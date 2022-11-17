The early signing period ended Wednesday. Here’s a look at how the 14 Big Ten men’s basketball programs have fared so far in recruiting the Class of 2023, courtesy N-G college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY:
Michigan StateWhere they’re ranked: Might as well shelve any ideas about Tom Izzo’s struggles on the talent acquisition front considering the Spartans’ 2023 class ranks No. 3 overall nationally and includes a top-three player in Xavier Booker
Where they’re coming from: Michigan State pulled Booker (6-11, 220) out of Indianapolis — and away from Big Ten rival Indiana. The rest of the class includes four-star East Point, Ga., forward Coen Carr (6-6, 215), four-star Joliet guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (6-2, 185) and four-star North Richlands, Texas, guard Gehrig Normand
What they’re bringing to East Lansing: Booker, Carr and Normand all add needed depth, whether that comes as backups or pushing current starters into those roles. Fears seems like the only redundancy on a 2023-24 roster that could potentially still have Tyson Walker, A.J. Hoggard, Jaden Akins and Tre Holloman
Ohio StateWhere they’re ranked: Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann signed his second straight top-10 class, with the 2023 future Buckeyes checking in at No. 6 in the country.
Where they’re coming from: The Buckeyes landed two in-state and two out-of-state prospects in the 2023 class. The “locals” include Saint Mary’s center Austin Parks (6-10, 250) and Pickerington forward Devin Royal (6-6, 210). Ohio State also tapped into Florida for Miami native and Sunrise Christian (Kan.) wing Scotty Middleton (6-7, 190) and Minneapolis combo guard Taison Chatman.
What they’re bringing to Columbus: After signing five players in the Class of 2022, four more in the Class of 2023 means Holtmann has put together the core of the program’s future for the next three years. As long as nobody transfers. A guard-heavy 2022 class, though, gave way to a little more positional size on the wing in 2023.
MarylandWhere they’re ranked: First-year coach Kevin Willard
- made an early splash in landing the No. 12 overall group in the Class of 2023.
Where they’re coming from: How did Willard do it? By recruiting the DMV — as in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia — for all three Class of 2023 signees. DeShawn Harris-Smith (6-5, 208) is from Fairfax, Va., and plays at powerhouse Paul VI Catholic. Jamie Kaiser Jr. (6-6, 205) is a Burke, Va., native playing his senior season at IMG Academy (Fla.), and Jahnathan Lamothe
- (6-4, 190) is a Baltimore native and plays in the Baltimore Catholic League with St. Frances Academy.
What they’re bringing to College Park:
- The Terrapins will need the infusion of four-star guards/wings in the 2023-24 season. Really, more talent at any and all positions, as Willard works to get the program back among the best in the country.
IllinoisWhere they’re ranked: It’s another top-25 class for Brad Underwood — the fifth in his time with the Illini — with the incoming 2023 group ranked 19th nationally.
Where they’re coming from: Amani Hansberry (6-8, 225) hails from Silver Spring, Md., and plays in the Baltimore Catholic League with Mount St. Joseph. Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn (6-1, 165) is a Lafayette, Ind., native — was once committed to Purdue — and will play his second season at Montverde Academy (Fla.) this year. Zacharie Perrin
- (6-10, 220) is taking a prep year at Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.), but is originally from Grandfontaine, France.
What they’re bringing to Champaign:
- The ability to play and/or defend multiple positions. Versatility is basically non-negotiable now for the Illini after this year’s switch to a more position-less style, and all three 2023 signees fit the bill.
Penn StateWhere they’re ranked: The Nittany Lions’ No. 28 overall class ranking is heavily influenced by landing a top-80 prospect like Carey Booth
Where they’re coming from: Booth (6-10, 190) plays at Brewster Academy (N.H.), but the son of longtime NBA big man turned Denver Nuggets GM Calvin Booth is from Englewood, Colo. Logan Imes (6-4, 175) is from Zionsville, Ind., and Braeden Shrewsberry (6-3, 170) won’t have to go far from his State College, Pa., home to play for his dad, Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry
What they’re bringing to State College: Calvin Booth was the 1998 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year at Penn State, so the hope in Happy Valley is Carey Booth brings some of the same. Imes and Shrewsberry address more of a position of need with several veteran guards playing their final season with the Nittany Lions this year.
IndianaWhere they’re ranked:
- This 2023 class doesn’t pop quite as much as the 2022 class did, ranking No. 34 in the country with two four-star recruits.
Where they’re coming from: The Hoosiers pulled the 2022 Ohio Mr. Basketball in Gabe Cupps (6-2, 165), who thrived at Centerville High School in Dayton, and fellow guard Jakai Newton
- (6-3, 190) out of Covington, Ga.
What they’re bringing to Bloomington: The eligibility clock runs out for Xavier Johnson after this season, and freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino
- has some one-and-done potential. Restocking the backcourt with Cupps and Newton just makes sense.
MinnesotaWhere they’re ranked:
- A pair of four-star prospects pushed the Gophers to No. 36 overall in the 2023 class rankings.
