Skyler Shellmyer

Veteran outfielder Skyler Shellmyer, middle, and her Northwestern softball teammates won the Big Ten regular-season title with a 20-3 conference mark. The Wildcats will look to add a Big Ten tournament title to their resume this week at Eichelberger Field in Urbana.

 Northwestern athletics

The Big Ten softball world descends on Eichelberger Field in Urbana this week to crown a Big

Ten tournament champion. Staff writer Scott Richey has the breakdown of the 12-team field:

1. Northwestern (35-11, 20-3)

Ace: The rest of the Big Ten would take any of the Wildcats’ three top pitchers, but it’s fifth-year lefty Danielle Williams that leads the way with a 17-1 record, 2.45 ERA, three saves and 152 strikeouts in 1171/3

  • innings.

Best bat: Center fielder Skyler Shellmyer

  • leads Northwestern for a second straight season with a .338 average out of the leadoff spot. The fifth-year veteran has struck out just 13 times in 142 at-bats and also boasts a team-high 17 stolen bases.

All-time Big Ten tournament record:

  • 28-19 (Champions in 1982, 2008)

2. Indiana (40-15, 18-5)

Ace: Brianna Copeland

  • has been a stalwart at the top of the Hoosiers’ rotation in 2023. The sophomore right-hander out of Pelham, Ala., is 20-2 with a 2.88 ERA in 39 appearances and has 127 strikeouts and 44 walks in 141 innings.

Best bat: Second baseman Taryn Kern has hit for average and power this spring, leading Indiana with a .434 average, 22 home runs and 67 RBI. The Californian freshman’s elite OPS is a Big Ten best 1.627 with teammate Taylor Minnick

  • close behind.

All-time Big Ten tournament record:

  • 6-12

3. Minnesota (36-16, 17-6)

Ace: Gophers coach Piper Ritter has handed the ball to Autumn Pease more than any other pitcher this spring. The veteran righty is 25-6 with a Big Ten-leading 1.31 ERA to go with 243 strikeouts (also a conference best) in 1921/3

  • innings.

Best bat: Sophomore catcher Taylor Krapf

  • is one of five Minnesota regulars hitting better than .300 this season. The Duke transfer is batting .361 with 14 home runs and 47 RBI. All three are team highs.

All-time Big Ten tournament record:

  • 23-16 (Champions in 1999, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018)

4. Nebraska (33-19, 13-10)

Ace: While Sarah Harness has a slightly lower ERA and WHIP, Nebraska’s leader in the circle is Courtney Wallace

  • . The right-handed senior out of Omaha, Neb., has 27 starts in 42 appearances and enters tournament play with a 22-13 record, 3.48 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 197 innings.

Best bat: Billie Andrews

  • is the only Nebraska batter with double-digit doubles and home runs this season. The junior shortstop leads a fairly balanced Cornhuskers lineup with 15 home runs and is second on the team with a .366 batting average.

All-time Big Ten tournament record:

  • 7-7 (Champions in 2022)

5. Wisconsin (27-19, 12-10)

Ace: Four different Wisconsin pitchers have started at least seven games, but fifth-year right-hander Maddie Schwartz

  • gets the nod most often. The Chanhassen, Minn., native ranks third in the Big Ten with a 1.66 ERA and is 11-12 with three saves and 72 strikeouts in 135 innings.

Best bat: It’s more a 1-2 punch for the Badgers with first baseman Katie Keller and designated hitter Kayla Konwent

  • at the top of the lineup batting .381 and .367, respectively, with none of the rest of their teammates all that close.

All-time Big Ten tournament record:

  • 11-13 (Champions in 2013)

6. Ohio State (32-19, 12-11)

Ace: Junior righty Allison Smith

  • can get knocked around a bit — she’s given up 20 home runs this spring — but she’s still 17-11 on the season with a 3.01 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 117 innings in 36 appearances.

Best bat: The Buckeyes have leaned on sophomore right fielder Melina Wilkison

  • in 2023. She leads the team in average (.382), on-base percentage (.447), triples (seven), home runs (11), stolen bases (13), RBI (44), runs scored (49) and hits (65).

