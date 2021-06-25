Breaking down the 2021 Gavitt Games
The Gavitt Games are back on the college basketball schedule post peak pandemic after
last year’s cancellation. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down all eight matchups:
Nov. 15
Illinois at MarquetteHow these two teams — separated by just 230 miles — have gone nearly three decades without playing is sort of remarkable. Especially with a handy neutral site in Chicago available. Both teams will enter the 2021-22 season following several months of change. The Illini must move forward in a post-Ayo Dosunmu world. The Golden Eagles hit the reset button by firing coach Steve Wojciechowski and hiring Shaka Smart
- .
Providence at WisconsinWisconsin is making headlines for all the wrong reasons this week, with news breaking of an apparent rift between coach Greg Gard and last year’s seniors. The Badgers’ 2020-21 struggles after earning a share of the Big Ten title a season prior might repeat, though, with just three rotation regulars returning. Providence isn’t in as dire shape, with big man Nate Watson back for year five, but replacing do-everything guard David Duke
- won’t be easy.
Nov. 16
Creighton at NebraskaDid the Gavitt Games organizers not realize the Bluejays and Cornhuskers have played every season dating back to 1977? They could have gotten two other teams involved, and this rivalry game still would have been on the books. A rivalry Creighton has dominated the last quarter century. Maybe Nebraska’s roster continuity — a first in the Fred Hoiberg
- era — will help the Cornhuskers be a bit more competitive than the last two blowout losses.
Seton Hall at MichiganMichigan doesn’t just have Big Ten title aspirations. The Wolverines will be a top-10 team in the nation heading into the 2021-22 season, thanks to some key returning players (once Hunter Dickinson withdraws from the draft), the No. 1 incoming recruiting class and an intriguing transfer in De’Vante Jones. Seton Hall will have to hope a senior-heavy lineup, including fifth-year guard Myles Cale
- , is enough to counter Michigan.
Nov. 17
Michigan State at ButlerThe only season worse than 2020-21 for Tom Izzo at Michigan State was his first with the program in the mid-1990s. The Spartans backed their way into a First Four game in the NCAA tournament before making a hasty exit. Izzo’s pinning his hopes on an infusion of guards (both freshmen and transfers) and some growth from mostly role players. Butler’s hopes to improve from its 10-15 record a year ago are on its “super seniors” and now tested sophomores.
St. John’s at IndianaThis matchup would have been the must-see game of the bunch in a different era. Indiana pulled the plug on the Archie Miller era after just four seasons and handed the keys to alum Mike Woodson. Convincing Trayce Jackson-Davis to come back was his first big move. Meanwhile, St. John’s is going on just four NCAA tournament berths in the last 20 years. The Johnnies have been solid, but unspectacular, for coach Mike Anderson
- .
Nov. 18
Ohio State at XavierBoth E.J. Liddell and Duane Washington Jr. got a chance to show off their game at the G League Elite Camp in Chicago this past weekend. Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann
- probably has his fingers crossed both return to the Buckeyes. Those two, plus some key transfer and freshmen additions, make Ohio State a legitimate Big Ten contender. Xavier returns seven of its top eight players after going 13-8 a year ago.
Rutgers at DePaulWill this game draw a lot of eyeballs? Probably not. Steve Pikiell has pushed Rutgers to relevance from a competitive standpoint, but the Scarlet Knights are still a niche follow and will be challenged to maintain their new success in 2021-22. DePaul, meanwhile, has moved on from Dave Leitao (again) and left new coach Tony Stubblefield with a challenging rebuild given the only starter coming back is Javon Freeman-Liberty.
