Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down the 11-game
nonconference schedule the
Illini revealed on Monday:
Illinois nonconference schedule
DATE OPPONENT
Nov. 9 vs. Jackson State
Nov. 12 vs. Arkansas State
Nov. 15 at Marquette
Nov. 22 vs. Cincinnati*
Nov. 23 vs. Arkansas or Kansas State*
Nov. 26 vs. UT Rio Grande Valley
Nov. 29 vs. Notre Dame
Dec. 11 vs. Arizona
Dec. 18 vs. St. Francis (Pa.)
Dec. 22 vs. Missouri+
Dec. 29 vs. Florida A&M
*Kansas City, Mo.; +St. Louis
Early challenge?
The “best” nonconference games on the Illinois schedule were already known. Braggin’ Rights. The Arizona return game. Challenge games against Marquette and Notre Dame. Monday’s new additions rounded out the Illini’s non-Big Ten slate. The best game from that bunch might be the first: a Nov. 9 home game against Jackson State. The Tigers shared the SWAC regular season title last season and return one of the nation’s best rebounders in 6-foot-7 forward Jayveous McKinnis.
Not much history
The additional games added to Illinois’ nonconference schedule were the more typical fare for a high-major program. More filler, less thriller. The five Division I opponents — Jackson State, Arkansas State, UT Rio Grande Valley, St. Francis (Pa.) and Florida A&M — have combined for just eight NCAA tournament appearances. Both Jackson State and Florida A&M last qualified in 2007 and both lost as No. 16 seeds. UT Rio Grande Valley does have a national championship in its history. It just happened in 1963 when the school was still Texas-Pan American and the then Broncs (now Vaqueros) played at the NAIA level.
League play break
What looks like an 11-day gap between home games against Notre Dame and Arizona will ultimately feature a pair of Big Ten games. It’s a trend that started in the 2017-18 season in the conference, giving Big Ten teams one home game and one road game in league play before fully diving into the last month of nonconference action. Illinois is 1-5 in those early December Big Ten games, which doesn’t include last year’s pandemic-modified schedule.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).