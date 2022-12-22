Illinois signed 19 high school athletes and two junior college players Wednesday on the first day of the signing period. Beat writer Scott Richey has the full class breakdown.
Zach Aamland
6-6, 290
The Hun School (N.J.)
➜ What he’s bringing to Champaign: Aamland played four years at The Hun School and finished with a slew of honors. The three-star offensive lineman was a 2022 Mid-Atlantic Prep League first-team selection, a 2022 New Jersey Prep A first-team pick and a 2022 Northeast Prep League first-team honoree.
➜ What Bielema is saying: “One of the things we talk about all the time is transitional power. A lot of times when you get kids that are as big as Zach … a lot of them lose their balance as they move and apply strength. Transitional power is the ability to move people and keep your feet moving with strength and power, which he does.”
Alex Bray
6-4, 250
Marquette (Mo.)
➜ What he’s bringing to Champaign: Bray has shown an ability to get after the quarterback. The consensus three-star defensive lineman is both the single-season and career sacks leader at Marquette and finished his senior season with 59 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. That level of production earned him all-state, all-district and all-conference honors as the 2022 Suburban Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
➜ What Bielema is saying: “Really long, athletic. We think he’s going to be that defensive end. Really explosive. He gets vertical in a very quick fashion, and then he has tremendous fight and passion. Just a really athletic, big kid that showed great leadership.”
Jaheim Clarke
6-1, 165
Riverdale (Fla.)
➜ What he’s bringing to Champaign: Lanky Florida defensive backs have worked out fairly well at Illinois of late, and Clarke fits that mold. A consensus three-star recruit, Clarke was a three-time all-area selection at Riverdale. He was thinking about academics, though, when he picked Illinois with plans to major in mechanical engineering.
➜ What Bielema is saying: “Long, rangy athlete with great burst. Very few corners, when you recruit them, want to talk about physicality. He didn’t want to have interceptions. He wanted to have big hits. His game kind of reminds me of a young man we’re losing this year early in the draft (Devon Witherspoon). Very, very instinctive and does really nice things on film all over the place.”
Collin Dixon
6-2, 195
Tallmadge (Ohio)
➜ What he’s bringing to Champaign: Illinois was in need of a bigger target in the passing game, and flipping Dixon from Wisconsin filled that need. The three-star wide receiver caught 69 passes for 1,461 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior and 88 passes for 1,493 yards and 19 touchdowns this fall, as he earned 2022 Suburban League Offensive Player of the Year honors.
➜ What Bielema is saying: “When we get kids that commit to other places, we always take the high road. You never know how the world is going to change. Collin was a case in point where we expressed to him we’d love to have him no matter when it comes. ... I told him I always expected to see him here wearing the orange and blue.”
Declan Duley
6-2, 195
El Paso-Gridley
➜ What he’s bringing to Champaign: A big leg will be certain. Duley ranks as the No. 12 punter in the nation according to Kohl’s Kicking and was ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN and On3. A top-40 recruit in the state of Illinois, Duley was a unanimous Heart of Illinois Conference first-team pick as a punter and kicker this fall.
➜ What Bielema is saying: “Left-footed punter that looks like an inside linebacker. He’s built like a brick house. One of the great things — I picked this up in my time at New England — left-footed punters, the ball comes off their foot differently and causes a little bit of an issue for returners.”
Pat Farrell
6-5, 240
St. Rita
➜ What he’s bringing to Champaign: Farrell hits on both the size and productivity fronts at outside linebacker. The three-star recruit was an All-Chicago Catholic League first-team pick this fall and earned 2022 CCL Green Defensive MVP honors after racking up 52 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks and one interception as a senior. He had 52 tackles and four sacks as a junior for the Mustangs.
➜ What Bielema is saying: “Great size and length. What he does is just runs really well and changes direction. He just understands the game. He plays a lot like our guys. He plays with really good extension and really good motor and really good hustle.”
Kaden Feagin
6-2, 235
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
➜ What he’s bringing to Champaign: The bruising running back rushed for 1,637 yards and 27 touchdowns last fall, also throwing nine passing scores to go with 82 tackles on defense. But expect him to stay in the backfield at Illinois, giving Bielema a potential local game-changer at a skill position. Something unfamiliar since former Centennial standout Mikel Leshoure.
