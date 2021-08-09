Breaking down Illini volleyball schedule
Tough early tests
Illinois will face a trio of regular season or conference tournament champions in nonconference action in Illinois State, Washington and Creighton. Washington is the most notable of the three. The Huskies climbed to the top of the dangerous Pac-12 this past spring and parlayed that success into the fifth Final Four appearance for the program in the last two decades.
Braggin’ Rights at the net
Illinois and Missouri have only played seven times previously dating back to 1977, and the last match was 20 years ago in a 3-1 Illini victory in the first round of the NCAA tournament. So it’s not exactly a “rivalry” per se. It might have been a few years ago when former Illini Kylie DeBerg (now at LSU), Tyanna Omazic (now at Miami) and Annika Gereau (in law school at Marquette) all transferred to Missouri.
Big Ten scheduling vagaries
The first two weeks of October include strange scheduling scenarios not pandemic related. Illinois opens the month at Purdue and then hosts Wisconsin two days later. The Boilermakers visit Huff Hall three days after that before the Illini to make the trip to Madison, Wis., to get in the rematch with the Badgers at the end of the second week. Another strange piece of scheduling favors Illinois the next month. The Illini will play four straight matches at home — their longest homestand of the season — between Nov. 4-14.
Illinois volleyball schedule
Aug. 27 — vs. UC Santa Barbara in Milwaukee, Wis.
Aug. 27 — at Milwaukee
Aug. 28 — vs. Valparaiso in Milwaukee, Wis.
Sept. 3 — Washington
Sept. 4 — Colorado
Sept. 10 — vs. Omaha in Omaha, Neb.
Sept. 10 — vs. SMU in Omaha, Neb.
Sept. 11 — at Creighton
Sept. 17 — vs. Missouri in Normal
Sept. 17 — at Illinois State
Sept. 18 — vs. North Texas in Normal
Sept. 22 — at Iowa
Sept. 25 — Northwestern
Oct. 1 — at Purdue
Oct. 3 — Wisconsin
Oct. 6 — Purdue
Oct. 9 — at Wisconsin
Oct. 13 — Iowa
Oct. 16 — at Nebraska
Oct. 20 — at Northwestern
Oct. 23 — Michigan
Oct. 29 — at Rutgers
Oct. 30 — at Penn State
Nov. 4 — Nebraska
Nov. 6 — Minnesota
Nov. 12 — Indiana
Nov. 14 — Ohio State
Nov. 19 — at Indiana
Nov. 21 — Maryland
Nov. 24 — at Michigan
Nov. 26 — at Michigan State
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).