No. 1 North Carolina (27-2)
The Tar Heels’ top player is ... Cameron Morra.
- The 5-foot-10 senior out of Rockville, Md., is the No. 5 player in the country after starting out at No. 32 in the preseason rankings. Morra has a 20-10 overall singles record this season and is 87-30 in her career.
They’re coached by ... Brian Kalbas
- , who is the winningest coach in ACC women’s tennis history now in his 19th season at North Carolina and 30th overall as a collegiate head coach with an 11-year stop at William & Mary. Kalbas’ North Carolina teams have also won six ITA indoor championships, including the last three.
Their best NCAA finish was ...
- a runner-up finish in 2014. The Tar Heels reached the national championship match in 2014 after previously advancing to the semifinals in 2010 (matching that in 2019 and 2021), but they lost 4-3 to UCLA.
Quotable:
- “I’m just so proud of our team. Doubles was amazing, probably the best doubles we’ve played all year long. Florida is so well-coached and aggressive, but we took them out of their game in doubles. It’s so gratifying to see different people step up and achieve great things for this year’s team. It’s a great accomplishment to get to the finals site and the Elite Eight.” — Kalbas after beating Florida in the Sweet 16
No. 2 Oklahoma (30-2)
The Sooners’ top player is ... Layne Sleeth
- , who was one of the top juniors in Canada before coming to the U.S. for college. The Markham, Ontario, native spent her first two seasons at Florida before transferring to Oklahoma this season. She is 26-8 on the season in singles action and is currently ranked the No. 10 player in the country.
They’re coached by ... Audra Cohen
- , and the 2022 Big 12 Coach of the Year — a first in her six seasons in Norman, Okla., — helped the Sooners win their first Big 12 regular season title this season. Cohen was previously the coach at North Florida and also spent two seasons as an assistant at Wisconsin. The Florida native was the 2005 Big Ten Player of the Year and a singles and doubles All-American as a freshman at Northwestern and then transferred to Miami, where she won the 2007 NCAA singles title.
Their best NCAA finish was ...
- a second-round exit, so this season has already changed the expectations in Norman, Okla. Beating Bryant in the second round set up the Sooners’ first trip to the Sweet 16 and knocking off Stanford last week secured their first Elite Eight appearance.
Quotable:
- “I’m so happy for this team and how much energy and passion they put into every point. For them to have this moment and be able to share it with the Sooner crowd is phenomenal. It’s an incredible feeling as we head to Illinois.” — Cohen after the Sooners beat 20-time NCAA champion Stanford in the Sweet 16
No. 3 Duke (22-3)
The Blue Devils’ top player is ... Chloe Beck. The junior out of Watkinsville, Ga., checks in just ahead of teammate Georgia Drummy
- in the national rankings, with Beck at No. 9 and Drummy at No. 14 in the country. Beck and Drummy split time at No. 1 and 2 singles for the Blue Devils, and Beck has compiled a 32-9 overall record.
They’re coached by ... Jamie Ashworth, who has former Illinois women’s tennis coach Michelle Dasso
- on staff as associate head coach. Ashworth is one of the winningest women’s tennis coaches in the country and has a 573-141 career record with 18 20-win seasons and 25 consecutive NCAA tournament appearances since becoming Duke’s coach in 1997.
Their best NCAA finish was ...
- a 4-0 sweep of California in the 2009 national championship. The Blue Devils’ first NCAA title came after reaching their first national final in 1998 before losing to Florida. Duke also made eight other semifinal appearances with four losses to Florida, three to Stanford and one to Georgia.
Quotable:
- “I’m glad we have a couple days off before we have to play again, because I don’t know if we could come out and compete at a high level again (right away). I keep talking about some choices our team had to make in the middle of March and they picked the tougher route and they’re seeing the dividends of that now.” — Ashworth after Duke’s Sweet 16 win against Georgia
No. 4 Texas (23-4)
The Longhorns’ top player is ... Peyton Stearns. Only one player has knocked off Stearns this season — Stanford’s Connie Ma
- in three sets on Feb. 25 — as the sophomore out of Mason, Ohio, has racked up a 25-1 record and will take a 14-match winning streak into the Elite Eight as the No. 2-ranked player in the country.
They’re coached by ... Howard Joffe
- , who won his first national title with the Longhorns last spring. He got close in his previous job, coaching Texas A&M to a national runner-up finish in 2013 in Urbana. He stayed in College Station, Texas, two more seasons before taking the UT job.
Their best NCAA finish was ...
- a 2021 NCAA championship to go with previous titles won in 1993 and 1995. The Longhorns are one of just nine women’s programs to have won a national championship and ranked third all-time with their three. Stanford (20) and Florida (seven) top the list.
➜ Quotable: “This time of year is a little nerve-wracking trying to prepare the team. The regular season, all the matches are of importance, yet one can survive a loss here and there. The NCAA tournament has a sense of finality to it, so always a little nerve-wracking.” — Joffe ahead of the tournament
No. 5 Virginia (23-5)
The Cavaliers’ top player is ... Emma Navarro — the reigning NCAA singles champion and current No. 1-ranked player in the country. Navarro dropped just two sets en route to an individual NCAA title last year, and the 5-foot-7 sophomore is 23-1 this season in singles. Navarro reached the NCAA doubles semifinals last year and is part of the No. 3-ranked doubles team with fellow sophomore Hibah Shaikh.
