during the opening weekend of the season would be a pretty good sign that this Illinois team might be the one that gets the program back into the Big Ten picture and snaps the six-season streak of missing the NCAA tournament.
Dec. 2 vs. Miami, 6 p.m.
Both teams have something to prove after lackluster 2018-19 seasons, and if there’s a questionable out-of-bounds call this time in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime, the officials can get it right with a replay review.
Dec. 14 vs. Old Dominion, 5 p.m.
Illinois has more home games against low- and mid-major teams in the nonconference portion of its schedule. With respect to lights-out Hampton scorer Jermaine Marrow, the Monarchs will be the toughest test. Old Dominion won 26 games and made the NCAA tourney last season.
Dec. 21 vs. Missouri, Noon
The Braggin’ Rights rivalry existed for decades before the current crop of coaches and players and likely will for decades after everyone involved now is gone. But as long as Jeremiah Tilmon, Mark Smith and Javon Pickett play for Missouri, this game has some extra juice.
Five recruits to get on campus
Andre Curbelo
6-0, 170, PG, Class of 2020
Coleman Hawkins is committed. Adam Miller just took his official visit. A potential wing — 6-foot-7 Russian Samson Ruzhentsev — will be on campus next weekend. So the sooner the better when it comes to showing off C-U to the Puerto Rican point guard and top recruiting priority out of New York.
Saba Gigiberia
7-0, 235, C, Class of 2020
The plan for this recruitment has to be easy, right? All Illinois has to do is show Gigiberia highlight after highlight of Giorgi Bezhanishvili and then let the sophomore Georgian big man sell his countryman, who’s now at Prolific Prep (Calif.) with Hawkins, on the Illini.
Max Christie
6-6, 165, SG, Class of 2021
Only one of the last five national champions (North Carolina) hasn’t offered the five-star Rolling Meadows guard. The Illini were among the first offers for the gold-medal winner, but they’ll have to contend with the likes of Virginia, Villanova and Duke.
Bryce Hopkins
6-6, 220, PF, Class of 2021
Hopkins was one of the biggest risers in the 2021 class in the last batch of recruiting ranking updates, picking up consensus four-star status. The Fenwick standout picked up nearly a dozen high-major offers this spring and summer. Illinois got involved last December.
AJ Casey
6-8, 200, Class of 2022
The Illinois coaching staff already made the quick trip north to Tinley Park to see the sophomore forward this month. Casey, who’s ranked in the top 30 nationally, will play his first season for the Titans this year after a summer transfer from Simeon.
Five storylines for 2019-20
Continuity is key
Most of the Big Ten rosters took some serious hits, from the loss of top players (Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ and Purdue’s Carsen Edwards) to an entire position group (all of Michigan’s wings) to basically an entire team (looking at you, Nebraska). Illinois? The Illini lost a couple seniors and a couple transfers but return the bulk of their rotation while adding some potential key pieces. That continuity has spurred even higher external expectations.
Staff change
So not everything stayed the same for Illinois. A late August coaching staff shakeup by Brad Underwood, with Jamall Walker taking an off-court, no-recruiting position was unexpected. That Underwood was able to pull Stephen Gentry away from Gonzaga to fill the void, though, was given high marks. Based on what Underwood has said, player development — especially from the guards — should skyrocket with Gentry involved.
Will it work?
Underwood has every intention of playing Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Kofi Cockburn in the same frontcourt this season. Create an advantage, perhaps, by zagging toward a bigger lineup while the rest of college basketball keeps zigging toward small ball. The Illini’s foreign tour was going to be the testing ground except visa issues kept Cockburn from making the trip, so Lewis gets to be the defensive guinea pig in the Nov. 1 exhibition game at State Farm Center.
Back it up
The new three-point distance instituted for the 2019-20 season doesn’t seem like all that significant of a change. The new line, which now matches the international mark of 22 feet, 1 3 / 4 inches, is just 1 foot, 4 3 / 4 inches further back from the old line. That was enough, however, to see teams using the new distance in last year’s NIT shoot 2.2 percent worse from beyond the arc. Something to think about, at least, for an Illinois team that isn’t shy about hoisting three-pointers.
Tourney or bust
If Andy Katz has anything to say about it, Illinois will be back in the NCAA tournament this season for the first time since 2013. Several other national media members have been high on the Illini this offseason. An NCAA tournament appearance likely means flipping last year’s 12-21 record. To do so means playing more consistently for longer — a more efficient offense, fewer missteps defensively and finding a way to win close games.