Skyy Clark’s commitment to Illinois makes him the highest-ranked prospect to choose the Illini in the Internet era of recruiting
— essentially the last two decades. Beat writer Scott Richey takes a look at the next five on that list, per 247Sports:
1. Jereme RichmondRichmond was the top-ranked player in the state of Illinois and a McDonald’s All-American as the No. 29 prospect nationally in the Class of 2010. The 6-foot-7 wing got five starts but mostly came off the bench for Illinois in 2010-11, and he averaged 7.6 points and five rebounds while shooting 53 percent from the field. But that was it for Richmond in Champaign, as he went undrafted after declaring for the 2011 NBA draft following a turbulent lone season with the Illini.
2. Ayo DosunmuDosunmu alone wasn’t responsible for Illinois’ reemergence as a Big Ten contender, but the 6-5 guard did play a rather extensive role in dragging the Illini out of the conference cellar. He was the top-ranked player in Illinois and checked in at No. 32 overall in the Class of 2018. Dosunmu ended his Illini career as a consensus First Team All-American, was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NBA draft by his hometown Chicago Bulls and saw his jersey raised to the State Farm Center rafters this year.
3. Meyers LeonardLeonard was the second of three four-star recruits Illinois was able to land in the Class of 2010, with Crandall Head giving the Illini a 1-2-3 sweep of the state’s top talent. Leonard was ranked as the No. 30 overall prospect in the 2010 class. The 7-foot center out of Robinson had a breakout sophomore season with the Illini in 2011-12, averaging 13.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks, before he was selected during the first round of the 2012 NBA draft.
4. Adam MillerMiller hit the trifecta for Illinois fans given he grew up in Peoria, finished high school in Chicago and ultimately chose the Illini. The 6-3 guard was the No. 2 prospect in the state behind DJ Steward and ranked No. 33 nationally in the Class of 2020. Miller started every game as a freshman and averaged 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds. He still entered the transfer portal, spent a year injured at LSU after tearing his ACL and is back in the transfer portal again.
5. Rich McBrideMcBride only trailed five-star guard Shannon Brown among Illinois’ top players in the Class of 2003, and the 6-3 guard out of Springfield Lanphier was ranked No. 31 overall in his class. McBride came off the bench for two seasons at Illinois, backing up the talented trio of Dee Brown, Deron Williams and Luther Head in Champaign. McBride, then, started his final two seasons with the Illini and averaged 9.8 points, 2.2 assists and 1.9 rebounds during that span.