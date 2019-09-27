Listen to this article

The standings

EAST

TEAM CONF. ALL

Ohio State 1-0 4-0

Michigan State 1-0 3-1

Penn State 0-0 3-0

Maryland 0-0 2-1

Indiana 0-1 3-1

Michigan 0-1 2-1

Rutgers 0-1 1-2

WEST

TEAM CONF. ALL

Iowa 1-0 3-0

Wisconsin 1-0 3-0

Nebraska 1-0 3-1

Minnesota 0-0 3-0

Purdue 0-0 1-2

Illinois 0-1 2-2

Northwestern 0-1 1-2

The schedule

Miami_Ohio_Ohio_St_Football_26

Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison, left, celebrates after recovering a fumble against Miami (Ohio) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison, left, celebrates after recovering a fumble against Miami (Ohio) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Want to know what Week 5 games are worthwhile? Here’s the scoop from sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli Jr., who went a perfect 6-0 on last week’s picks:

FRIDAY’S GAME

No. 12 Penn State at Maryland, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Pick: Penn State, 31-23. Mike Locksley and Co. had a lot to think about after watching Maryland’s prolific offense through two weeks sputter big time against a very average Temple team. Penn State, also coming off an open week, will control the line of scrimmage and Sean Clifford and KJ Hamler will do just enough to win.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Northwestern at No. 8 Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ABC

Pick: Wisconsin, 48-24. Badgers suffering a letdown against the Wildcats? Don’t see it. The Wildcats have looked pedestrian on offense, ranking second to last in points per game (15.7).

Middle Tennessee at No. 14 Iowa, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Pick: Iowa 38-17. Rick Stockstill’s program is raking in that guaranteed cash after already playing Michigan and Duke. The Hawkeyes are up next. And another loss for the Blue Raiders.

Rutgers at No. 20 Michigan, 11 a.m., BTN

Pick: Michigan, 31-10. The Wolverines are vulnerable ... but not against the Scarlet Knights, who very likely could finish 1-11.

Indiana at No. 25 Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Pick: Michigan State, 27-14. Sparty better win this one, with the schedule turning downright brutal in October, including road trips to Ohio State (Oct. 5) and Wisconsin (Oct. 12) before a bye week and a home date against Penn State (Oct. 26).

Minnesota at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Pick: Purdue, 23-21. If this game comes down to the last possession, the Gophers might have Boilermakers right where they want them. Minnesota has won its first three games by a combined 13 points. That trend can’t continue. Right?

No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Pick: Ohio State, 45-30. This feels like the kind of game Ohio State has lost in recent years. Primetime games against home underdogs in the Big Ten haven’t treated the Buckeyes kindly, and all of Nebraska will be fired up with ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ in Lincoln. Just don’t trust the Cornhuskers to rise to the moment.

Award watch

How sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli Jr. views the races for 2019’s top honors:

BIG TEN MVP

PLAYER, TEAM POS.

1. Justin Fields, Ohio State QB

2. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin RB

3. JK Dobbins, Ohio State RB

4. Sean Clifford, Penn State QB

5. Jack Coan, Wisconsin QB

Joe’s take: Justin Fields has thrown a touchdown once every 7.31 passes through four games this season, which ranks up with the top quarterbacks in the entire FBS, including Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa (6.59) and LSU’s Joe Burrow (7.29), two of the early frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy.

ILLINI MVP

PLAYER POS.

1. Reggie Corbin RB

2. Brandon Peters QB

3. Oluwole Betiku Jr. DE

4. Ricky Smalling WR

5. James McCourt PK

Joe’s take: After rushing for only 130 yards as a team in a 31-23 win at UConn on Sept. 7 — the second-least productive day with Rod Smith as offensive coordinator (69 yards against Purdue last season) — Illinois’ run game has been revitalized the past two weeks. Reggie Corbin’s return from a hip injury is a big reason why, with the senior rumbling for 134 of Illinois’ 221 rushing yards in this past Saturday’s 42-38 loss to Nebraska.

BIG TEN COACH OF THE YEAR

COACH TEAM

1. Paul Chryst Wisconsin

2. Ryan Day Ohio State

3. James Franklin Penn State

4. Kirk Ferentz Iowa

5. Mike Locksley Maryland

Joe’s take: Paul Chryst has the most wins of any current Big Ten coach since taking over the Wisconsin program in 2015. His 45 wins since he arrived in Bucky Badger’s backyard rank ahead of what James Franklin (41), Kirk Ferentz (40), Jim Harbaugh (40), Pat Fitzgerald (37) and Mark Dantonio (35) have accomplished in that same time span. Chryst’s pre-Wisconsin pedigree wasn’t great (19-19 at Pittsburgh from 2012-2014) but he’s turned out to be a great hire.

BIG TEN BOWL OUTLOOK

BOWL TEAM

Playoff Ohio State

Rose Wisconsin

Citrus Penn State

Outback Michigan

Gator Nebraska

Holiday Michigan State

Armed Forces Iowa

Music City Minnesota

Pinstripe Maryland

Redbox Purdue

Quick Lane Northwestern

Joe’s take: Who can challenge Wisconsin in the Big Ten West? Iowa may be the top choice, but the 14th-ranked Hawkeyes have a tough run in playing Michigan and Penn State back-to-back weeks to begin October. The Hawkeyes also have to play at Wisconsin on Nov. 8. Not fun.

Sports Copy Editor

Joe Vozzelli Jr. is a sports copy editor at The News-Gazette. His email is jvozzelli@news-gazette.com.