No. 1 TCU (26-4)
➜ The Horned Frogs’ top player is ... Luc Fomba. The junior from Plaisir, France, is ranked the No. 12 player in the NCAA and went 16-4 for the Horned Frogs this season (mostly at No. 1 singles) while posting nine wins against nationally ranked opponents. Fomba reached the third round of the men’s singles championship last year in Orlando, Fla.
➜ They’re coached by ... David Roditi, who has led the Horned Frogs for a dozen years after a successful collegiate career in Fort Worth, Texas, that saw him become a three-time All-American and set (and still hold) TCU’s combined careers wins record with 250. The Horned Frogs have won five Big 12 titles and reached the NCAA tournament eight times in Roditi’s tenure.
➜ Their best NCAA finish was ... the national semifinals on four different occasions. The latest was 2015 when TCU lost 4-3 to No. 1 Oklahoma with Sooners’ clinching match decided by a tiebreaker.
➜ Quotable: “Here we go, Elite Eight against a team that we haven’t played all year, Kentucky. I’m so happy to get this final win in front of our home fans. They have been so great all year. Now, we’re off to Champaign.” — Roditi
No. 2 Florida (26-2)➜ The Gators’ top player is ... Ben Shelton, who is the highest-ranked player left alive in the team tournament at No. 2 nationally. The 6-foot-3 sophomore, who is the reigning NCAA singles champion, also won the 2021 ITA All-American singles title last fall. Shelton, who is the son of Florida coach Bryan Shelton, is 31-5 this season and has won 21 of his 25 matches against ranked opponents.
➜ They’re coached by ... Bryan Shelton. The former All-American at Georgia Tech is the only Division I tennis coach to win a women’s national title (2007 at his alma mater) and a men’s national title (2021 with the Gators). Shelton, who is in his 10th season at Florida, is also the 24th coach to lead two different programs to a national championship and the fifth to do so in both a men’s and women’s sport.
➜ Their best NCAA finish was ... last year’s NCAA title, which made the Gators the 17th different program to win a national championship. Florida dropped just three total matches in its run to the 2021 title in Orlando, Fla., and swept Illinois in the Sweet 16.
➜ Quotable: “To be able to play in front of our fans, for them to stick around after a couple hour rain delay, and then to look up and still see so many Gators there supporting us, says a lot about our community here in Gainesville and the University of Florida. I’m just really proud that we can finish out our home campaign with a win, which advances us to the final eight.” — Bryan Shelton after sweeping North Carolina in the Sweet 16
No. 3 Baylor (29-3)
➜ The Bears’ top player is ... Adrian Boitan. The 6-2 Romanian is ranked No. 5 nationally and boasts a 21-2 record this season, including a 19-1 mark at No. 1 singles in dual matches and nine wins against other ranked opponents.
➜ They’re coached by ... Michael Woodson, who is in his first official season leading the Bears after serving as interim coach both for the 2020-21 season and briefly in May 2018. Baylor set a single-season program record with 34 wins last year. Woodson was previously on staff at Valparaiso after playing for what were then the Crusaders (now Beacons).
➜ Their best NCAA finish was ... a national championship in 2004. The Bears went 26-2 that season, didn’t lose in the final three months of the season and swept Ohio State, Southern Cal and UCLA in their three matches in Tulsa, Okla. Benjamin Becker also won the men’s singles championship that year.
➜ Quotable: “It’s really, really hard to get there. These few matches have been nails, and maybe we win because we’re home. For us to just have an opportunity to play in the Elite Eight is something special, and we’re going to cherish it and try to take it home.” — Woodson
No. 4 Ohio State (27-3)➜ The Buckeyes’ top player is ... Cannon Kingsley, who, at No. 9 nationally, is one of three Ohio State players in the top 20 along with No. 13 Matej Vocel and No. 19 JJ Tracy. Kingsley, a junior from Northport, N.Y., is 21-5 this season. His 11-3 record against ranked opponents includes a Sweet 16-clinching, comeback, three-set win against No. 7 Stefan Dostanic of Southern Cal.
➜ They’re coached by ... Ty Tucker, who is also Ohio State’s director of tennis and provides oversight and assistance to the women’s program. The Buckeyes’ men’s team won 14 consecutive Big Ten regular-season championships from 2006-19 under Tucker and 13 more conference tournament titles. Tucker himself was a two-time All-American at Ohio State in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
➜ Their best NCAA finish was ... a pair of national championship appearances in 2009 and 2018 where the Buckeyes lost to Southern Cal and Wake Forest, respectively. The latter came on the Demon Deacons’ home courts in Winston-Salem, N.C.
➜ Quotable: “USC, a 21-time national champion, is coming to our place to play in the round of 16. It’s almost like a must-win match that we have to have. It kind of felt like a fireable offense. We needed to get through. ... We know (Thursday) more pressure is coming. We’re going to have to get a little bit better, win the doubles point and get after it.” — Tucker after beating the Trojans in the Sweet 16.
