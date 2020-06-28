CHAMPAIGN — Dre Brown has had quite the 2020. And it’s not even halfway over.
The Illinois football team’s most outstanding offensive player during the 2019 season spent the first two months of the year training in Naperville, getting his 5-foot-11, 210-pound frame ready for the rigors of NFL draft prep.
He then had a solid pro day in Champaign on March 9 at the Irwin Indoor Practice Facility, boosting his hope he could wind up on some NFL teams’ radars. A potential late-round draft pick or an undrafted free agent once the draft concluded seemed feasible.
Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit. Stifling almost all of Brown’s opportunities to impress teams in person during the weeks leading up to the NFL draft.
“I knew I needed to get in front of coaches and shake their hands,” Brown said. “That character piece of mine would have helped me out in the process.
“It was tough because I was banking on either signing as an undrafted free agent or get a mini-camp invite. Without that, it’s kind of hard to put a close to this chapter in my life. I never really got a chance. That was probably the hardest part.”
Brown’s dreams to suit up for a pro football team this spring and summer never came to fruition. He’s staying in shape, though, just in case an opportunity presents itself later this summer.
And never one to sit idle, the 22-year-old Brown got to work. In another way. He’s in his second week working as a commercial bank analyst at Busey Bank in downtown Champaign.
“I was already interviewing for jobs last season just because I figured the NFL wouldn’t look at me much if we went 4-8 or 5-7,” said Brown, who celebrated his second wedding anniversary with wife Lindsay, a Champaign native, in late May. “It’s better to be safe than sorry.”
He met with Amy Randolph, Busey’s chief of staff and executive vice president of Pillar Relations of First Busey Corporation and Busey Bank, late last year.
“I got offered this job back in early December, but by that point, the season had gone really well,” Brown said of the eventual four-game win streak Illinois went on to clinch the program’s first bowl berth since 2014. “My coaches were saying I was getting some NFL interest.”
A team-best 1,188 all-purpose yards last season put a well-deserved end to a college career that saw its share of adversity. Before he first played in a game during the 2017 season with the Illini, Brown had to sit out the 2015 and 2016 seasons after two separate season-ending knee injuries suffered during spring ball. An early enrollee from DeKalb High School in 2015, Brown was receiving reps with the second-team offense that spring before his first knee injury happened.
His time away from the field gave Brown a new purpose. One that has come in handy during the last three months.
“I’m a realist. That’s how I would describe myself,” Brown said. “I don’t want to live in fantasy land. I wasn’t a lock to get drafted or sign as a free agent. Where I’ve been with football and being injured, I’ve always been excited about starting a job and starting a career. I focused a lot on networking in college.”
Which is how he came to meet Randolph, who Brown got back in touch with in May once he didn’t get drafted or sign with a team.
“They still wanted to have me,” Brown said. “I’m learning a lot. It’s definitely a switch of pace from being a student-athlete, but I’m enjoying it. There’s a big difference between going into a morning workout or practice and a bank in terms of anxiety.”
The year has also seen the Browns adopt a dog in January, along with a move from Savoy to Champaign earlier this month.
And on top of all the other events that have unfolded in 2020, the rise in protests and people speaking out against police brutality has given Brown hope for the future.
He’s experienced racism and curious glances from people throughout his life. His mom, Michele, is White, and his late dad, Aaron, was Black. Aaron died from a heart attacked when Dre was 8 years old. Dre is the product of a biracial marriage now since Lindsay is White.
“I’ve been in scenarios where I’m looked at differently, and you get some weird looks when you’re out,” Brown said. “Those are some of the daily struggles of being a Black man. It’s hard to be comfortable at times in my own skin, but I also love my own skin. I never understood racism anyway because we don’t get to pick our skin color.”
Having spent the last five years in Champaign has given Brown a different perspective. Playing for a Black coach the last four seasons in Lovie Smith also has as well.
“It’s awesome that a place like Champaign has the diversity that it does,” Brown said. “With all of the allegations coming out with mistreatment of players recently, it made me feel grateful just having Coach Smith, a Black man, who I could relate to and who I could go to if I needed something. We could all be ourselves. We were never walking on eggshells in the facility. It was a nice, diverse culture that was cool to be a part of.”