Breaking down five notable offers from June
Illinois has added nearly 20 players across three classes to its recruiting board this month. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down five prospects to keep an eye on after receiving offers from the Illini within the past 30 days:
Kylan Boswell
Boswell’s name is familiar in C-U after the then-seventh grader helped lead Urbana to a state runner-up finish in 2018. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound point guard moved to California after middle school, was an honorable mention MaxPreps Freshman All-American in 2019-20 at Colony (Calif.) and helped Centennial (Calif.) go 21-2 in his sophomore season. Boswell hit six three-pointers and scored 24 points in the 80-72 victory against Sierra Canyon (Calif.) with LeBron James and Drake in front-row seats.
Jazian Gortman
Gortman is one of Illinois’ highest-ranked targets in the Class of 2022. At least based on Rivals’ rankings that have the 6-1, 155-pound guard as a five-star prospect and the No. 2 point guard. Gortman helped lead W.J. Keenan (S.C.) to a state championship in the 2019-20 season and had the Raiders back in the state semifinals this past season after he averaged 23.1 points, 5.8, rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.5 assists while winning Class 3A state Player of the Year honors.
Tre Holloman
The Illini offered the four-star recruit on June 14, and exactly two weeks later, they were in the top six for the 6-2, 175-pound point guard along with Oklahoma State, Marquette, Dayton, Minnesota and Michigan State. Holloman is the No. 12 point guard in the Class of 2022 and has been in the Cretin-Durham (Minn.) starting lineup since he was a freshman — mainly as a facilitator. But a breakout junior season in 2020-21 saw him average 20.3 points, 9.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 4.2 steals.
Braden Huff
Other high-major programs were in on Huff’s recruitment a year ago. Northwestern, Creighton, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin all offered last summer. Illinois got involved nine days ago. There’s work to be done to catch up. Huff could well be worth it. The 6-9, 205-pound forward is considered a four-star prospect by 247Sports. Huff had a strong junior season at Glenbard West and earned N-G First Team All-State honors after posting 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in just 22 minutes per game.
Shawn Phillips Jr.
Don’t let Phillips’ statistics from the 2020-21 season deceive you. The 6-10, 250-pound center is a four-star recruit. Phillips averaged 8.5 points and 7.7 rebounds and shot 72.7 percent from the field last season with Ypsi Prep Academy (Mich.). Ypsi Prep, of course, was built around five-star wing Emoni Bates. Phillips played a role, but he played it well. He’s already been on campus at Illinois for an unofficial visit, and the Dayton, Ohio, native would fill a frontcourt need for Illinois in 2022-23.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).