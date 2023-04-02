Illini beat writer Scott Richey dives into all 14 Big Ten teams and what they’re up to this offseason:
Illinois
➜ Their starting QB is ... Luke Altmyer (above). Illinois legacy John Paddock actually has more starting experience, but the Ball State transfer has just a single season of eligibility remaining. The Illini coaches might call it a quarterback competition leading into the season opener, but Altmeyer and his three years of eligibility after transferring from Mississippi is the likely starter come that Sept. 2 game against Toledo in Champaign.
➜ Their big offseason storyline is ... how much the offense continues to develop in a second season with coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. There were strides made last fall, but Illinois still ranked just 95th in scoring offense. Struggles in the red zone — just 24 touchdowns and 17 field goals in 51 attempts — held back the Illini offense.
➜ Their must-win game is … Sept. 30 at Purdue. Mostly for the storylines involved. The Boilermakers hired away Ryan Walters as their next head coach after two successful seasons as the Illini defensive coordinator. Walters took fellow former Illinois assistants Kevin Kane and Cory Patterson with him to West Lafayette. There will be a little something extra from both sidelines to win this game at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Indiana
➜ Their starting QB is ... another TJD for the Hoosiers. Tayven Jackson-Davis, the younger brother of All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, is set to take over at quarterback for Indiana after spending last season at Tennessee. The Hoosiers were in desperate need at the position after Connor Bazelak (Bowling Green), Jack Tuttle (Michigan) and Grant Gremel (TBD) all transferred.
➜ Their big offseason storyline is ... figuring out their defense. It’s supposed to be Indiana coach Tom Allen’s bread and butter, and it helped the Hoosiers go 8-5 in 2019 and 6-2 in 2020. Since? Indiana ranked 109th in points allowed in 2021 and 120th in 2022. There’s only 131 FBS teams.
➜ They see Illinois again on ... Nov. 11 in Champaign. Last year’s loss in Bloomington, Ind. — the fourth straight to the Hoosiers — was one of three regular-season losses decided by seven or fewer points. Illinois leads the all-time series, but Indiana has won seven of the last 11.
Iowa
➜ Their starting QB is ... not Spencer Petras, and the people of Iowa rejoice. Petras struggled last fall, completing 55.9 percent of his passes and throwing as many interceptions as touchdowns (five each). Michigan transfer Cade McNamara will get the keys to the Hawkeyes’ offense after three seasons with the Wolverines. His breakout season came in 2021 when he threw for 2,576 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.
➜ Their big offseason storyline is ... how much longer nepotism can reign at Kinnick Stadium. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has not given his dad, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, much of an offense. Iowa ranked 123rd in scoring offense and 130th in total offense last season out of 131 FBS teams. The Hawkeyes made Brian Ferentz’s contract more incentive-based, but last year’s struggles weren’t exactly a one-off.
➜ They see Illinois again on ... Nov. 18 in Iowa City, Iowa. It should be Illinois coach and Iowa grad Bret Bielema’s first game back at Kinnick Stadium since his trips there as Wisconsin’s coach. Bielema missed the 2021 game because of COVID-19. Iowa won that game as part of an eight-game winning streak the Illini snapped last fall.
Maryland
➜ Their starting QB is ... Taulia Tagovailoa for a third straight season. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Tagovailoa announced in mid-January that he would return for his fourth season with the Terrapins after starting his career at Alabama. The younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has passed for 6,868 yards, 44 touchdowns and just 19 interceptions the past two seasons.
➜ Their big offseason storyline is ... figuring out a way to break into the top of the Big Ten East. The foundation has been lain the past two seasons with 15 total wins and bowl game victories in both of them. Multiple returning starters on both sides of the ball could help, too, but it’s a hard group to crack.
➜ They see Illinois again on ... Oct. 14 in College Park, Md. It will be just the third meeting between the two teams. Maryland is undefeated with a 63-33 victory at home in 2018 and a 20-17 victory in 2021 in Champaign.
Michigan
➜ Their starting QB is ... JJ McCarthy. There’s no longer a quarterback competition — or controversy — in Ann Arbor, Mich. McNamara’s knee injury helped push Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh in the right direction. McCarthy was a clear No. 1, and he proved it throwing for 2,719 yards and 22 touchdowns with just five interceptions last fall while leading the Wolverines to a Big Ten championship.
➜ Their big offseason storyline is ... all about staying on top. Two years running, Michigan has beaten Ohio State to win the Big Ten East and then handled its West counterpart for a conference championship. McCarthy’s back. So is running back Blake Corum. The pieces are in place to go for three in a row.