➜ What Bielema is saying: “(Wednesday) we lost one of the all-time greats in Franco Harris. One of the first times (Feagin) ever came to our campus, I actually told him he reminds me a lot of watching (Harris) run. He didn’t know who he was. I remember his grandpa was laughing in the corner.”
Nate Guinn
6-6, 220
Vero Beach (Fla.)
➜ What he’s bringing to Champaign: Guinn is new to playing tight end after making the move from defensive end this past summer. A three-star prospect, who is workout partners with Illinois freshman outside linebacker Gabe Jacas, Guinn has a different set of skills than some of the other tight ends on the Illinois roster, having been clocked at a 4.64-second 40-yard dash at the Illini’s camp.
➜ What Bielema is saying: “He performed well at a couple camps that drew the attention of not just us, but a lot of other people. He just catches the ball extremely well.”
Jojo Hayden
6-2, 230
East St. Louis
➜ What he’s bringing to Champaign: Hayden played a key role in East St. Louis winning the Class 6A state title after finishing as runners-up a year prior. A four-star linebacker, per Rivals, Hayden finished his senior year with 92 tackles and nine sacks as he earned All-Southwestern Conference honors for the fourth straight season.
➜ What Bielema is saying: “Just a very athletic, explosive, dynamic player. He’s a great kid — a lot of personality and a lot of fun — but he plays angry. He plays very, very angry, which is fun to watch.”
Brandon Henderson
6-5, 300
East St. Louis
➜ What he’s bringing to Champaign: Henderson played on a star-studded offensive line at East St. Louis with Alabama-bound Miles McVay and Arkansas-bound Paris Patterson. The three-star prospect Henderson more than held his own with his teammates and helped the Flyers win a Class 6A state title. Flipping Henderson from Iowa State might wind up a coup for the Illini.
➜ What Bielema is saying: “He just played in an All-American game, and I saw him have three to four pancakes in that game. You see him have the ability to turn, torque and have really good power. He plays with really good extension. You’ll see him not only stay engaged, but finish things off.”
Saboor Karriem
6-3, 185
West Orange (N.J.)
➜ What he’s bringing to Champaign: Karriem was a two-way star at West Orange, but he’ll stick to defense with the Illini. A four-star recruit, per 247Sports, the big safety was a 2022 USA Today All-New Jersey first-team selection as a senior. Karriem finished his final prep season with 45 tackles, two interceptions and one blocked kick on defense and special teams and also set a West Orange record with 63 catches for 1,001 yards and 15 touchdowns as a receiver.
➜ What Bielema is saying: “This kid loves to play the game. Very explosive, dynamic and very long. One of the things you’ll see with all of our recruits — especially on the defensive side of the ball — they all have a lot of length.”
TJ McMillen
6-3, 275
Wheaton St. Francis
➜ What he’s bringing to Champaign: McMillen played on both sides the ball for the Spartans — playing for his dad, Bob — but will join Illinois as a three-star offensive lineman. He led St. Francis with 110 pancake blocks this fall on the offensive side and also had 68 tackles, 14 quarterback hurries, 12 tackles for loss and 41/2 sacks on defense.
➜ What Bielema is saying: “He runs really well. We watched his film and really liked him, but the actual decision made on him was (offensive line coach Bart Miller) went and watched him play baseball and saw him run the bases.”
Mason Muragin
6-4, 245 pounds
De La Salle (Mich.)
➜ What he’s bringing to Champaign: The three-star defensive lineman out of Michigan earned 2022 Metro Detroit Defensive Player of the Year honors. Muragin finished his prep career with the Pilots’ record for single-game tackles for loss (seven), single-season tackles for loss (31), career tackles for loss (701/2) and career sacks (291/2).
➜ What Bielema is saying: “He plays extremely hard. Just a really tenacious attitude. Everything he does is 100 miles per hour. He’s a guy that’s earned it. He wasn’t high, high, high recruited. We don’t worry about what other people think. We worry about what we think, and he immediately made an impact on us.”
David Olano
5-11, 165
Naperville North
➜ What he’s bringing to Champaign: Some competition in the special teams room. Olano is ranked as the No. 3 kicker in the country by Sailer Kicking and No. 10 kicker nationally by Kohl’s Kicking and earned consensus three-star recruit status in the Class of 2023. A two-year letterwinner at Naperville North, Olano was the DuPage Valley Conference Special Teams Player of the Year this fall.
