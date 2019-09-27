The standings
EAST
TEAM CONF. ALL
Ohio State 1-0 4-0
Michigan State 1-0 3-1
Penn State 0-0 3-0
Maryland 0-0 2-1
Indiana 0-1 3-1
Michigan 0-1 2-1
Rutgers 0-1 1-2
WEST
TEAM CONF. ALL
Iowa 1-0 3-0
Wisconsin 1-0 3-0
Nebraska 1-0 3-1
Minnesota 0-0 3-0
Purdue 0-0 1-2
Illinois 0-1 2-2
Northwestern 0-1 1-2
The schedule
Want to know what Week 5 games are worthwhile? Here’s the scoop from sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli Jr., who went a perfect 6-0 on last week’s picks:
FRIDAY’S GAME
No. 12 Penn State at Maryland, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1
Pick: Penn State, 31-23. Mike Locksley and Co. had a lot to think about after watching Maryland’s prolific offense through two weeks sputter big time against a very average Temple team. Penn State, also coming off an open week, will control the line of scrimmage and Sean Clifford and KJ Hamler will do just enough to win.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Northwestern at No. 8 Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ABC
Pick: Wisconsin, 48-24. Badgers suffering a letdown against the Wildcats? Don’t see it. The Wildcats have looked pedestrian on offense, ranking second to last in points per game (15.7).
Middle Tennessee at No. 14 Iowa, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Pick: Iowa 38-17. Rick Stockstill’s program is raking in that guaranteed cash after already playing Michigan and Duke. The Hawkeyes are up next. And another loss for the Blue Raiders.
Rutgers at No. 20 Michigan, 11 a.m., BTN
Pick: Michigan, 31-10. The Wolverines are vulnerable ... but not against the Scarlet Knights, who very likely could finish 1-11.
Indiana at No. 25 Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Pick: Michigan State, 27-14. Sparty better win this one, with the schedule turning downright brutal in October, including road trips to Ohio State (Oct. 5) and Wisconsin (Oct. 12) before a bye week and a home date against Penn State (Oct. 26).
Minnesota at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Pick: Purdue, 23-21. If this game comes down to the last possession, the Gophers might have Boilermakers right where they want them. Minnesota has won its first three games by a combined 13 points. That trend can’t continue. Right?
No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Pick: Ohio State, 45-30. This feels like the kind of game Ohio State has lost in recent years. Primetime games against home underdogs in the Big Ten haven’t treated the Buckeyes kindly, and all of Nebraska will be fired up with ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ in Lincoln. Just don’t trust the Cornhuskers to rise to the moment.
Award watch
How sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli Jr. views the races for 2019’s top honors:
BIG TEN MVP
PLAYER, TEAM POS.
1. Justin Fields, Ohio State QB
2. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin RB
3. JK Dobbins, Ohio State RB
4. Sean Clifford, Penn State QB
5. Jack Coan, Wisconsin QB
Joe’s take: Justin Fields has thrown a touchdown once every 7.31 passes through four games this season, which ranks up with the top quarterbacks in the entire FBS, including Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa (6.59) and LSU’s Joe Burrow (7.29), two of the early frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy.
ILLINI MVP
PLAYER POS.
1. Reggie Corbin RB
2. Brandon Peters QB
3. Oluwole Betiku Jr. DE
4. Ricky Smalling WR
5. James McCourt PK
Joe’s take: After rushing for only 130 yards as a team in a 31-23 win at UConn on Sept. 7 — the second-least productive day with Rod Smith as offensive coordinator (69 yards against Purdue last season) — Illinois’ run game has been revitalized the past two weeks. Reggie Corbin’s return from a hip injury is a big reason why, with the senior rumbling for 134 of Illinois’ 221 rushing yards in this past Saturday’s 42-38 loss to Nebraska.
BIG TEN COACH OF THE YEAR
COACH TEAM
1. Paul Chryst Wisconsin
2. Ryan Day Ohio State
3. James Franklin Penn State
4. Kirk Ferentz Iowa
5. Mike Locksley Maryland
Joe’s take: Paul Chryst has the most wins of any current Big Ten coach since taking over the Wisconsin program in 2015. His 45 wins since he arrived in Bucky Badger’s backyard rank ahead of what James Franklin (41), Kirk Ferentz (40), Jim Harbaugh (40), Pat Fitzgerald (37) and Mark Dantonio (35) have accomplished in that same time span. Chryst’s pre-Wisconsin pedigree wasn’t great (19-19 at Pittsburgh from 2012-2014) but he’s turned out to be a great hire.
BIG TEN BOWL OUTLOOK
BOWL TEAM
Playoff Ohio State
Rose Wisconsin
Citrus Penn State
Outback Michigan
Gator Nebraska
Holiday Michigan State
Armed Forces Iowa
Music City Minnesota
Pinstripe Maryland
Redbox Purdue
Quick Lane Northwestern
Joe’s take: Who can challenge Wisconsin in the Big Ten West? Iowa may be the top choice, but the 14th-ranked Hawkeyes have a tough run in playing Michigan and Penn State back-to-back weeks to begin October. The Hawkeyes also have to play at Wisconsin on Nov. 8. Not fun.