Breaking down the Bears
Pass the torch … quickly
The last time the Bears drafted a quarterback in the first round, they also signed a veteran quarterback to serve as the bridge to the new era. The Mike Glennon to Mitch Trubisky handoff didn’t work. Andy Dalton has the QB1 tag heading into the season, but, at the first sign of trouble, Matt Nagy has to turn to Justin Fields. The fans will demand it, and it might be the only way he keeps his job.
Quarterback expectations
Chicago’s history of quarterbacks is the stuff of nightmares. Jay Cutler holds most of the Bears’ passing records even though, like most Chicago quarterbacks, his best years happened before he arrived in the Windy City. Fields, as all rookie quarterbacks do, represents renewed hope. The former Ohio State star is a dynamic athlete and looked good in the preseason. Maybe it all works out this time.
Let Montgomery eat
It’s a running back by committee world. Except, perhaps, in Chicago. It should be the David Montgomery show for the Bears. The third-year pro set career highs with carries (247), yards (1,070) and touchdowns (eight) in 2020 despite playing one fewer game than in his rookie season. Damien Williams is a capable backup in Chicago, but getting Montgomery the ball — frequently — should be a priority.
Bear down
Tthe Bears missed their peak window immediately following the trade for Khalil Mack. His presence helped boost Chicago’s defense to No. 3 in the NFL in 2018, and it’s since slipped to eighth and then 11th. Roquan Smith is back to anchor the middle of the defense after a breakout third season in the league, but there are question marks about the playmakers in the secondary and on the edge.