➜ They see Illinois again on … a still-to-be-determined date. The Wolverines aren’t on Illinois’ 2023 schedule, and there’s no clarity on future Big Ten schedules with Southern California and UCLA ready to make it a super conference. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. The Illini haven’t beaten Michigan since 2009.
Michigan State
➜ Their starting QB is ... apparently being decided in a three-way competition despite the fact Payton Thorne has been the starter the past two years. Thorne threw for 2,679 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2022, but Noah Kim and Katin Houser have reportedly received near-equal spring reps as the incumbent.
➜ Their big offseason storyline is ... figuring out what went wrong in 2022 with a drop to five wins from a stellar 11-2 season in 2021. The Spartans will do that while crossing their fingers that the 10-year, (fully guaranteed) $95 million extension they gave Mel Tucker doesn’t blow up in their face.
➜ They see Illinois again on ... a future date. The Spartans have rotated off the Illini’s schedule as a Big Ten East crossover game for what will be the final season with these current divisions (or maybe divisions at all). Michigan State’s 23-15 win in Champaign last year was its fourth in its last seven games against Illinois.
Minnesota
➜ Their starting QB is ... Athan Kaliakmanis. The Gophers got used to somebody other than Tanner Morgan directing the offense last fall when the fifth-year quarterback dealt with concussion issues. Kaliakmanis wasn’t overly efficient last season as a redshirt freshman, completing 54 percent of his passes and throwing for 946 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.
➜ Their big offseason storyline is ... putting a productive run game on the field. That will be especially true if Kaliakmanis isn’t more efficient, and the Gophers will have to do it without Mohamed Ibrahim and after losing three offensive line starters, including All-American John Michael Schmitz. Ibrahim leaves big shoes to fill after rushing 320 times for 1,665 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2022. Western Michigan transfer Sean Tyler might be the answer after consecutive 1,000-yard seasons for the Broncos.
➜ They see Illinois again on ... Nov. 4 in Minneapolis. The Illini’s last trip to TCF Bank Stadium was a successful one with a 2021 road win. It was Illinois’ first win in Minneapolis since 2009 and turned into a winning streak after last fall’s Homecoming win against the Gophers.
Nebraska
➜ Their starting QB is ... not decided and probably won’t be by the end of spring practices. Returning starter Casey Thompson is still rehabbing after offseason shoulder surgery and is reportedly being limited this spring. The door is open, then, for Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims, who has the advantage of being first-year coach Matt Rhule’s pick out of the portal. Sims threw for 4,464 yards, 30 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in three seasons with the Yellow Jackets.
➜ Their big offseason storyline is ... how Rhule might pull Nebraska out of the depths of despair of the Scott Frost era. The Cornhuskers’ last winning season came in 2016 with a 9-4 record under Mike Riley. Riley went 4-8 the next year and was fired, but Frost did no better. All those nine- and 10-win seasons under the not-well-liked Bo Pelini probably look great to Nebraska fans now.
➜ They see Illinois again on ... Oct. 7 in Champaign. The Illini took advantage of the downturn at Nebraska to string together three consecutive victories, including two in Lincoln, Neb., the last three seasons. It was a change in series momentum after Nebraska joined the Big Ten and won six of seven against the Illini.
Northwestern
➜ Their starting QB is ... Ryan Hilinski. Maybe. The South Carolina transfer, who won the job during the 2021 season by unseating Hunter Johnson and Andrew Marty, lost it himself last fall to Brendan Sullivan. Both of them were hurt late in the season, which put walk-on Cole Freeman in position to throw zero touchdowns and five interceptions in two starts.
➜ Their big offseason storyline is ... finding out if this team can win in the United States. Northwestern didn’t pull that off in 2022, with its lone win coming in Dublin against Nebraska. That the 31 points the Wildcats scored in that game were more than the 22 points they scored in four November losses is probably something else Pat Fitzgerald needs to figure out.
➜ They see Illinois again on ... Nov. 25 in Champaign. The post-Thanksgiving game, regardless of location, is never well attended. Illinois’ 41-3 blowout victory last fall in Evanston was its second straight in the series. The last time the Illini won three in a row against the Wildcats was from 1988-90.
Ohio State
➜ Their starting QB is ... someone other than C.J. Stroud, who should be among the top picks in the 2023 NFL draft. Kyle McCord, Devin Brown and Tristan Gebbia are all in the spring mix. McCord, a former five-star recruit, got seriously limited mop-up duty last fall behind Stroud. Gebbia has similar backup experience after four years in that role at Oregon State.
