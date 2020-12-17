Zach Barlev ➜ Bolingbrook
6-foot-4, 285 pounds, Offensive lineman
What he’s done: Barlev helped Plainfield East reach the Class 8A playoffs in 2019 and was part part of an offense that averaged 24 points per game in that campaign, most in the Southwest Prairie Conference’s East division.
What he brings: Multi-sport athleticism, as the former Bowling Green football commit placed sixth in the 2019 Class 3A 285-pound state wrestling bracket. Barlev — who held offers from Ivy League schools Harvard, Penn and Yale — will likely have to work his way into the offensive line rotation in a few seasons.
Patrick Bryant ➜ Jacksonville, Fla.
6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Wide receiver
What he’s done: Bryant, who had offers from Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Penn State and Rutgers, was Atlantic Coast (Fla.) High’s clear No. 1 receiver in a 5-6 year. Bryant hauled in 44 passes for 942 yards and seven TDs.
What he brings: Size that can be built upon and good hands. A bigger receiver, Bryant is already an inch taller than Josh Imatorbhebhe and will likely add to his frame with the Illini.
Samari Collier ➜ DeSoto, Texas
6-foot-3, 220 pounds., Quarterback
What he’s done: The dual-threat playcaller has amassed 1,661 passing yards and touchdowns entering his team’s Friday playoff game against Rockwall, not to mention a team-best 349 rushing yards and another four scores on the ground. He also has a 100-yard rushing game for the 8-1 Eagles.
What he brings: Collier can make things happen with his arm and legs, but does so with a larger build than current Illini quarterbacks of a similar mold (Isaiah Williams and Coran Taylor).
Daniel Edwards ➜ Winter Park, Fla.
6-foot, 160 pounds, Defensive back
What he’s done: Edwards cobbled together 45 tackles and 15 pass breakups as a junior before helping the Wildcats’ defense allow just 11.5 points per game during his 8-2 senior season.
What he brings: Though there’s plenty of room for Edwards to tack on weight, he comes in at a possible position of need (cornerback) for the Illini in 2021.
Joshua Gesky ➜ Manteno
6-foot-5, 285 pounds, Offensive lineman
What he’s done: Gesky helped the Panthers turn things around in a big way last season. They’d gone 1-8 in 2018 and improved to 5-5 with a Class 4A playoff appearance in Gesky’s junior year.
What he brings: Another big body to be built up, and an idea of what it takes to play football at a high level. Gesky’s grandfather played for the Detroit Lions, and Gesky’s dad was part of Nebraska’s offensive line. Gaining even more experience from the Illini’s O-line holdovers can only help.
Prince Green ➜ Griffin, Ga.
6-foot-2, 190 pounds, Defensive back
What he’s done: Green played on both sides of the ball in high school, but he did some of his best work for Griffin (Ga.) in a 7-5 season this past year on defense. Green picked off six opposing passesto go along with one fumble recovery for a touchdown in addition to hauling in 17 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns on offense.
What he brings: Versatility and good size. Green’s other offers came from Akron, Coastal Carolina, Kentucky, Liberty, Minnesota and Purdue. But the above stats suggest he doesn’t have to be a pass-catcher to make an impact on Illinois’ roster.
Josh Kreutz ➜ Bannockburn
6-foot-2, 260 pounds, Offensive lineman
What he’s done: Kreutz was a sophomore starting right guard on a Loyola Academy offense otherwise filled with juniors and seniors in 2018, when the Ramblers won a Class 8A state championship. In 2019, he served on an offense that averaged 29 points per game en route an 8-4 record.
What he brings: A good bloodline and winning attitude. In addition to being part of a high school program that’s won two state trophies and made a state final six times in the last nine years under former Illini John Holecek, Kreutz is the son of former Chicago Bears All-Pro center Olin Kreutz — who played under now-former Illinois coach Lovie Smith.
Sedarius McConnell ➜ Atlanta
6-foot-3, 255 pounds, Defensive lineman
What he’s done: McConnell’s Lions are in the Georgia’s AAAAAA final four, slated to face Lee County on Friday for a spot in the Dec. 29 championship. Defense is a big reason why, with McConnell part of a unit that’s permitted just 15.8 points per game.
What he brings: McConnell is someone who, theoretically, can spell guys like Seth Coleman and Keith Randolph Jr. Or maybe surpass them, given he’s said “a big part of my decision was the chance I will have to play early.” His arrival may soften the blow of potential losses in Owen Carney Jr. and Isaiah Gay.
Dylan Rosiek ➜ Tarpon Springs, Fla.
6-foot, 220 pounds, Linebacker
What he’s done: Rosiek was East Lake (Fla.) High’s leading rusher (323 yards, five touchdowns) and second-leading tackler (75 tackles, 14 for loss) during an 8-3 season. He also put up four sacks and 12 quarterback hurries to go with three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
What he brings: An ability to harass playcallers from the second level. Illinois struggled to regularly get to opposing quarterbacks under Lovie Smith, allowing opposing offenses some big chunk plays. Jake Hansen, an East Lake alum himself who also calls Tarpon Springs home and Milo Eifler could be done, which would make room for new blood.
DD Snyder ➜ Tampa, Fla.
6-foot, 175 pounds, Defensive back
What he’s done: Generated ample college interest, with more than 20 offers to his credit. Snyder’s senior year with Tampa (Fla.) Catholic saw him make 43 tackles for the 7-3 squad to go with four interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a fumble-return touchdown.
What he brings: The takeaway-focused mentality that Lovie Smith always sought from his defenders. With potential losses of Tony Adams and Nate Hobbs, among others, could be an important piece.
Tyler Strain ➜ Fort Worth, Texas
5-foot-11, 175 pounds, Defensive back
What he’s done: Strain contributed 31 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery, five pass deflections and three blocked field goals to a 5-4 Pace (Fla.) High team this season.
What he brings: Though a bit undersized, Strain possess evident speed and the ability to get himself in the right position to make a play. Per Athletic.net, Strain holds Pace’s 200-meter dash school record and a share of its 100 dash record.
Kalen Villanueva ➜ Falls Church, Va.
6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Linebacker
What he’s done: Villanueva’s junior season saw Justice (Va.) High go 6-5, but what’s more significant is Villanueva’s place in team history. According to Wolves coach Greg Weisbecker, Villanueva may be the program’s first Power 5 player since former NFL running back Charlie Garner went to Tennessee.
What he brings: Villanueva has run a 4.52-second 40-yard dash, according to his Next College Student Athlete account, which bodes well for him on defense and in his secondary position of wide receiver.
Joriell Washington ➜ Fort Myers, Fla.
6-foot-3, 195 pounds, Defensive back
What he’s done: Washington delivered a team-best 79 tackles for a 6-3 Green Wave crew, also intercepting two passes and adding 10 receptions for 163 yards.
What he brings: Family history of success Washington’s dad caught passes from current Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers at North Carolina State, and Washington’s uncle played at Miami and for the Falcons and Browns in the NFL.
Brody Wisecarver ➜ Chesterfield, Mo.
6-foot-5, 290 pounds, Offensive lineman
What he’s done: Won a state title at De Smet in 2019 before playing this season at Osage Beach when the pandemic threatened De Smet’s season.
What he brings: A winning attitude and some Big Ten-caliber size. Wisecarver is the centerpiece of this Illinois recruiting class as a top-500 athlete nationally and a top-10 player within Missouri, according to the 247sports composite. He’s got the skills to get on the field early.