The Big Ten wound up with five ranked teams in the AP Top 25 preseason poll. Could that mean another season where the conference is considered the best in the country? Illinois beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey breaks down the league heading into 2021-22, from contenders (that’s you Michigan, Purdue and Illinois) to pretenders (sorry, Penn State and Minnesota):
Michigan
➜ Last year’s record: 23-5, 14-3 Big Ten (1st)
➜ Key losses: Franz Wagner wound up a first-round pick of the Orlando Magic, but losing veterans Isaiah Livers and Chaundee Brown makes it a complete rebuild on the wing for the Wolverines this season.
➜ Key gains: Reinforcements arrived via the No. 2 recruiting class in the country led by five-star forwards Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate and the portal with Coastal Carolina standout DeVante’ Jones bolstering the backcourt.
➜ Best-case scenario: Michigan taps into its Final Four potential with a freshman-to-sophomore jump from Hunter Dickinson leading the way. Houstan, though, could wind up the linchpin of the Wolverines’ success.
Purdue
➜ Last year’s record: 18-10, 13-6 Big Ten (4th)
➜ Key losses: None, really. The only player not returning from last year’s NCAA tournament team is Aaron Wheeler, who is now at St. John’s after playing semi-sparingly during his three seasons in West Lafayette, Ind.
➜ Key gains: That nearly intact rotation meant little offseason roster building for the Boilermakers, so the gains really came in some bonus opportunities for sophomores Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey in the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia.
➜ Best-case scenario: Ivey has already landed some 2022 NBA draft projections as a late lottery pick. Living up to those expectations could push Purdue into Final Four contender territory.
Illinois
➜ Last year’s record: 24-7, 16-4 Big Ten (2nd)
➜ Key losses: Replacing Ayo Dosunmu will be the Illini’s biggest challenge, but they also lost two other key rotation pieces in Adam Miller (now at LSU albeit now out with a torn ACL) and Giorgi Bezhanishvili.
➜ Key gains: Every other offseason decision fell Illinois’ way, with Kofi Cockburn returning, Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams coming back as super seniors and five newcomers — including a trio of four-star freshmen wings — securing as deep a roster as coach Brad Underwood has had during his time in C-U.
➜ Best-case scenario: Cockburn pulling out of the NBA draft and the transfer portal changed what was possible for the Illini this season. It’s a “Final Four or bust” mentality in Champaign in 2021-22. A potential breakout year from Andre Curbelo adds to the lofty expectations surrounding the latest Illinois team.
Ohio State
➜ Last year’s record: 21-10, 12-8 Big Ten (5th)
➜ Key losses: The Buckeye’s backcourt took a hit after CJ Walker opted to forgo his bonus year of eligibility and Duane Washington Jr. stayed in the NBA draft despite little chance to actually be drafted.
➜ Key gains: Given all that background, it made sense Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann went guard hunting in the portal for Penn State’s Jamari Wheeler and Louisiana’s Cedric Russell to go with four-star freshman Malaki Branham out of powerhouse St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio).
➜ Best-case scenario: The Buckeyes have made the NCAA tournament every year under Holtmann (that it’s happened). Anything would be better than last year’s first-round exit after 15th seed Oral Roberts dashed the Buckeyes’ dream, but this could be a Sweet 16 caliber team.
Maryland
➜ Last year’s record: 17-14, 9-11 Big Ten (T-8th)
➜ Key losses: Maryland lost its floor leader — and toughest player — when Darryl Morsell transferred to Marquette to use his bonus year of eligibility. Aaron Wiggins opting to pursue a professional career robbed the Terrapins of a second double-figure scorer.
➜ Key gains: The 2020-21 season exposed two key weaknesses for Maryland at point guard and center. Enter Fatts Russell and Qudus Wahab, who transferred in from Rhode Island and Georgetown, respectively.
➜ Best-case scenario: Last season was Maryland’s worst, record wise, since the early years of Mark Turgeon’s tenure as coach. The Terps might not have a ton of star power, but another NCAA tournament appearance and a run to the second weekend isn’t out of the picture.
Michigan State
➜ Last year’s record: 15-13, 9-11 Big Ten (T-8th)
➜ Key losses: Three fairly prominent guards aren’t back in East Lansing, Mich., this season in Aaron Henry, Joshua Langford and Rocket Watts. Henry’s loss, though, will be felt the most given Langford’s injury problems and Watts’ inconsistency.
➜ Key gains: No surprise that Michigan State coach Tom Izzo addressed his backcourt both in his No. 12-ranked recruiting class — led by 2021 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year Max Christie from Rolling Meadows — and with Northeastern transfer Tyson Walker.
➜ Best-case scenario: As bad as last season was for the Spartans, they still made the NCAA tournament. Avoiding the First Four should be easier this season, but they probably max out as a Sweet 16 team.
Indiana
➜ Last year’s record: 12-15, 7-12 Big Ten (T-9th)
➜ Key losses: The Hoosiers’ backcourt took a hit with Armaan Franklin (Virginia) and Aljami Durham (Providence) transferring, but the biggest change, of course, was Archie Miller’s firing. New coach Mike Woodson has reshaped the Indiana roster.
➜ Key gains: Northwestern transfer Miller Kopp brings some size and shooting on the wing and flipping four-star guard Tamar Bates from Texas was key, but Woodson’s best offseason move was persuading All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis to return.
