College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Volleyball

Get ready

for first serve

Staff writer Scott Richey breaks down the full schedule released

on Monday (More, C-2):

Tough early tests

Illinois will face a trio of regular season or conference tournament champions in nonconference action in Illinois State, Washington and Creighton. Washington is the most notable of the three. The Huskies climbed to the top of the dangerous Pac-12 this past spring and parlayed that success into the fifth Final Four appearance for the program in the last two decades.

Braggin’ Rights at the net

Illinois and Missouri have only played seven times previously dating back to 1977, and the last match was 20 years ago in a 3-1 Illini victory in the first round of the NCAA tournament. So it’s not exactly a “rivalry” per se. It might have been a few years ago when former Illini Kylie DeBerg (now at LSU), Tyanna Omazic (now at Miami) and Annika Gereau (in law school at Marquette) all transferred to Missouri.

Big Ten scheduling vagaries

The first two weeks of October include strange scheduling scenarios not pandemic related. Illinois opens the month at Purdue and then hosts Wisconsin two days later. The Boilermakers visit Huff Hall three days after that before the Illini to make the trip to Madison, Wis., to get in the rematch with the Badgers at the end of the second week. Another strange piece of scheduling favors Illinois the next month. The Illini will play four straight matches at home — their longest homestand of the season — between Nov. 4-14.

Illinois volleyball schedule

Aug. 27 — vs. UC Santa Barbara in Milwaukee, Wis.

Aug. 27 — at Milwaukee

Aug. 28 — vs. Valparaiso in Milwaukee, Wis.

Sept. 3 — Washington

Sept. 4 — Colorado

Sept. 10 — vs. Omaha in Omaha, Neb.

Sept. 10 — vs. SMU in Omaha, Neb.

Sept. 11 — at Creighton

Sept. 17 — vs. Missouri in Normal

Sept. 17 — at Illinois State

Sept. 18 — vs. North Texas in Normal

Sept. 22 — at Iowa

Sept. 25 — Northwestern

Oct. 1 — at Purdue

Oct. 3 — Wisconsin

Oct. 6 — Purdue

Oct. 9 — at Wisconsin

Oct. 13 — Iowa

Oct. 16 — at Nebraska

Oct. 20 — at Northwestern

Oct. 23 — Michigan

Oct. 29 — at Rutgers

Oct. 30 — at Penn State

Nov. 4 — Nebraska

Nov. 6 — Minnesota

Nov. 12 — Indiana

Nov. 14 — Ohio State

Nov. 19 — at Indiana

Nov. 21 — Maryland

Nov. 24 — at Michigan

Nov. 26 — at Michigan State