➜ Their big offseason storyline is ... beating Michigan. “The Game” is still nearly eight months away, but it’s never not the most important game on the schedule. Having the talent to fill starting spots isn’t an issue in Columbus, Ohio. Not losing to Michigan again is. Ohio State coach Ryan Day is 31-2 in the Big Ten, but those two losses have a bright spotlight.
➜ They see Illinois again on ... some undetermined date in the future. The Illini have mostly avoided the Buckeyes as one of their East crossovers, including 2020 when Ohio State bowed out because of COVID-19 issues. Illinois’ 2007 victory in Columbus is its only one in the last 12 meetings.
Penn State
➜ Their starting QB is ... being decided this spring. Nittany Lions coach James Franklin has called it a “true competition” between Drew Allar and Beau Pribula after Christian Veilleux transferred to Pittsburgh. Allar is considered the frontrunner after serving as Sean Clifford’s backup in 2022.
➜ Their big offseason storyline is ... centered mostly on figuring out its passing game. Running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen (a combined 1,928 yards and 22 touchdowns) are both back. And there’s returning talent defensively to replace defensive backs Joey Porter Jr. and Ji’ayir Brown. A new quarterback and losing three of the top-four receivers from 2022 make the passing game a central issue.
➜ They see Illinois again on ... Sept. 16 in Champaign for both teams’ Big Ten opener. Illinois has the most recent victory in the series — that nine-overtime wonder in 2021 — but the Nittany Lions have won nine times in 13 trips to Memorial Stadium. That includes a 63-24 win in their last visit in 2018.
Purdue
➜ Their starting QB is ... Hudson Card even though former four-star recruit Brady Allen is still around. Illinois was also in the mix for Card before new Purdue coach (and former Illini defensive coordinator) Ryan Walters sealed the transfer portal deal. Card played in 12 games in 2022 as Quinn Ewers’ backup and injury replacement at Texas and threw for 928 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.
➜ Their big offseason storyline is ... Walters inheriting the reigning Big Ten West champions for his first head coaching job. Illinois’ defense became the stingiest in the country under Walters, which would be quite the departure for the Boilermakers after six seasons of offense-first football under Jeff Brohm.
➜ They see Illinois again on ... Sept. 30 in West Lafayette, Ind. The Boilermakers’ win in Champaign last fall was their third straight in the series and sixth in the last seven years. The last two decades, really, have belonged to Purdue with a 13-4 record since 2003.
Rutgers
➜ Their starting QB is ... Gavin Wimsatt? Evan Simon? Early enrollee Ajani Sheppard? Wimsatt and Simon both played last fall after the Scarlet Knights moved on from Noah Vedral during the season. Neither distinguished themselves from the other. Wimsatt threw for 757 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions, and Simon threw for 777 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions.
➜ Their big offseason storyline is ... reconfiguring one of the worst offenses in the country. The Scarlet Knights ranked 127th in total offense last year. Greg Schiano is clearly serious about fixing the problem, too, considering new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca signed a three-year deal worth $1.4 million annually. That’s on top of the $1.05 million still owed to the fired Sean Gleeson.
➜ They see Illinois again on ... some date in the future after being a matched pair with the Illini for most of their time in the Big Ten. Rutgers and Illinois have played six times since 2016, with the Illini holding a 4-2 advantage.
Wisconsin
➜ Their starting QB is ... going to be a transfer and probably former SMU signal caller Tanner Mordecai. He’s one of three high-profile transfers new coach Luke Fickell added in the offseason. Mordecai, a former four-star recruit who started his career at Oklahoma, threw for 7,152 yards, 72 touchdowns and 22 interceptions the last two years for the Mustangs. He’ll be pushed by Nick Evers (Oklahoma) and Braedyn Locke (Missisippi State), who were also four-star prospects out of high school.
➜ Their big offseason storyline is ... Fickell trying to right the ship after the struggles at the end of the Paul Chryst era. Chryst led the Badgers to 10 wins, a Big Ten West title and Rose Bowl appearance in 2019, but they’ve gone just 20-13 since. Not the type of success Wisconsin expects. Fickell arrives having gone 57-18 with only one season with fewer than nine wins in six years at Cincinnati
➜ They see Illinois again on ... Oct. 21 in Champaign. Bielema is now 1-1 against his former school after last year’s win in Madison, Wis., which was a first for the Illini in two decades. The Badgers still lead the overall series and have 15 wins in their last 20 games against Illinois.