- They’re coached by ... Sara O’Leary.
- The two-time All-American at North Carolina and 2007 NCAA doubles champion started coaching immediately after her playing career ended with a one-year stint as assistant at Princeton, six back at her alma mater and three years as head coach at Davidson before taking the Virginia job before the 2017-18 season.
Their best NCAA finish was ..
- . the quarterfinals in 2014 and 2016 ahead of this year’s appearance. Virginia, which has made the NCAA tournament field 21 times, lost 4-2 to Stanford in 2014 and 4-2 to Vanderbilt in 2016.
Quotable:
- “I think that this team is extremely resilient. They’ve shown that time and time again throughout this entire season. They’ve learned to embrace the tough moments and there was definitely a tough moment there and outside when we lost four first sets pretty handily. But this team, you can’t ever count them out. They believe in themselves. They understand they may have to change strategies and they’re willing to do it. They’re willing to adjust and they’re willing to just stay out there in those uncomfortable moments. That’s what they did, and it paid off.” — O’Leary after the Cavaliers’ Sweet 16 win against Oklahoma State
No. 6 North Carolina State (26-5)
The Wolfpack’s top player is ... Jaeda Daniel, who is nationally ranked as both a singles and doubles player. The Newtown Square, Pa., native and Auburn transfer is the No. 11 singles player in the country and half of the No. 1 doubles team with Texas Tech transfer Nell Miller
- . Daniel is 23-17 overall in singles play this season with an 11-13 record against ranked opponents and 21-4 teaming with Miller with eight ranked wins.
They’re coached by ... Simon Earnshaw
- . The N.C. State coach took over the program ahead of the 2017-18 season after spending 15 years leading the men’s and women’s tennis teams at Division II Armstrong Atlantic State University in Savannah, Ga., and winning nine combined national championships — six with the women and three with the men.
Their best NCAA finish was ...
- a Final Four appearance last spring in the program’s 11th NCAA tournament. The Wolfpack also had a program-best four players earn All-American honors in the 2020-21 season, earned the best season-ending national ranking (No. 6) in program history and had four singles players and four doubles teams featured in the final rankings.
➜ Quotable: “The problem is that improvements don’t happen overnight. Hopefully, we’re seeing three full weeks of hard work, looking at what we’re doing and what we needed to do better. I think we can still play better. I still don’t think we’ve played our best match, but this one was nice. I think it definitely feels good.” — Earnshaw to The N.C. State Technician after the Sweet 16 win against California
No. 7 Texas A&M (33-1)
The Aggies’ top player is ... Carson Branstine. The Orange, Calif., native played at both Southern Cal and Virginia before landing in College Station this season. Branstine is 17-7 this season with a 14-5 record against ranked opponents that has her the No. 8 player in the country. Not a surprise given her juniors background, which includes Australian Open Junior and French Open Junior doubles championships with now world No. 72 Bianca Andreescu. Another fun fact? Branstine’s cousin is Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman
- .
They’re coached by ... Mark Weaver
- , who has only known Texas A&M tennis. The Shreveport, La., native played for the Aggies in the early 1990s before a brief pro career. Weaver got into coaching in 1999 as a volunteer assistant with the A&M women’s program, was promoted to assistant coach in 2007, associate head coach in 2013 and then head coach in 2015.
Their best NCAA finish was ...
- a national runner-up finish the last time the NCAA championship finals were held in Urbana in 2013. The Aggies knocked off UCLA 4-3 in the semifinals before falling 4-3 to Stanford in the championship match underneath the lights at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex. That program-best effort is part of what’s now 22 straight NCAA tournament appearances for A&M.
Quotable:
- “We had high hopes going into the season, but I don’t think anyone would have thought we’d be 33-1 right now. We thought we could win the conference and we definitely thought we had a shot at winning a national title, but to be in the position we are now is great. Our mission all year has been to win the national title. We used that California match (the program’s only loss on Feb. 11) as fuel for the season, and it has only made us stronger.” — Weaver
No. 8 Pepperdine (23-6)
The Waves’ top player is ... Shiori Fukuda.
- The Tokyo native joined the Pepperdine program ahead of the 2020-21 season after starting her collegiate career at Ohio State. Fukuda is currently ranked No. 15 nationally and topped the 30-win mark in the Waves’ Sweet 16 victory against Miami. She’s 30-10 on the season, but just 5-7 against other ranked opponents.
They’re coached by ... Per Nilsson
- , who now has 170 wins in his second stint in Malibu, Calif. Nilsson was an assistant coach for the Pepperdine men’s tennis team from 2003-07 when the Waves won the 2006 national title. In between stints with the Waves, Nilsson coached his alma mater, Mississippi State, from 2008-14.
Their best NCAA finish was ...
- national runner-up in 2021 in what was the 37th appearance in the NCAA tournament (and 33rd in a row). The Waves grinded their way to the championship match with 4-3 victories in the quarterfinals and semifinals against UCLA and North Carolina, respectively, before losing 4-3 to Texas with the title on the line.
Quotable:
- “Anything could happen in college tennis, so some us feel great on one match but then some of us feel not so great. It is really hard to have everyone feel unreal on the same day. But, we do a great job helping each other in practice so we will not feel down as a team.” — Fukuda to The Malibu Times ahead of the NCAA tournament