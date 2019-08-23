+16 UI Soccer vs. Loyola Chicago 2019 Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago in a NCAA soccer match at Illinois Soccer Field in Champaign on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

CHAMPAIGN — Hope Breslin showed life without Katie Murray might not be all that bad for the Illinois women’s soccer team.

The junior midfielder, asked to fill the same role that Murray did last season for the Illini as the team’s leading scorer, got off to a fast start in 2019.

Breslin dribbled around her defender outside the box and struck a low shot past Loyola Chicago goalkeeper Maddie Hausmann in 20th minute for the first of three goals by Illinois, which won 3-1 in its season opener against the Ramblers on Thursday night in Champaign.

Breslin, who scored five goals last season, three behind the now-graduated Murray, also added an assist.

Breslin’s lofted pass set up Maggie Hillman, who evaded Hausmann and slotted the ball into the back of the net for a 3-0 Illini lead in the 60th minute.

Makena Silber accounted for Illinois’ other goal, with goalkeeper Jaelyn Cunningham making two saves.