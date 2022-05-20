The NCAA softball tournament starts Friday across the country. Illinois is headed to Columbia, Mo. Staff writer Scott Richey has the breakdown on the Missouri Regional field:
Missouri (36-20)
Top hitter is ... Kimberly Wert. The one-time Hofstra transfer doesn’t have the top batting average on the team — that belongs to sophomore shortstop Jenna Laird
- — but Wert is arguably the most productive. The fifth-year designated player leads the Tigers with 17 home runs and 52 RBI, with the latter 20 more runs driven in than her closest teammate.
Staff ace is ... a toss-up between Jordan Weber and Laurin Krings
- . Weber, a junior right-hander, has given up fewer hits and runs and has a lower ERA at 2.57. Krings, a sophomore righty, is Missouri’s strikeout leader with 162 to go with 50 walks, which is two fewer than Weber.
Coached by ... Larissa Anderson
- , who is in her fourth season at Missouri after spending four years as head coach at Hofstra and 10 more as associate head coach for the Pride. Anderson is 132-69 in her tenure with the Tigers and has led them to at least a regional every season the NCAA tournament was held.
NCAA tournament history is ...
- consistent. Missouri has reached an NCAA regional in 15 consecutive tournaments and is hosting its 10th in that span as a seeded team. The Tigers have advanced to the Super Regional round nine times and made the Women’s College World Series three straight years from 2009-11.
Missouri State (27-18)
Top hitter is ... Alex Boze.
- The senior catcher leads the Bears in a slew of statistical categories, including home runs (11), RBI (31), slugging percentage (.727), on base percentage (.467), walks drawn (21) and times hit by pitch (four). The Belleville East grad has also made just one error behind the plate.
Staff ace is ... senior right-hander Steffany Dickerson
- . The Oklahoma City native has thrown 181 of 305 possible innings for Missouri State this season and has 15 complete games in 25 starts. Dickerson is 21-7 on the season and boasts a 1.66 ERA having given up 54 runs (43 earned) on 149 hits while striking out 169 and walking 34.
Coached by ... Holly Hesse
- . The long-time coach is in her 34th season at the helm at Missouri State and has 871 career wins. Hesse arrived in Springfield, Mo., for the 1989 season after spending two seasons as an assistant at her alma mater, Creighton, and one each at Iowa State and Massachusetts. A pitcher at Creighton, Hesse helped the Bluejays make three WCWS appearances.
NCAA tournament history is ...
- brief. This season is Missouri State’s seventh appearance and first since 2011. The Bears have never advanced past the NCAA regional round, but they do boast an AIAW national championship in 1974.
Illinois (34-20)
Top hitter is ... Kelly Ryono based on her overall contributions. The junior outfielder is batting .322 in 49 games with five home runs and nine doubles. Her 32 RBI are just two shy of team leader Delaney Rummell
- , and she also paces the Illini with 12 stolen bases in 12 attempts.
Staff ace is ... veteran right-hander Sydney Sickels even though both Tori McQueen and Lauren Wiles have thrown more than 100 innings this season. Sickels is 12-8 with four saves in 33 appearances and has a 1.97 ERA, 186 strikeouts and 34 walks in 1382/3
- innings pitched.
Coached by ... Tyra Perry
- , who has had a winning record in every full season in her seven years at Illinois after previous stops as a head coach at Ball State and Western Kentucky. Perry is 214-137 at Illinois and has the Illini in their fourth NCAA tournament.
NCAA tournament history is ... spotty on the whole. What Perry has already accomplished in terms of NCAA regional appearances already matches what Illinois did in the first 16 years of the program’s existence under Terri Sullivan
- dating back to 2000. Both Sullivan and Perry have only coached in what could be considered one regional championship game.
Arizona (33-20)
Top hitter is ... Carlie Scupin even though she’s lost the home run battle so far to second baseman Allie Skaggs. But not by much. Scupin, a sophomore first baseman, is batting .370 with 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 51 RBI. She’s tied with third baseman Izzy Pacho for the team lead in doubles and trails Skaggs and catcher Sharlize Palacios
- for the RBI lead by just five.
Staff ace is ... Devyn Netz
- . The sophomore right-hander is 13-7 with three saves in 31 appearances this season. Netz has a 3.90 ERA and has struck out 72 batters and walked 39 in 113 innings.
Coached by ... Caitlin Lowe. The four-time First Team All-American at Arizona and 2008 Olympic silver medalist replaced softball legend Mike Candrea
- , who retired in 2021 after 36 years and 1,674 years with the program. Lowe spent nine seasons as an assistant coach under Candrea, including four as associate head coach, before being promoted. Lowe won two national championships as a player and didn’t commit a single error in center field in her entire Arizona career.
NCAA tournament history is ... among the best. Arizona has won eight WCWS titles, including one in 2001 behind softball superstar Jennie Finch, and back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007. This year is the Wildcats’ 35th total appearance in the NCAA tournament, and they’ve also advanced to the Super Regional round 15 times.