All-time Big Ten tournament record:

  • 19-18 (Champions in 2007)

7. Penn State (30-15, 11-11)

Ace: The ball will undoubtedly be in Bailey Parshall’s hands in the tournament. The veteran left-hander has the second-best ERA in the Big Ten at 1.46 and boasts a 17-9 record with 171 strikeouts and 26 walks in 1582/3

  • innings for the Nittany Lions.

Best bat: Emily Maddock missed Penn State’s first tournament and came off the bench in a reserve role until late March, but the 5-foot junior has been a stalwart at third base since. She has 41 hits in 90 at bats, which is just four off senior shortstop Kaitlyn Morrison

  • ’s team lead in 137 at-bats.

All-time Big Ten tournament record:

  • 14-19

8. Maryland (36-16, 11-11)

Ace: How you order senior right-handers Courtney Wyche and Trinity Schlotterbeck is debatable. Both have started at least 21 games and have at least 15 wins. Wyche has carried a heavier workload, though, with 1632/3 innings pitched to Schlotterbeck’s 1181/3 inning

  • , and the former has a 176-89 edge in strikeouts, too.

Best bat: Junior center fielder Jaeda McFarland

  • is a table setter at the top of the Maryland lineup. The Terrapins’ regular No. 2 hitter simply makes things happen. She leads the team with a .375 average, six triples and 12 doubles and is 22 of 27 on stolen bases.

All-time Big Ten tournament record:

  • 1-3

9. Iowa (30-26, 10-13)

Ace: Breanna Vasquez and Jalen Adams have basically split the pitching duties for the Hawkeyes this spring with 139 and 1302/3

  • innings, respectively. Vasquez has simply been more effective. The fifth-year righty is 16-8 with a 2.57 ERA and 132 strikeouts to 57 walks in her 31 appearances and 26 starts.

Best bat: Senior right fielder Nia Carter

  • is in a class by herself. The Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., native has vacillated between the leadoff and No. 3 spots in the Iowa lineup and leads the Hawkeyes with a Big Ten-leading .479 average. She’s the only Iowa player with an average and on-base percentage above .400.

All-time Big Ten tournament record:

  • 24-17 (Champions in 2001, 2003)

10. Michigan (26-24, 10-13)

Ace: It’s been a rough season for first-year coach Bonnie Tholl replacing the legendary Carol Hutchins, but the longtime Wolverines assistant has been able to rely on sophomore pitcher Lauren Derkowski. The 5-8 righty has an 18-13 record with two saves, a 2.07 ERA and 217 strikeouts in 1952/3

  • innings this spring.

Best bat: Michigan’s production at the plate has dipped in its first season without Hutchins. Four batters hit at least .323 in 2022, but Lexie Blair

  • is the only one who can claim that this year. The fifth-year center fielder is batting .353 with a team-high 14 doubles and 16 stolen bases.

All-time Big Ten tournament record:

  • 46-18 (Champions in 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2015, 2019)

11. Rutgers (32-24, 9-14)

Ace: Freshman right-hander Raimy Gamsby has started eight more games than Jaden Vickers

  • , but the fifth-year lefty has more wins, a lower ERA and more strikeouts than her young teammate. Vickers is 11-7 with two saves this spring to go with 92 strikeouts in 102 innings.

Best bat: Nobody in the Big Ten has stolen more bases than Kyleigh Sand

  • . The junior shortstop leads the conference with 26 steals in 31 attempts, and she also paces the Scarlet Knights with a .374 batting average to go with a .441 on-base percentage.

All-time Big Ten tournament record:

  • 0-3

12. Illinois (28-26, 6-16)

Ace: All of the Illini pitchers have taken a step back statistically in 2023, but Sydney Sickels

  • still has the top spot in the rotation. The fifth-year right-hander out of Indianola, Iowa, is 13-11 this spring with a 3.38 ERA, 141 strikeouts and 40 walks in 149 innings. It’s her highest ERA and worst strikeout-to-walk ratio since her freshman season.

Best bat: Kelly Ryono

  • is having a career year again this spring. The senior right fielder set career highs in batting average, runs, hits, doubles, home runs and RBI in 2022 and has bested all of them — except doubles, and she’s only one off — with a .349 average, 59 hits, 37 runs, nine doubles, 12 home runs and 47 RBI to lead the Illini.

All-time Big Ten tournament record: 12-18

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

