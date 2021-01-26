Breaking down the Big Ten
The halfway point of the Big Ten season has come and passed. Kind of. Several teams are still behind a few games either coming off a COVID-19 pause (Penn State) or still in one (Michigan State, Nebraska and Michigan). Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down the league with seven weeks left:
Most likely to … win Big Ten Player of the Year
A case can be made for Ayo Dosunmu. A good one. The Illinois guard is putting up career-high numbers across the board for a top-20 team. But reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza can make a similar claim. The top scorer in the nation is averaging 26.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and shooting 61 percent overall and 46 percent from three-point range. Garza’s borderline unstoppable given he’s scored 20-plus in 37 of his last 46 games.
Most likely to … win Big Ten Coach of the Year
It seemed like Juwan Howard would face an uphill climb in his second season at Michigan. Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske graduated, opening up holes at point guard and center, respectively. Big holes. But Howard’s made it work with a pair of not-a-sure-thing replacements in Columbia transfer point guard Mike Smith and true freshman center Hunter Dickinson. They’ve helped the Wolverines climb to the top of the Big Ten (and top five nationally).
Most likely to … get a bench warning (even this season)
Let’s just put this out there: Ohio’s bench punked Illinois when the two teams met at State Farm Center the day after Thanksgiving. The idea of an empty arena — no fans — was still new. The Bobcats’ bench got loud. The Illini didn’t really respond before narrowly avoiding an early upset with a 77-75 victory. That was the trigger for Illinois’ bench to get a bit more involved. Now? They’re among the more active, vocal groups in the Big Ten.
Most likely to … be fine with its COVID-19 pause
Maybe Tom Izzo would have figured it out. He probably would have. It’s proven unwise to bet against the longtime Michigan State coach. But when the Spartans went on pause earlier this month, they had lost four of six to start Big Ten play, with wins against Nebraska (not a big deal) and Rutgers (not nearly as impressive now). Perhaps the pause has allowed freshman A.J. Hoggard to settle in at point guard instead of cramming Rocket Watts into that role.
Most likely to … want a pause, COVID-19 or not
Remember when Northwestern beat Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State in succession to start Big Ten play and wind up in the Associated Press Top 25? It did, in fact, happen. The Wildcats have since lost seven straight, which started with road losses at Iowa and Michigan, respectively, and then the disaster that was the second half of their home loss to Illinois.
Most likely to … finish the season as an NCAA leader
Garza’s got a pretty solid head start on the national scoring title given his closest contender is Missouri State junior Isiaih Mosley (23.5 points). But he’s not the only Big Ten big man that could top an NCAA leaderboard by season’s end. Illinois center Kofi Cockburn has compiled 11 double-doubles so far to tie him at No. 1 with Western Kentucky’s Charles Bassey, and he’s only a bad game or two by Asbjorn Midtgaard from passing the Grand Canyon center for the field-goal percentage lead.
Most likely to … maintain its somewhat surprising run
Purdue’s Jan. 2 loss at Illinois was its third in four Big Ten games for the Boilermakers. They followed it up with four straight wins, including three on the road, and their only other loss this month came Friday to Michigan. Purdue’s already made it through the toughest part of its conference schedule. It’s not smooth sailing the rest of the way — it’s still the Big Ten — but the second half of league play is awfully favorable to the Boilermakers.
Most likely to … win the Big Ten title when March rolls around
Here’s where Michigan being forced into a two-week hiatus after a public health order (recommendation?) to do so because of positive cases of the B.1.1.7. variant of COVID-19 plays into holding on to its current top spot. The Wolverines are set to miss four games. It’s unclear if there will be time to make them all up. While the rest of the Big Ten dukes it out — as has been the case all year — Michigan won’t lose any ground atop the standings.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).