CHICAGO— Dee Brown was mic’d up for an Illinois-Chicago men’s basketball practice last week.
The video the Flames shared on social media came with the note that if you’ve been around Brown it’s clear “he has a way with words.”
He does.
The video runs just more than a minute. It captures the former Illinois All-American guard rather perfectly. Coaching instruction interspersed with some words of encouragement and more than a few laughs with what can only be his trademark smile covered by his blue and red UIC Flames mask.
“Between Dee and I, there’s a voice on the floor there always chirping,” first-year UIC coach Luke Yaklich told The News-Gazette. “Dee’s great. Whether the team needs to hear something or whether it’s an individual being pulled off to the side to tell them something good or bad, Dee’s great with those conversations and it, at times, provides some comic relief in the middle of practice.”
Brown, then, really hasn’t changed since his time at Illinois. Or before that at Proviso East as he became a top national prospect. Or after as he forged a professional career that stretched nearly a decade and saw him play around the globe.
“That’s me,” Brown said about his mic’d up video. “That’s how I played. Basketball is something you have to have joy in, and I’ve got passion for it.
“People know who I am. I’m passionate about the game of basketball as a player and passionate about it as a coach.”
Close connectionsBrown is in his fourth season as a UIC assistant coach and first with Yaklich, who replaced now Georgia assistant coach Steve McClain in late March.
Yaklich, who was previously associate head coach at Texas, hired two new assistants but kept Brown on board despite not meeting him in person until more than a month after he took the UIC job.
Yaklich, in Austin, Texas, connected with Brown, in Chicago, through phone calls and Zooms after UIC hired him. They were get-to-know-you type conversations. It only took a few of them for Yaklich to realize keeping the 36-year-old Brown on staff was a move he had to make.
“I had admired his work ethic and play on the court when I was a high school coach watching him play,” Yaklich said. “In our conversations there was a passion, a sincerity, about him you could just feel for the game, for teaching and for UIC and the kids in the program.”
Brown was pragmatic about the coaching change at UIC when McClain was fired after the Flames went 18-17 last season and reached the Horizon League tournament championship game. It was part of the business of basketball.
“I understand his process — finding out what I do and what I bring to the table,” Brown said about his first conversations with Yaklich. “Yeah, guys know me as a basketball player, but as coach who am I and what do I believe in? The conversations were good. Guys want to hire their guys and their people they’re comfortable with. … I was sitting back and weighing my options on what was the next move for me, but this has been a blessing to have the opportunity to stay on staff and continue to do what I love.”
That Brown wasn’t exactly some unknown quantity helped the 43-year-old Yaklich, who coached high school basketball in Illinois for 14 seasons at LaSalle-Peru, Sterling and Joliet West before becoming a college assistant at Illinois State, Michigan and Texas.
Not to mention the fact his wife, Amy, and in-laws are Illini fans.
“To have him on staff is a surreal thing for them,” Yaklich said. “They’ve got pictures of Dee Brown and a signed picture that’s been on my father-in-law’s desk since he was playing. To have him on staff, that part of it, has been a really unique thing.”
Natural leaderYaklich and his wife went to see Illinois play in the early 2000s when Brown was leading the team. Yaklich also attended clinics held by former Illinois coaches Bill Self and Bruce Weber when Brown was playing.
Yaklich understood the type of person he was adding to his coaching staff. And the type of influence Brown could have.
“Everywhere you go in the city, whether we’re waiting at Portillo’s for a sandwich or we’re walking out of our facility here, people know Dee because he represents Chicago and Illinois basketball,” Yaklich said. “Dee is a relationship builder. He had great relationships with our players, and they spoke highly of him when I talked to the guys for the first time on the phone. There was just a feel there and you just knew he cares about Chicago.
“He loves Chicago basketball. He loves the city of Chicago. He takes pride in UIC. There’s just a sense of real pride and kind of a passion for what’s happening here and in the city and for the city to embrace what we’re trying to build here as well. That’s the fun part about talking with Dee and working with Dee. That’s apparent each and every time we’re out on the floor, in the office or on the phone talking hoop.”
That side of Brown hasn’t changed. What has is his ongoing growth as a coach. Not that becoming a coach was a stretch. He’s considered himself a leader all his life. Instead of running offenses as a point guard, he’s helping to run teams as an assistant.
“As a point guard of all the teams I’ve ever played on, everybody would always say, ‘Dee’s the leader,’” Brown said. “You get into this business and it’s the same thing. You lead young men.”
Passion projectBrown’s real growth in his still new coaching career is continuing to learn different basketball philosophies.
What UIC does now with Yaklich isn’t what the Flames did the past three seasons Brown worked with McClain.
“I think that’s the biggest key for any upcoming coach or former players trying to get in the business,” Brown said. “You’ve got to really understand philosophy and know how to teach it because you’re going to work for different guys, and they’re going to believe in certain things. I think one of the biggest things for me was teaching it — slowing down and being able to teach guys to do things we’re trying to accomplish.”
Brown considers his ability to teach on the basketball court his biggest strength as a coach. He draws on his own experience in that regard, his style an amalgam of all the coaches that taught him.
“People felt like I was this incredible player, but I had to learn and I was taught how to defend and shoot the ball and come off screens,” Brown said. “The teaching aspect and being able to articulate and break it down is one of my strengths. I was good at a lot of areas, but I knew my weaknesses. I knew how peopled tried to attack my weaknesses. I go back to my experience as a player.”
All that Brown brings to a program is why Yaklich made him the lone holdover from the former coaching staff. The impact he could have on the current UIC players — who are scheduled to tip off the upcoming season at 6 p.m. next Wednesday at Northern Illinois — at the top of new coach’s list.
“The same passion and energy he has on the phone and in Zoom and in recruiting, he has that each day in the office and out there on the court,” Yaklich said. “People know him because they understand he keeps it real, he’s got passion and he wears his heart on his sleeve, and people also understand with Dee, he cares about this more than basketball.”