➜ Best-case scenario: Indiana failed to live up to expectations under Miller. The crimson and cream faithful still expect national titles, but a Sweet 16 appearance might have to do for year one under Woodson.
Rutgers
➜ Last year’s record: 16-12, 10-10 Big Ten (T-6th)
➜ Key losses: Jacob Young’s departure for Oregon thinned out the Rutgers’ backcourt a bit, but the biggest loss was the actual biggest. Losing 6-11 center Myles Johnson to UCLA was a blow to the Scarlet Knights.
➜ Key gains: No big moves for Rutgers this offseason other than landing a pair of potential role-playing transfers in Aundre Hyatt (LSU) and Ralph Agee (San Jose State).
➜ Best-case scenario: The overall talent level on the banks took a bit of a hit, but coach Steve Pikiell still has something to work with this season. Reaching another NCAA tournament will keep his program building moving forward.
Iowa
➜ Last year’s record: 22-9, 14-6 Big Ten (3rd)
➜ Key losses: No team lost more from the top of the roster than the Hawkeyes, who head into 2021-22 sans Luka Garza or Joe Wieskamp. Garza’s absence in particular is notable given Iowa ran everything through him the last two seasons on the offensive spectrum.
➜ Key gains: North Dakota transfer Filip Rebraca will, on paper, fill Garza’s spot in the rotation. Production wise? Probably not, meaning super senior Jordan Bohannon might need to tap more into his offensive side.
➜ Best-case scenario: Iowa might have a first-round pick on its roster in Keegan Murray. If he breaks out as a sophomore that much, there’s a chance Iowa can avoid a free fall down the Big Ten standings.
Wisconsin
➜ Last year’s record: 18-13, 10-10 (T-6th)
➜ Key losses: Wisconsin didn’t lose all of their seniors from last season — Brad Davison is back to literally badger the rest of the Big Ten — but the amount of experience on the roster plummeted with D’Mitrik Trice, Micah Potter, Nate Reuvers and Aleem Ford all saying goodbye.
➜ Key gains: Plenty of newcomers on the 2021-22 roster for Wisconsin, but none of the seven — four freshmen and three transfers — were a high-profile addition.
➜ Best-case scenario: Another scenario in the Big Ten where a conference team is counting on a breakthrough sophomore season from one of its players. Johnny Davis has that potential for the Badgers, but this might be a case of simply a winning season being Wisconsin’s best bet.
Nebraska
➜ Last year’s record: 7-20, 3-16 (14th)
➜ Key losses: Considering leading scorer Teddy Allen bailed for the 2020-21 season was complete, the only real loss was versatile guard Dalano Banton. The 6-9 Canadian made his NBA debut this week for the Toronto Raptors.
➜ Key gains: Plenty to like about the way Cornhuskers’ coach Fred Hoiberg revamped his roster starting with five-star guard Bryce McGowens and Arizona State transfer guard Alonzo Verge Jr.
➜ Best-case scenario: It’s a long climb up from the Big Ten basement. But the thought Nebraska could easily double its win total is telling in two ways. This team could be better ... and last year’s was just not competitive at all.
Northwestern
➜ Last year’s record: 9-15, 6-13 Big Ten (12th)
➜ Key losses: Losing Miller Kopp to the transfer portal is bad enough. Having to play him this season now that he’s at Indiana just rubs a little salt in the wound. That he’s the only big loss, though, bodes well for the Wildcats.
➜ Key gains: Four-star guard Casey Simmons is Northwestern’s second-best recruit in the rankings era. Where the Milton, Mass., native fits in a veteran backcourt this year will be the big question for ninth-year coach Chris Collins.
➜ Best-case scenario: Should Northwestern be improved in 2021-22? Likely, yes, but the Wildcats might have to settle for escaping the absolute bottom of the Big Ten and competing more consistently. A trip back to the NCAA tournament is probably just out of reach.
Penn State
➜ Last year’s record: 11-14, 7-12 Big Ten (T-10th)
➜ Key losses: Jamari Wheeler started every game last season for Penn State. Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington both started all but one (the Nittany Lions’ senior night). Now they’re playing at Ohio State, Florida and Iowa State, respectively.
➜ Key gains: A new coach, for one. Pat Chambers’ tenure ended with no small measure of ignominy, and interim coach Jim Ferry was just a stopgap. That made Micah Shrewsberry the most important “addition” this offseason.
➜ Best-case scenario: Finishing somewhere other than second to last in the Big Ten standings. The talent disparity between Penn State and the majority of the conference is notable. Anything better than 13th in the league would be a win.
Minnesota
➜ Last year’s record: 14-15, 6-14 Big Ten (13th)
➜ Key losses: Basically everybody. All 10 players from last year’s rotation are still playing college basketball. Only Eric Curry and Isaiah Ihnen are still doing it for the Gophers.
➜ Key gains: The projected top three scorers for Minnesota in 2021-22 are Jamison Battle, Luke Loewe and Sean Sutherlin. They played at George Washington, William & Mary and New Hampshire, respectively, last season.
➜ Best-case scenario: Finishing anywhere other than dead last in the conference. Minnesota’s 15-man roster includes just three players with Big Ten experience and 11 transfers. New coach Ben Johnson has his work cut out for him.