Where they’re coming from: Second-year coach Ben Johnson pulled Cameron Christie (6-5, 160) out of Rolling Meadows and Dennis Evans
- (7-1, 210) out of Riverside, Calif.
What they’re bringing to Minneapolis: Christie has the same slim frame as his older brother Max
- , who spent one year at Michigan State before being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers this summer, but not quite the same profile as a recruit. Evans is skinny, too, but a near five-star and an elite shot blocker.
WisconsinWhere they’re ranked:
- One four-star and a pair of three-stars puts the Badgers’ Class of 2023 at No. 36 nationally.
Where they’re coming from: Wisconsin stuck to Big Ten country for this class with Appleton, Wis., native Gus Yalden (6-9, 240), who is now at La Lumiere (Ind.). Prime Greg Gard recruiting area Lakeville, Minn., yielded Nolan Winter (6-10, 190), and John Blackwell
- (6-4, 185) hails from Bloomfield, Mich.
What they’re bringing to Madison: The Badgers won’t be displeased if Winter can play at the same level as fellow Lakeville North (Minn.) grads turned Badgers Nate Reuvers and Tyler Wahl. Yalden provides a physical presence in the post, and Blackwell, the son of former Illinois guard Glynn Blackwell
- , should provide some backcourt versatility as a combo guard.
MichiganWhere they’re ranked:
- Going two-deep on four-star prospects has the Wolverines checking in with the No. 39 class in the country.
Where they’re coming from: Michigan landed George Washington III (6-2, 165) after the Louisville, Ky., native, now playing high school ball in Dayton, Ohio, previously committed to Ohio State. Papa Kante
- (6-10, 215) moved to the U.S. from Senegal in 2019 and currently plays at South Kent Prep School (Conn.).
What they’re bringing to Ann Arbor: Washington and Kante both fill positional needs in 2023-24 for the Wolverines at point guard and in the post, respectively. And Washington can play off the ball as a scorer enough that he could play next to Dug McDaniel
- .
IowaWhere they’re ranked:
- The Hawkeyes’ quartet of signed prospects saw Iowa break into the top 50 nationally with the No. 46 overall class.
Where they’re coming from: Brock Harding (6-1, 160) and Owen Freeman (6-11, 225) are already teaming up at Moline this season, with Freeman transferring in from Bradley-Bourbonnais. Pryce Sandfort (6-7, 190) is the “local” out of Waukee, Iowa, and Ladji Dembele
- (6-8, 230) is the international recruit out of Mali via St. Benedict’s Prep (N.J.).
What they’re bringing to Iowa City: Sandfort, whose older brother Payton
- is a sophomore on the Iowa roster, has the highest profile as the lone four-star recruit. He has interesting two-way potential as the best scorer and shot blocker in Iowa’s Class 4A last season.
RutgersWhere they’re ranked:
- It’s quality over quantity right now for the Scarlet Knights, whose single signee ranks them No. 59 nationally.
Where they’re coming from: Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell went “home” for his highest-ranked and so far only recruit in this class, with Gavin Griffiths
- (6-7, 185) also a Connecticut native. Pikiell is originally from Bristol, Conn., and Griffiths hails from nearby Simsbury.
What they’re bringing to Piscataway:
- Shooting, and lots of it. Griffiths was one of the top three-point shooters on the Nike EYBL circuit last summer. He maxed that out at Peach Jam, shooting 40.6 percent from deep playing for Expressions Elite.
PurdueWhere they’re ranked:
- A single signee in the early period has the Boilermakers’ class ranked 62nd in the country.
Where they’re coming from: Purdue coach Matt Painter’s clear desire to recruit the state of Indiana is well-known by this point and led to him signing Myles Colvin
- (6-4, 180) out of Heritage Christian School in Indianapolis.
What they’re bringing to West Lafayette: The four-star guard, who is the son of Super Bowl champion linebacker and Purdue grad Roosevelt Colvin, will give the Boilermakers some serious length in the backcourt next to current freshmen Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer
- with Colvin’s 6-9 wingspan.
NebraskaWhere they’re ranked:
- The Cornhuskers’ one-man class — at least so far — has them ranked No. 79 nationally.
Where they’re coming from: Gallatin, Tenn., native Eli Rice
- (6-7, 195) is currently playing for the postgraduate team at IMG Academy (Fla.) after previously playing at Beech (Tenn.).
What they’re bringing to Lincoln: Rice provides size in the backcourt and an ability to play multiple positions — doubling as a primary scorer and secondary facilitator.
NorthwesternWhere they’re ranked:
- Last in the Big Ten, the Wildcats barely snuck into the Top 100 with the No. 96 overall class.
Where they’re coming from: Point guard Jordan Clayton (6-2, 180) is a Medford, Mass., native, while guard Parker Strauss
- (6-4, 175) hails from Newport Beach, Calif.
What they’re bringing to Evanston: Needed backcourt depth. There will be at least one hole to fill in the roster with Chase Audige exhausting his eligibility at the end of this season. Maybe two depending on what Boo Buie decides.