➜ What Bielema is saying: “Leg talent-wise he gets the ball up very quick. Accurate, accurate, accurate. Very powerful leg. He just drives that ball up and through in a hurry.”
Kaleb Patterson
6-2, 185
Pearl River C.C. (Miss.)
➜ What he’s bringing to Champaign: Patterson made the most of his lone season at Pearl River after a solid prep career at Terry (Miss.), where he was the 2022 MHSAA 6A Defensive Back of the Year. Patterson had 12 tackles, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles in nine games this fall and earned All-MACCC first-team honors.
➜ What Bielema is saying: “Couldn’t be more impressed with his ability to cover. I remember when (defensive coordinator Aaron Henry) and I ... walked into his house and saw him for the first time. We started high-fiving each other around the corner, because we didn’t realize how big he was.”
Dez’Mond Schuster
6-5, 330
Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.)
➜ What he’s bringing to Champaign: Schuster has a chance to be a plug-and-play JUCO addition to Illinois’ offensive line in 2023, just like Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler were. The three-star recruit ranked as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the 247Sports JUCO rankings. A starting spot isn’t a given, but if Adams kicks out to tackle next fall, there could be a spot for the Gonzales, La., native.
➜ What Bielema is saying: “He came in and bonded well with Zy and Isaiah Adams. Just really powerful, stays on his feet and athletic. He’ll be a guy we get in here with (strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright), and we’ll be able to trim him up.”
Trey Smith
6-4, 230
Ocoee (Fla.)
➜ What he’s bringing to Champaign: Illinois has hit on multiple Florida outside linebackers and started two — Seth Coleman and Jacas — for most of 2022. Smith is a consensus three-star prospect ranked among the top-60 edge rushers in the country, per 247Sports, and led the Orlando region in sacks this season.
➜ What Bielema is saying: “We were nationally recruiting him against several other schools. Dad and Mom had done a good job of putting an emphasis on academics. We knew he wanted veterinary science and I said, ‘Hey, we’ve got a vet school.’”
Cal Swanson
6-3, 190
Ardmore (Okla.)
➜ What he’s bringing to Champaign: Swanson is the first quarterback Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. has signed. The three-star recruit threw for more than 2,220 yards with 28 touchdowns and two interceptions in 2021.
➜ What Bielema is saying: “He’s not only a good quarterback. He’s just a really good athlete. Very strong arm. Very powerful athlete. Can run extremely well. He’ll get in a situation where the answer is not there, and you’ll see his athleticism take off. Excited about him and his mentality and work ethic.”
Zach Tobe
6-2, 180
Ocoee (Fla.)
➜ What he’s bringing to Champaign: Tobe held more than a dozen high-major offers, and Illinois was able to flip the consensus three-star recruit from North Carolina during the summer. Tobe’s size means he could project as an Illini safety.
➜ What Bielema is saying: “Him and Saboor both are guys that play corner and safety. We really get excited, because that’s the uniqueness of what we do with (Quan Martin) and some of our guys that play man-to-man on wide receivers as well as playing safety. I really like the way he fits into our system.”
Jeremiah Warren
6-3, 290
Belleville (Mich.)
➜ What he’s bringing to Champaign: Warren was a two-time captain for two-time state-champion Belleville. The three-star defensive lineman was ranked as one of the top-20 Class of 2023 prospects in the state of Michigan, and he earned all-state honors this fall from the Detroit Free Press.
➜ What Bielema is saying: “You see him time and time again on film be able to use his hands and get off and make plays. This is a 300-pound man that makes chasing down a quarterback look easy. I was really impressed.”
Kenari Wilcher
6-0, 170
Moore Haven (Fla.)
➜ What he’s bringing to Champaign: Wilcher was initially recruited as a defensive back, but will likely wind up an Illini wide receiver. What the three-star prospect accomplished during his senior season precipitated the switch, as he hauled in 58 passes for 1,516 yards and 15 touchdowns.
➜ What Bielema is saying: “A lot of times down in Florida they’ll just get their best athlete and do whatever they can with him. Really sure-handed, extremely explosive and a very dynamic player. ... He has the ability to make a guy miss.”