No. 5 Michigan (25-3)➜ The Wolverines’ top player is ... Ondrej Styler. The physically imposing Czech junior — he checks in at 6-5 and 203 pounds — is currently ranked No. 27 nationally. Styler is 23-4 overall this season and heads into the NCAA quarterfinals having won his last seven matches.
➜ They’re coached by ... Adam Steinberg, who was the 2021 Big Ten Coach of the Year and is about to wrap up his eighth season in Ann Arbor. This season was his fourth with at least 20 wins for the Wolverines. Steinberg previously coached at Pepperdine (the Waves were the 2006 NCAA champs), Alabama and St. John’s, and he played at Penn State before the Nittany Lions were in the Big Ten.
➜ Their best NCAA finish was ... an NCAA championship in 1957. The Wolverines also placed in the top 10 five times before the tournament format changed in 1979. Since then, Michigan has reached the quarterfinals just once with a Final Four appearance in 1988.
➜ Quotable: “Dude, we don’t really care — outside, inside, up, down, man, we just like keep going, we keep fighting, good to the end. We thought Styler was gonna win and I was down 4-1, the next thing you know it’s completely flipped. ... We don’t care. Doesn’t matter who wins it. ... We needed it. We needed my win, my clinch.” — senior Andrew Fenty to The Detroit News after Michigan beat Texas 4-2 in the Sweet 16.
No. 6 Tennessee (25-7)➜ The Volunteers’ top player is ... Adam Walton, who became the sixth player in program history to win 100 singles and 100 doubles matches in his career in the Vols’ Sweet 16 victory against Florida State. The No. 3-ranked player nationally, Walton is 21-7 on the season in singles and 17-6 in doubles.
➜ They’re coached by ... Chris Woodruff, who joined the Vols’ staff as a volunteer assistant in 2002 after nine years as a professional and moved up through the ranks before taking over the program in 2017. The Knoxville, Tenn., native was the 1993 NCAA singles champion, a two-time All-American and defeated seven different world No. 1 players during his pro career, including Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi (in the French Open).
➜ Their best NCAA finish was ... national championship matches in 1990, 2001 and 2010, but also national runner-up finishes after losing to Stanford, Georgia and Southern Cal, respectively. The 1990 team won 34 straight matches before falling to the Cardinal in the championship.
➜ Quotable: “We were talking about it in the locker room, the season kind of starts now. This is where you want to be. Most of the schools that are going up here have a long history of winning titles, or are runners-up, conference championships or tournament championships. It’s a very special feeling, and I’m glad that we get to go there.” — Woodruff
No. 7 Virginia (25-5)➜ The Cavaliers’ top player is ... Chris Rodesch. The 6-6 sophomore from Angelsberg, Luxembourg, is ranked No. 30 in the most recent ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings. Rodesch is 25-8 overall this season with 15 wins against ranked opponents in singles play.
➜ They’re coached by ... Andres Pedroso, who became Virginia’s director of tennis and men’s coach in 2017 after spending 2010-14 as the Cavaliers’ associate head coach when the program won four straight ACC titles and its first national championship in 2013. Pedroso also won four straight ACC titles during his own playing career at Duke and was a two-time All-American for the Blue Devils before playing professionally for four years.
➜ Their best NCAA finish was ... a national championship in 2017, which was the third of three consecutive for the Cavaliers. Only UCLA (1952-54), Stanford (1995-98) and Southern Cal (1962-65, 1966-69 and 2009-12) have won at least three national titles in a row. Virginia also won in 2013 when the NCAA championship was held for the first time in Urbana.
➜ Quotable: “Over the years at UVA, we’ve always taken pride in just having a really solid four or five and six. A lot of great teams, that’s where they win most of their points if you look at college tennis over the last 10, 20, 30 years. Those guys count just as much as the guys at the top of the lineup and the doubles point. Those guys have done a great job for us all year.” — Pedroso after his team’s Sweet 16 win against South Carolina
No. 8 Kentucky (24-7)➜ The Wildcats’ top player is ... Liam Draxl. The Newmarket, Ontario, Canada, native doesn’t have the best record for the Wildcats this season, but he’s the one ranked No. 4. Draxl is 13-7 at No. 1 singles this spring for Kentucky and went 7-7 against nationally ranked opponents.
➜ They’re coached by ... Cedric Kauffmann, who is in his 10th season. Kauffman was a three-time All-American and three-time All-SEC selection at Kentucky in the 1990s and was the first tennis player inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame.
➜ Their best NCAA finish was ... five separate trips to the quarterfinals. The most recent came in 2011 with the Wildcats losing to No. 2 Southern Cal.
➜ Quotable: “We’ve been working way too hard to lose matches like this, so I’m just really happy all the boys came through. My last match here in Lexington, to clinch like that is something I am going to remember for a long time.” — fifth-year Millen Hurrion after his team’s Sweet 16 win against Wake Forest